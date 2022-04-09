24 Swimsuits That Are Actually Comfortable

Popular swimsuits from this list
A one-shoulder bikini with cute scalloped edges
"First of all, I never write reviews but this suit is beyond amazing, so I felt like I needed to share! I hate swimsuits, hate shopping for them, and especially hate putting them on. This is by far the most comfortable and adorable suit I have ever put on. I am in love! I sized up and it fits perfectly! I am a mom of three little ones, so I am constantly running around in a suit; this stays put and as I mentioned before, it is so comfortable. I want it in all the colors now!!!" — Michael A. ByrdGet it from Amazon for $22.66+ (available in sizes S–XL and in seven colors).
A playful ruffled top bikini that comes with removable adjustable straps
"Highly recommend to my curvy sisters out there! Stylish! This is SO CUTE love it! Ran out of time to swimsuit shop and was heading to a beach vacation in two days so ordered this and it arrived next day! It was actually COMFORTABLE!! Felt sexy without showing tons of skin. And liked the little straps on top, so no tugging to pull up strapless suit. Adorable flounces on shoulders and nice material — doesn’t feel cheap. Perfect for pool party, cruise, beach floating, lounging and walking but obviously not for real sport swimming due to the fashionable flounces not going under my rash guard I wear for sun protection for water sports. This suit is meant for chillaxing, and I love!!!" — christy gGet it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 35 colors and prints).
Or a ruffle-topped one-piece, also with removable adjustable straps so you have ~options~
: "I love this swimsuit. Not only does it fit really well, but it is really supportive without the underwire. Also I'm relatively tall and most swimsuits aren't long enough for me from the shoulders to the crotch, but this one is perfectly comfortable and even has adjustable straps. I also love that the white is not see through it is very high quality material and is softer than a baby's butt. Ill defiantly be buying this again." — AudreyMal7Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 31 colors).
A pin-up-style one-piece available backless with a simple neck tie *or* with criss-cross back straps for extra support
"I have been looking for a good bathing suit that is cute, comfortable, fits well, and covers enough, yet still has some character. This is it! I absolutely love this bathing suit! The fit is perfect and it’s adorable. You can style it in a few different ways depending on how you tie the ties which is fun. I have gotten a ton of compliments on it. I actually got back on and ordered it in two other styles. Buy this! You won’t regret it!" — GoBlueGet it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 16 prints, colors and styles including some with criss-cross straps)
A super cute cutout swimdress with comfortable stretch and adjustable strings at the bust to tighten and lift as needed
"This suit is so much lovelier than I expected. It fits well, covers bum and underarms and accentuates beautifully. It feels silky and soft, too. The shoulders sit nicely, no digging in. The bra is comfortable and covers. Only thing I would ask for is an adjustable bra band but, even without, it is absolutely fabulous! It offers style, sass, and elegance all in one. I may get a few more in other colors after falling in love with this!" — EvfitzzyGet it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XL–5XL and in 20 prints).
A ruffled one-piece swimsuit with gorgeous lace-up detailing on the back that also helps you adjust the fit for comfort
"As a curvy woman, I have a very hard time finding a swimsuit that makes me feel confident. I’m so in love with this one! It fits my curves well and is so comfortable (no digging for wedgies or having a nip slip). I can’t recommend this suit enough!! I’m waiting for my size to restock so I can buy in more colors! Oh! The sizing is pretty good too! I usually buy a large bottom and M/L top. I elected to go for an M and it was perfect!" — AshleyGet it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 20 styles).
A high-waisted retro number swith gorgeous ruching on the bottoms and a band that doesn't dig into your waist
"OK this is adorable. I love the bottoms because they are high enough but don't dig in like some waist bands do. The cups are large enough to push you up but you aren't spilling out! I haven't worn a two-piece in years but this one is definitely comfortable and modest while still being super cute!" — AndreaGet it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–4XL and in 22 prints; get it in solid colors here).
Or a vintage-y ruched one-piece with a lovely sweetheart neckline
"Absolutely adorable suit, amazing for the price. This suit is so comfortable! It does have molded cups, so if your breasts are very large or small proportional to the rest of you, it may change the look, but it wasn’t too scandalous on me, and the ruching and cut of the rest of the suit looks great. I bought an XL and it fits very comfortably without any cutting in or pinching. It really looks like a much more expensive suit than it is. I’m actually looking forward to our upcoming family trip to a water park now!" — AmazonReviewsGet it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in sizes 4–16 and in three prints).
A bikini set that includes a super cute flouncy top that's not tight or constricting on your chest
"Best bathing suit purchase I've made. I LOVE this bathing suit. It’s comfortable and flatting. It has fantastic stretch and bands on the bottoms, and it covers your stomach perfectly (if you’re looking for that). The top is adjustable and comfortable, the flowy part also sits perfectly on your chest/abdomen. I am so impressed and was worried it would be cheap material, but not even close!! Would recommend to anyone!!" — JJones7Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in sizes XS–4XL and in 20 colors and prints).
A cool tie-dye two-piece, with cap sleeves, a keyhole slit and bowtie
"Bought for this coming summer, love the top to this and loving this style. Very comfortable. At my age I look for comfort in clothes and glad to say this works for me." — Dentsdiva022422Get it from Torrid: the top for $32.49 (originally $59.50; available in sizes 10–30) and the bottoms for $24.04 (originally $44.50; available in sizes 10–30).
Or a plunging scoop one-piece with a simple, classic design fit for any swim-related occasion
"This was my first one piece bathing suit that I’ve ever owned — I love it. I adore the yellowish/ orange color. The fit is a bit snug, but it feels more like a comfortable Spanx rather than constricting." —Kayla B.Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 37 colors and prints).
A high-cut sporty bikini held up by thick, stretchy bands that stay put (without painfully digging into your shoulders)
"I don't usually write reviews but absolutely had to after getting this bikini in the mail today! As soon as I put it on, I didn't want to take it off! It fit like a glove, looks great without being overly revealing, and I felt like an IG model lol. I wanted something without adjustable straps to worry about tightening/loosening and could just throw on and go. This was right on the money. The fabric is so nice — it's thicker, has a nice sheen, and feels/looks like a more expensive suit. It doesn't have padding, so I got it in black to be sure it wouldn't be noticeable. But now I want more colors after trying it on and seeing that it doesn't show really! The bands are thick without being too tight and have some stretch to them. It definitely feels secure, and the straps don't feel like they will dig in at all.
With it being more of an athletic cut, it's comfortable enough to wear while being active without worrying about things moving around.
And on top of it all, it's conservative enough to wear around family but still makes you look like your hips don't lie!" —Laura R.Get it from Amazon for 15.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 20 colors and prints).
A funky layered tankini for breathable stomach coverage with a cute side view of the bra underneath
"I especially LOVE the way this top fits. It's comfortable, not too fitted but not too loose, and the material doesn't feel super thin like I imagined.
Seems like it's really well made! Also, this braided rope detail is everything! I paired it with different bottoms I had because I wanted a tad more coverage (mom life), but the bottoms it came with were also cute and not too skimpy at all. Very happy with this product, if you are on the fence about this, do it! :) For reference, I normally wear a large and the large in this fits me perfectly. If you are big-chested, you may need to go a size bigger." — C. ThomassonGet it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 35 styles)
A ruched swimdress hiding comfy boyshorts underneath so you're not constantly pulling your suit down to cover your bottom
"This swimsuit is beautiful. It's been YEARS since I've been able to find a swimsuit that I feel comfortable in. I love how beautiful it is while still being modest. It's very nicely made and very comfortable to wear. Being a 'well-endowed' girl, I also feel very supported wearing this without any additional support. I highly recommend it!" — Kathy Ann KoletasGet it from Amazon for $32.95+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 25 colors and prints).
Or a vintage-inspired swim dress with a cute bow at the center and a slightly more flared fit
"This is the BEST swimsuit I've ever had. It's comfortable and looks good. The shorts don't wedge up my butt, I don't have to constantly adjust my top to keep from falling out, and I don't feel like I'm being squeezed by a juicer in my stomach area. Material is thick and consistent with what a swimsuit should feel like and not cheaply made. I'm so so so pleased." — Andrea R.Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–6XL and in 21 styles).
Or a soft balconette bikini designed with a similar spin on the traditional underwire bra
"Such a cute flattering fit, with minimal coverage for maximum sunshine 😊 But it doesn’t move an inch when I swim!! Very comfortable
, just like all Cuup bras, and the fact that they use ocean plastics made me really fall for this swimwear. Highly recommended!" — Laurisa B.Get the set from Cuup: the top for $98 (available in band sizes 30–42, cup sizes A–H, and four colors) and the high-waisted bottoms for $68 (available in sizes XS–3XL and four colors).
A strappy high-waisted swimsuit that connects at the front via two criss-cross bands
"I was very apprehensive about buying a swimsuit. I haven’t gone swimming in 10 years because of low self esteem and body image issues, but this year I decided to buy a swimsuit and enjoy the summer. Let me tell you, when I put on this swimsuit, I nearly cried. It is so comfortable and cute. The material is stretchy enough to give you some wiggle room but stays in place when you need it to. I looked in the mirror and felt a sense of confidence and joy that I’ve been depriving myself of for many summers. Buy the dang swimsuit. You look amazing and deserve to enjoy hot girl summer." — AshGet it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes XL–4XL and 13 colors).
A fishnet panel bikini made of stretchy fabric that hugs your shape without feeling tight
"I am usually a size 18 and bought the 2XL. It fit perfectly and has adjustable straps if needed to help hold the girls up. I felt great in this and received a ton of compliments. The material is comfortable and stretchy. I'd recommend this — made me feel sexy!!" — JazGet it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes L–3XL and in 10 colors).
A long-sleeve rash guard top and high waist bottom set for max sun protection *and* max comfort
"I have never felt so comfortable in a swimsuit in 20 years of buying them. I love the way it looks and it makes me feel more confident at the beach! It helped me avoid sunburns on my shoulders, but I still had worn a lotion sunscreen underneath so that may have helped as well. The bottoms of the arms are a bit loose, but I pull them up to about the mid-forearm anyways so it’s not really a bother. The bottoms are fairly full coverage and although I am not blessed in the area, they are not tight enough to leave indents or create extra cheeks. If you are looking for tight tummy control, this is not exactly your suit, but it does still look great and not show too much. Just try it!" — NicoleGet it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in sizes 4–16 and in six styles).
Or a sleeved one-piece to protect yourself from the harsh sun and hold everything in place so you're not always adjusting
"I’m really not a review person, but I have never felt so inclined to write a review in my life! I’ve been self conscious with bathing suits for a few years now (three kids and lost my way on the 'back to body before baby' journey!). Comfort is my absolute top priority. I’m sick of getting burnt and I’m sick of adjusting my suit, especially since I’m a devoted diving board jumper! Also doesn’t help that my kids always want rides in the pool or yank on me for support while swimming. This suit solves all of that and it’s so cute and sooo comfortable! It doesn’t look like I’m trying to cover up (which I was worried about, because I don’t want to hide my body away), instead it feels sporty and sexy! I feel awesome in this. I just spent like a half an hour walking around the house in this announcing to myself and my family how much I love it! Best online bathing suit purchase I’ve made and I super look forward to this being a frequent suit in my rotation, especially for the beach where I always get fried! I debated for like a week on this so if you’re in the same boat just take this advice...BUY THE SUIT!" — kraigen1213Get it from Amazon for $13.88+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 11 designs, including some with long sleeves).
A pair of stretchy drawstring boardshorts
: "These shorts are amazing. I thought they would be like similar ones I've had that are short and give you muffin top and you have to pull them down from riding up every few steps you take. They are so soft and comfortable, I wanted to wear them around the home just as shorts. They are nice-fitting, tight, but not too snug to give you any bulges. They are also short, but a nice length so it isn't riding up anywhere and I don't feel like every few feet I'd walk I'd have to pull them down.
I'm seriously considering buying another pair in another color because they are so nice. Definitely worth it." — Jenny P.Get them from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 18 colors).
A comfy and sustainably made swim bralette designed for people with big busts
"Finally a swim top that fits me, doesn't feel like I'm going to fall out, and is super comfortable! I've tried underwire/bra-sized swim tops and they were okay, just too bra-like and rigid. This one's cute and stretches in the right places. For reference, 28G bra size and it has been impossible trying to find one that I like and fits! I'm so happy I can finally stop the demoralizing process of swimsuit shopping." —JillGet the top (available in sizes 32D–40DD) and the bottoms (available in sizes XS–XXL) from Lively for $55 each.
A high-waisted swimsuit sporting ruffles so cute, you'll be tempted to throw this on even when swimming's not in the day's plans
"This bathing suit has my mom bod feeling pretty friggin' beach-ready. Love the fit and the quality of the material. I have never felt so comfortable and cute at the same time in a bathing suit until this one." — Amazon customerGet it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in six styles).
A darling gingham bikini, because this classic pattern is never going out of style
"I was shocked at how great the material of this swimsuit was. I usually wear a size small, and this swimsuit fit PERFECTLY. The material is amazing!! It is stretchy but soft and comfortable. It is not see-through in water. I cannot wait to take this suit on a vacation. I absolutely loved the fit, material, color, pattern, and the way it fit on my body. The bottom and top are both adjustable with tied ends! I will definitely be buying this in more colors. Also, shipped to my house in one day!!!!! 5 stars!!!" — TAGet it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes XS–L and four styles).