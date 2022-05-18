You Need Comfy Shoes If You're Going On A Trip, So Here Are 24 Pairs

Whether you’re a regular jet setter or the casual weekend get away kind of traveler, spending time on your feet is inevitable. Outfitting yourself with a comfortable pair of kicks that can take you the distance and back is an absolute must and this list of versatile sandals, boots, heels and sneakers have got you covered.
Keep reading to find waterproof sandals for land and sea, Italian leather flats that adapt to your foot or feather light tennis shoes with a cloud foam sole.
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s. HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pair of iconic Dr. Martens Chelsea boots
A pair of ultra-comfy Allbirds sneakers made with breathable eucalyptus fibers
A pair of bestselling Adidas running shoe "cloud foam" soles
Waterproof Teva sandals with velcro straps and non-slip rubber soles
A pair of Birkenstocks with a contoured footbed and unbeatable arch support
A pair of super supportive Dr. Scholl's slip ons made from recycled plastic
A luxury ballet flat with a comfortable elastic backing
A flexible ballet easily folds easily into luggage and has over 25,000 five star ratings
A classic pair of slip-on sneakers that pair well with pants or dresses
A pair of Toms canvas cutout sandals
A chunky pair of trendy Fila platform sneakers
A flexible pair of water shoes that are quick drying and lightweight
A beachy slip-on with faux elastic laces and over 16,000 five star ratings
A casual Sperry top sider sneaker complete with a removable footbed for added arch support
A versatile Rothy's slip-on that was designed to fit like a glove from the first wear
A pair of braided heeled slip-ons that can easily switch from night and day wear
Gladiator-inspired sandals that feel like a lightweight pair of flip flops
A super popular Italian leather flat
A cushy Skechers slip-on made with breathable mesh
A pair of Swedish wooden clogs for anyone who likes a little extra height, but doesn't want to wobble down the street.
A pair of Crocs sandals that are lightweight, waterproof and easily washable
A super springy Hoka One One sneaker that's cloud-like in feel
A soft Clarks loafer with a cushioned sole and ample heel support
An ergonomic flip flop designed to offer so much more support traditional options