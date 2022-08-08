Shopping

24 Comfy Shoes To Wear On A Trip That Won't Give You Blisters

Pairs of sneakers, sandals, ballet flats, wedges and more can live up to the challenge of walking for miles, without punishing your feet in the process.
Brittany Ross
Stay blister-free with these color-block <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Teva-Womens-Original-Universal-Sandal/dp/B00E1FUXRU/?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ebdf17e4b0ecfe3f6e897a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Teva sandals" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ebdf17e4b0ecfe3f6e897a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Teva-Womens-Original-Universal-Sandal/dp/B00E1FUXRU/?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ebdf17e4b0ecfe3f6e897a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Teva sandals</a>, this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fila-Womens-Disruption-Premium-Sneakers/dp/B07C56NL4S/?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ebdf17e4b0ecfe3f6e897a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="platform sneaker from Fila" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ebdf17e4b0ecfe3f6e897a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Fila-Womens-Disruption-Premium-Sneakers/dp/B07C56NL4S/?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ebdf17e4b0ecfe3f6e897a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">platform sneaker from Fila</a> and these <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=travelshoes-TessaFlores-080822-62ebdf17e4b0ecfe3f6e897a&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F969781154%2Fblack-huarache-sandal-all-sizes-boho&pl=la" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="handmade leather huaraches" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ebdf17e4b0ecfe3f6e897a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=travelshoes-TessaFlores-080822-62ebdf17e4b0ecfe3f6e897a&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F969781154%2Fblack-huarache-sandal-all-sizes-boho&pl=la" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">handmade leather huaraches</a>.
Amazon, Etsy
Stay blister-free with these color-block Teva sandals, this platform sneaker from Fila and these handmade leather huaraches.

Nothing ruins an outing or a trip faster than blistered heels and toes that have fallen victim to the uncomfortable design of your shoes.

Instead of hobbling around in pain or covering your feet in bandages, consider footwear that is as comfy as fashionable so that you’ll never have to compromise again.

Keep reading to find waterproof sandals for land and sea or feather light tennis shoes with a cloud-like sole.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change. Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

1
Macarena Collection / Etsy
A handmade pair of leather huarache sandals
Macarena Collection is based in Buena Park, California and specializes in colorful Mexican shoe and clothing design. These sandals are available in sizes 5–10 and in more colors.

Promising review: "I unexpectedly had to walk five miles in the Florida heat and humidity but I had these shoes on and my feet didn’t hurt at all! Super cute and functional." — Tori Kuhn
$40.72 at Etsy
2
www.amazon.com
A pair of iconic Dr. Martens Chelsea boots
Many reviewers say these run big, so consider sizing down. They are available in sizes 5–11.

Promising review: "I have been wearing Docs for years now, and this pair has to take first place for comfort. They're incredibly cute and versatile, can be dressed up or down, and just like any other pair are faithfully durable. Docs always run big so I sized a full size down and still comfortably wear them with thin-thick socks. I brought them on a long trip, wore them in various weather conditions like rain/snow/forest trails, and they worked great." — Stacy Cruz
$107.23+ at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A pair of bestselling Adidas running shoes with "cloud foam" soles
Available in sizes 5–12 and 24 designs.

Promising review: "So comfortable. Walked around London for seven to eight hours and my feet were not the least bit sore! I recommended them to a friend who was taking a two-week vacation in Italy and she said the same...comfortable after hours and hours of walking!" — Christina
$39.19+ at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
Waterproof Teva sandals
These have rubber soles which come in handy on slippery surfaces. They are available in sizes 5–13 and 48 designs — not all designs available in all sizes.

Promising review: "Comfiest shoes on the planet. I bought them for my trip to Thailand, which included a heavy amount of walking and hiking. I now wear them all the time, even for nonadventurous activities. They are so darn comfortable, and have great grip." — Caroline V.
$30.22+ at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A pair of Birkenstocks with a contoured footbed and unbeatable arch support
Available in sizes 5–14.5, as well as in narrow sizes, and in dozens of designs. (Some designs are not available in all sizes.)

Promising review: "I love the Arizona style. They are easy to adjust and easy to slip on and off. I suffered from a heel spur and I was able to walk without pain when I changed over to the Arizona sandals. I took several pairs of shoes on vacation and never once did I switch over to a different pair. I can walk for long periods of time with comfort. They are my first choice of shoes." — Glenn B.
$89.95+ at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A pair of supportive Dr. Scholl's slip-ons made from recycled plastic
Available in sizes 5–11, including wide sizes, and in 26 designs. (Some designs are not available in all sizes.)

Promising review: "I bought these shoes to wear on vacation to the Grand Canyon. I did a lot of walking on that trip, and my feet never hurt and I still looked cute. Then a few months later, we went to Durango, Colorado and did a ton of walking and again, my feet never hurt. I washed them and let them air dry several times over the next year and they came out great every time. They soon became my daily shoes to wear around the house. I have already bought a second pair to replace them so I can still look cute and be comfortable and wear the first pair when I water the garden. I would definitely recommend these shoes!" — J. Perkins
$20.44+ at Amazon
7
Tory Burch
A luxury ballet flat with a comfortable elastic backing
Available in sizes 4–13 and five colors. (Some colors are not available in all sizes.)

Promising review: "I got these for a trip and love them! Tory's travel ballets are a beautiful soft leather, very comfortable, and will fit anywhere when traveling. I like all the fun colors but got black ones...will be getting another pair!" — lheff
$224.43+ at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A flexible ballet with over 25,000 five-star ratings
Available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and in 34 designs.

Promising review: "I normally cannot wear flats because they give me terrible blisters on the back of my feet. These didn't! Bought these in nude for a city vacation with a lot of walking, but where sandals aren't necessarily worn and these were perfect! They obviously don't have the support of sneakers, but I am so happy to finally have a cheap pair of flats that don't give me blisters. I did break them in with thin socks on around my house before wearing them out and when possible, I wear them with little sock liners. Also — I was able to fold these in half like Tieks and fit them in a semi-small purse to change into to dance at a wedding! Score!" — Kate
$11.72+ at Amazon
9
MiucciaStudio / Etsy
A gorgeous leather slide
MiucciaStudio is based in Indonesia, and specializes in the dreamiest handmade shoes and bags. These slides are available in European sizes 36–41 and in six colors.

Promising review: "Love love love these!! I’ve been looking for the perfect pair of mules for months, I’m so happy I ordered these. They go with everything and super comfy. Shipping was right on time if not a little early." — Stacie Carlson
$76.50 at Etsy at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A classic pair of slip-on sneakers
Available in sizes 5.5–12, including select wide sizes, and in 22 designs.

Promising review: "I bought these to take on a trip, they arrived and I packed them without breaking them in — no worries, they are so comfortable, I wore them the whole trip. Love, love these shoes! This is my second pair, first have lasted a year and I wear the old ones still. They wash up nicely, too! Highly recommend!!!" — Lori M.
$17.60+ at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A pair of canvas cutout sandals
Available in sizes 5–12 and 12 styles.

Promising review: "I'm obsessed with this shoe! I love that it fits like a bootie. Adorable with skinny jeans/leggings, dresses, etc. Can be dressed up or down — I wore them to a wedding in Greece, and also out and about during the day in Spain. Very comfortable for walking, dancing, whatever!" — jasmineflower
$40.79+ at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A chunky pair of trendy Fila platform sneakers
Available in sizes 5–11 and 26 designs — not all designs available in all sizes.

Promising review: "My new everyday sneaker. I love the design and I love the small platform to give me height! They are so comfortable too, I’ve worn them to the zoo walking for hours and my feet didn't hurt. I love these shoes and am so glad I finally bought them!" — Meredith Johnstone
$24.52+ at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A flexible pair of water shoes that are quick drying and lightweight
Available in sizes 5.5–15.5 and 43 styles.

Promising review: "These are super comfortable. Bought a pair for every member of my family for vacation at the waterpark. Has just enough cushion to make walking all day comfortable but light enough that they were not cumbersome. Great price point, too!" —Teresa Howell
$20.27+ at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A beachy slip-on with faux elastic laces and over 16,000 five-star ratings
Available in sizes 6–11, wide sizes, and dozens of colors.

Promising review: "I purchased these prior to our family beach trip. I found out I was pregnant and needed some type of support when walking around on vacation, rather than flat flip-flops. I read the reviews for these shoes and they were raving. I see why!! These could sell for more money but are reasonably priced. Great quality. There are no laces to tie — elastic bands. I really love these with or without socks. They are roomy but not too big width-wise. This is not a very narrow shoe. I would recommend this shoe for anyone traveling as the go-to shoe. They’re easy to get on and get off. Super stylish." — Nicole_B
$11+ at Amazon
15
GrecianLeatherGoods / Etsy
A sleek pair of pointy-toed leather loafers
GrecianLeatherGoods makes gorgeously crafted leather shoes, sandals, and bags right in Greece. These slight-heeled loafers are available in European sizes 35–43, US sizes 5–11, and four colors.

Promising review: "Beautiful and comfy shoes, perfect for casual days in the city or for special occasions as well! Love it!" — Fanni

Promising review: "These shoes are absolutely beautiful. I love the chic yet minimal style. They came from Greece to Everett, WA in less than a week. Soft leather that is great for bunions. Thanks!" — Carrie Barbee
$58.36+ at Etsy at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A casual sneaker complete with a removable footbed for added arch support
Available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and six colors.

Promising review: "This was a great shoe for making a wedding reception comfy, and a road trip a little classy!! The satin finish leather was dressy enough that it complimented my olive dress, but wasn’t so fancy to be out of place walking around a ghost town in athleisure wear. I love these shoes!!" — Nick's Page
$60 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A pair of braided heeled slip-ons
Available in sizes 6–10 and 36 designs.

Promising review: "Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute, and elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long term wear. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" — Nidhi Patel
$19.99+ at Amazon
18
Christina Christi / Etsy
Gladiator-inspired sandals that feel like a lightweight pair of flip flops
Christina Christi makes gorgeous leather creations — from bags and shoes to jewelry — at her home in Athens, Greece. These are available in sizes 5–10.5 and three colors.

Promising review: "Lovely and comfortable. Easy to slip on and off. Barely feel the shoe. No 'wearing in,' these are great from day one. Speedy delivery. Great follow up with seller emailing to check sizing to make sure I received the right fit. Great small business practice and service. Thanks." — Nikkiolivia
$52.31+ at Etsy
19
Everlane
A super popular Italian leather flat
The soft leather adapts to the shape of your foot for the perfect fit, and they even have tiny side vents to keep your feet from sweating during long walks. They are available in sizes 5–11 and seven colors.

Promising review: "The most comfortable flat ever. I love how the shoe conforms to my feet. I can wear them all day long! This is my second pair!" — hanleyfam
$115 at Everlane
20
LeatherWorld Designs
A pair of Swedish wooden clogs for anyone who likes a little extra height, but doesn't want to wobble down the street
Based in Poland, LeatherWorld Designs makes quality leather clogs for adults and kids in a wide array of lovely designs that all ship for free. These are available in sizes 5–10 and 22 colors.

Promising review: "I absolutely love these clogs. Not only are they stylish, they’re also extremely comfortable. I’m a teacher who stands and walks around the classroom throughout the workday, and these clogs truly make my job pain-free. Thank you!!" — Laurelin
$101 at Etsy
21
www.amazon.com
A pair of Crocs sandals that are lightweight, waterproof and easily washable
Available in sizes 4–11 and 21 designs.

Promising review: "So comfortable. I wore these on the plane for vacation — I averaged 12,000 steps a day. I overpacked and brought shoes for different outfits but kept going back to these. They were the only shoes I could tolerate. So happy with my purchase!" — Karen
$20.11+ at Amazon
22
Hoka One One
A super springy Hoka One One sneaker that's cloud-like in feel
Available in sizes 5–12 and nine designs.

Promising review: "Comfortable AND stylish! I walk my dog everyday for 2–3 miles on city streets. My feet are sensitive and these shoes have superior cushioning and support AND they are super cute!" — Mimi
$140 at Nordstrom
23
www.amazon.com
A soft Clarks loafer with a cushioned sole
Available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and in 16 designs.

Promising review: "I broke the cardinal rule and took new shoes to Europe for vacation, but I relied on the past history I've had with many Clarks I've bought in the past and wasn't disappointed. These shoes were troopers through all the cobblestone streets and climbing an ungodly amount of flights of stairs to visit castles." — cheekymonkey
$28.40+ at Amazon
24
Amazon
An ergonomic flip flop
Available in sizes 4–11 and 21 colors — not all sizes available in all sizes.

Promising review: "Love these! They look like a classic simple pair of black flip-flops but are sooo comfortable. I wore them my whole European vacation, which included hours spent walking around Venice, Florence, etc. and not a single blister!" — Kerr
$28.84+ at Amazon

