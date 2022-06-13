Target From left to right: Target quilted sandals, Target Isla sandals and Target men's sandals.

This summer, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Teva or Teva-inspired shoes both out in the wild and on your favorite celebs and influencers. Once considered a staple for Pacific Northwest crunchy granola types, these sandals have transcended their niche status and gone fully mainstream among the fashion set.

What happened to make this particularly functional walking sandal style such a popular shoe? Los Angeles-based fashion stylist Shea Daspin points to the arrival of Teva’s flatform style as something of a turning point for the brand.

“Something about that extra bit of height made them feel less granola and more socially acceptable,” she told HuffPost. “And as someone who lived in NYC for over a decade, that [lift] is functional for city living and commuting. It gets you that much further away from the cockroaches and grime.” (Daspin herself owns six pairs of Tevas.)

Not only has the Teva brand expanded and found mainstream popularity from coast to coast, but it’s also inspired legions of copycats that can be found everywhere, from affordable retailers to high-end designers.

What’s even more impressive, Daspin said, is that not only are these fashion houses doing their own versions of the iconic Teva sandal, but a lot of them (including Anna Sui and Christian Cowan) are actually collaborating directly with the sport-first brand.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up Tevas and Teva-style sport sandals so you can channel those Portland vibes no matter where you are. We’ve included options for both men and women at a wide range of price points, so you can splurge on a designer pair that will last you a lifetime or pick up an affordable sandal that you’ll live in all year long.