You Need Comfy Shoes If You're Going On A Trip, So Here Are 24 Pairs

Everything from sneakers to waterproof boots and sandals to comfortable slip ons.
Brittany Ross
Whether you’re a regular jet setter or the casual weekend get away kind of traveler, spending time on your feet is inevitable. Outfitting yourself with a comfortable pair of kicks that can take you the distance and back is an absolute must and this list of versatile sandals, boots, heels and sneakers have got you covered.

Keep reading to find waterproof sandals for land and sea, Italian leather flats that adapt to your foot or feather light tennis shoes with a cloud foam sole.

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s. HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
A pair of iconic Dr. Martens Chelsea boots
Many reviewers say these run big, so consider sizing down. They are available in sizes 5-11 and in two colors.

Promising review: "I have been wearing Docs for years now, and this pair has to take first place for comfort. They're incredibly cute and versatile, can be dressed up or down, and just like any other pair are faithfully durable. Docs always run big so I sized a full size down and still comfortably wear them with thin-thick socks. I brought them on a long trip, wore them in various weather conditions like rain/snow/forest trails, and they worked great." —Stacy Cruz
$97.45+ at Amazon
2
Allbirds
A pair of ultra-comfy Allbirds sneakers made with breathable eucalyptus fibers
These can be tossed in the washing machine and are made with renewable materials. They are available in women's sizes 5-11 and in 10 colors.

Promising review: "Just spent a week in Paris and these were the most comfortable shoes for hours of sightseeing and trekking around the city every day! My feet were happy, and they looked so cute with jeans and casual skirts, and were easy to keep clean, too. My new favorite shoes!" —Jessica G.
$105 at Allbirds
3
www.amazon.com
A pair of bestselling Adidas running shoe "cloud foam" soles
Available in sizes 4.5-12 and 25 designs.

Promising review: "So comfortable. Walked around London for seven to eight hours and my feet were not the least bit sore! I recommended them to a friend who was taking a two-week vacation in Italy and she said the same...comfortable after hours and hours of walking!" —Christina
$44.47+ at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
Waterproof Teva sandals with velcro straps and non-slip rubber soles
Available in sizes 5-13 and 29 designs — not all designs available in all sizes.

Promising review: "Comfiest shoes on the planet. I bought them for my trip to Thailand, which included a heavy amount of walking and hiking. I now wear them all the time, even for nonadventurous activities. They are so darn comfortable, and have great grip." —Caroline V.
$39.54+ at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A pair of Birkenstocks with a contoured footbed and unbeatable arch support
Available in sizes 4-14.5, as well as in narrow sizes, and in dozens of designs — not all designs available in all sizes.

Promising review: "I love the Arizona style. They are easy to adjust and easy to slip on and off. I suffered from a heel spur and I was able to walk without pain when I changed over to the Arizona sandals. I took several pairs of shoes on vacation and never once did I switch over to a different pair. I can walk for long periods of time with comfort. They are my first choice of shoes." —Glenn B.
$89.95+ at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A pair of super supportive Dr. Scholl's slip ons made from recycled plastic
Available in sizes 5-11, including wide sizes, and in 29 designs — not all designs available in all sizes.

Promising review: "I bought these shoes to wear on vacation to the Grand Canyon. I did a lot of walking on that trip, and my feet never hurt and I still looked cute. Then a few months later, we went to Durango, Colorado and did a ton of walking and again, my feet never hurt. I washed them and let them air dry several times over the next year and they came out great every time. They soon became my daily shoes to wear around the house. I have already bought a second pair to replace them so I can still look cute and be comfortable and wear the first pair when I water the garden. I would definitely recommend these shoes!" —J. Perkins
$37.30+ at Amazon
7
Tory Burch
A luxury ballet flat with a comfortable elastic backing
Available in sizes 4-12 and six colors — not all colors available in all sizes.

Promising review: "I got these for a trip and love them! Tory's travel ballets are a beautiful soft leather, very comfortable, and will fit anywhere when traveling. I like all the fun colors but got black ones...will be getting another pair!" —lheff
$228 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A flexible ballet easily folds easily into luggage and has over 25,000 five star ratings
Available in sizes 5-15, including wide sizes, and in 37 designs.

Promising review: "I normally cannot wear flats because they give me terrible blisters on the back of my feet. These didn't! Bought these in nude for a city vacation with a lot of walking, but where sandals aren't necessarily worn and these were perfect! They obviously don't have the support of sneakers, but I am so happy to finally have a cheap pair of flats that don't give me blisters. I did break them in with thin socks on around my house before wearing them out and when possible, I wear them with little sock liners. Also — I was able to fold these in half like Tieks and fit them in a semi-small purse to change into to dance at a wedding! Score!" —Kate
$21.40+ at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A classic pair of slip-on sneakers that pair well with pants or dresses
Available in sizes 5.5-12, including select wide sizes, and in 19 designs.

Promising review: "I bought these to take on a trip, they arrived and I packed them without breaking them in — no worries, they are so comfortable, I wore them the whole trip. Love, love these shoes! This is my second pair, first have lasted a year and I wear the old ones still. They wash up nicely, too! Highly recommend!!!" —Lori M.
$20.72+ at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A pair of Toms canvas cutout sandals
Available in sizes 5-12 and nine styles.

Promising review: "I'm obsessed with this shoe! I love that it fits like a bootie. Adorable with skinny jeans/leggings, dresses, etc. Can be dressed up or down — I wore them to a wedding in Greece, and also out and about during the day in Spain. Very comfortable for walking, dancing, whatever!" —jasmineflower
$49.99+ at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A chunky pair of trendy Fila platform sneakers
Available in sizes 6-10 and 26 designs — not all designs available in all sizes.

Promising review: "My new everyday sneaker. I love the design and I love the small platform to give me height! They are so comfortable too, I’ve worn them to the zoo walking for hours and my feet didn't hurt. I love these shoes and am so glad I finally bought them!" —Meredith Johnstone
$28.74+ at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A flexible pair of water shoes that are quick drying and lightweight
Available in sizes 5.5-15.5 and 43 styles.

Promising review: "These are super comfortable. Bought a pair for every member of my family for vacation at the waterpark. Has just enough cushion to make walking all day comfortable but light enough that they were not cumbersome. Great price point, too!" —Teresa Howell
$27.95+ at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A beachy slip-on with faux elastic laces and over 16,000 five star ratings
Available in sizes 5.5-11 and dozens of colors.

Promising review: "I purchased these prior to our family beach trip. I found out I was pregnant and needed some type of support when walking around on vacation, rather than flat flip-flops. I read the reviews for these shoes and they were raving. I see why!! These could sell for more money but are reasonably priced. Great quality. There are no laces to tie — elastic bands. I really love these with or without socks. They are roomy but not too big width-wise. This is not a very narrow shoe. I would recommend this shoe for anyone traveling as the go-to shoe. They’re easy to get on and get off. Super stylish." —Nicole_B
$14.59+ at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A casual Sperry top sider sneaker complete with a removable footbed for added arch support
Available in sizes 5-12, including wide sizes, and five colors.

Promising review: "This was a great shoe for making a wedding reception comfy, and a road trip a little classy!! The satin finish leather was dressy enough that it complimented my olive dress, but wasn’t so fancy to be out of place walking around a ghost town in athleisure wear. I love these shoes!!" —Nick's Page
$35.97+ at Amazon
15
Rothy's
A versatile Rothy's slip-on that was designed to fit like a glove from the first wear
These shoes are made with Rothy's signature thread, which is spun from plastic water bottles. They are available in sizes 5-13 and 13 colors and since these don't have much stretch to them, reviewers recommend ordering half a size up. Plus, they are machine washable.

Promising review: "These are the only white sneakers I will ever buy. I've had them for a couple of years and pre-COVID, these were my go-to vacation shoes where I would walk miles in them on various terrain and they remained extremely comfortable. During a trip to Spain, I trekked through mud and of course they were very dirty by the time they made it back home. I popped them in the washer and they came out good as new, bright white. I was shocked. I took a toothbrush to the rubber sole to get the last remnants of mud off. These are truly amazing shoes. I wear these with everything from jeans, to shorts, to dresses." —Melissa B.
$125 at Rothy's
16
www.amazon.com
A pair of braided heeled slip-ons that can easily switch from night and day wear
Available in sizes 6-10 and 30 designs.

Promising review: "Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute, and elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long term wear. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" —Nidhi Patel
$26+ at Amazon
17
Christina Christi / Etsy
Gladiator-inspired sandals that feel like a lightweight pair of flip flops
Christina Christi makes gorgeous leather creations — from bags and shoes to jewelry — at her home in Athens, Greece. They are available in sizes 5-10.5 and three colors.

Promising review: "Lovely and comfortable. Easy to slip on and off. Barely feel the shoe. No 'wearing in,' these are great from day one. Speedy delivery. Great follow up with seller emailing to check sizing to make sure I received the right fit. Great small business practice and service. Thanks." —Nikkiolivia
$54.58 at Etsy (originally $68.23)
18
Everlane
A super popular Italian leather flat
The soft leather adapts to the shape of your foot for the perfect fit, and they even have tiny side vents to keep your feet from sweating during a long walk. They are available in sizes 5-11 and seven colors.

Promising review: "The most comfortable flat ever. I love how the shoe conforms to my feet. I can wear them all day long! This is my second pair!" —hanleyfam
$115 at Everlane
19
www.amazon.com
A cushy Skechers slip-on made with breathable mesh
Available in narrow and wide sizes 5-13 and 27 designs.

Promising review: "18,000 steps a day in Manhattan = comfy! I bought this pair of shoes just before a three-day vacation to NYC. I am so happy they were fabulous walking shoes! So comfy...and no sore feet! No rubbing, blisters, etc. I have plantar fasciitis and I worried, but need not have." —INcatlady
$31+ at Amazon
20
LeatherWorld Designs/Etsy
A pair of Swedish wooden clogs for anyone who likes a little extra height, but doesn't want to wobble down the street.
These sturdy shoes come with a strap for extra reinforcement, and reviewers say they're surprisingly lightweight! Based in Poland, LeatherWorld Designs makes quality leather clogs for adults and kids in a wide array of lovely designs. They ship for free and are available in sizes 5-10 and 22 colors.

Promising review: "I absolutely love these clogs. Not only are they stylish, they’re also extremely comfortable. I’m a teacher who stands and walks around the classroom throughout the workday, and these clogs truly make my job pain-free. Thank you!!" —Laurelin
$88.20 at Etsy (originally $98)
21
www.amazon.com
A pair of Crocs sandals that are lightweight, waterproof and easily washable
Available in sizes 4-11 and 23 designs.

Promising review: "So comfortable. I wore these on the plane for vacation — I averaged 12,000 steps a day. I overpacked and brought shoes for different outfits but kept going back to these. They were the only shoes I could tolerate. So happy with my purchase!" —Karen
$16.22+ at Amazon
22
Hoka One One
A super springy Hoka One One sneaker that's cloud-like in feel
Available in sizes 5-12 and 10 designs.

Promising review: "Comfortable AND stylish! I walk my dog everyday for 2–3 miles on city streets. My feet are sensitive and these shoes have superior cushioning and support AND they are super cute!" —Mimi
$140 at Nordstrom
23
www.amazon.com
A soft Clarks loafer with a cushioned sole and ample heel support
Available in sizes 5-12, including wide sizes, and in 21 designs.

Promising review: "I broke the cardinal rule and took new shoes to Europe for vacation, but I relied on the past history I've had with many Clarks I've bought in the past and wasn't disappointed. These shoes were troopers through all the cobblestone streets and climbing an ungodly amount of flights of stairs to visit castles." —cheekymonkey
$27.23+ at Amazon
24
Amazon
An ergonomic flip flop designed to offer so much more support traditional options
Available in sizes 4-11 and 19 colors.

Promising review: "Love these! They look like a classic simple pair of black flip-flops but are sooo comfortable. I wore them my whole European vacation, which included hours spent walking around Venice, Florence, etc. and not a single blister!" —Kerr
$21.05+ at Amazon
Goodfellow & Co Carson sandals for men

Supportive Birkenstock-Style Slides And Sandals

