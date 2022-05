You Need Comfy Shoes If You're Going On A Trip, So Here Are 24 Pairs

A versatile Rothy's slip-on that was designed to fit like a glove from the first wear

These shoes are made with Rothy's signature thread, which is spun from plastic water bottles. They are available in sizes 5-13 and 13 colors and since these don't have much stretch to them, reviewers recommend ordering half a size up. Plus, they are machine washable."These are the only white sneakers I will ever buy.. During a trip to Spain, I trekked through mud and of course they were very dirty by the time they made it back home. I popped them in the washer and they came out good as new, bright white. I was shocked. I took a toothbrush to the rubber sole to get the last remnants of mud off. These are truly amazing shoes. I wear these with everything from jeans, to shorts, to dresses." — Melissa B.