24 Comfy Shoes To Wear On A Trip That Won't Give You Blisters

Nothing ruins an outing or a trip faster than blistered heels and toes that have fallen victim to the uncomfortable design of your shoes.
Instead of hobbling around in pain or covering your feet in bandages, consider footwear that is as comfy as fashionable so that you’ll never have to compromise again.
Keep reading to find waterproof sandals for land and sea or feather light tennis shoes with a cloud-like sole.
1
A handmade pair of leather huarache sandals
2
A pair of iconic Dr. Martens Chelsea boots
3
A pair of bestselling Adidas running shoes with "cloud foam" soles
4
Waterproof Teva sandals
5
A pair of Birkenstocks with a contoured footbed and unbeatable arch support
6
A pair of supportive Dr. Scholl's slip-ons made from recycled plastic
7
A luxury ballet flat with a comfortable elastic backing
8
A flexible ballet with over 25,000 five-star ratings
9
A gorgeous leather slide
10
A classic pair of slip-on sneakers
11
A pair of canvas cutout sandals
12
A chunky pair of trendy Fila platform sneakers
13
A flexible pair of water shoes that are quick drying and lightweight
14
A beachy slip-on with faux elastic laces and over 16,000 five-star ratings
15
A sleek pair of pointy-toed leather loafers
16
A casual sneaker complete with a removable footbed for added arch support
17
A pair of braided heeled slip-ons
18
Gladiator-inspired sandals that feel like a lightweight pair of flip flops
19
A super popular Italian leather flat
20
A pair of Swedish wooden clogs for anyone who likes a little extra height, but doesn't want to wobble down the street
21
A pair of Crocs sandals that are lightweight, waterproof and easily washable
22
A super springy Hoka One One sneaker that's cloud-like in feel
23
A soft Clarks loafer with a cushioned sole
24
An ergonomic flip flop