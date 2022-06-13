This summer, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Teva or Teva-inspired shoes both out in the wild and on your favorite celebs and influencers. Once considered a staple for Pacific Northwest crunchy granola types, these sandals have transcended their niche status and gone fully mainstream among the fashion set.
“Something about that extra bit of height made them feel less granola and more socially acceptable,” she told HuffPost. “And as someone who lived in NYC for over a decade, that [lift] is functional for city living and commuting. It gets you that much further away from the cockroaches and grime.” (Daspin herself owns six pairs of Tevas.)
Not only has the Teva brand expanded and found mainstream popularity from coast to coast, but it’s also inspired legions of copycats that can be found everywhere, from affordable retailers to high-end designers.
What’s even more impressive, Daspin said, is that not only are these fashion houses doing their own versions of the iconic Teva sandal, but a lot of them (including Anna Sui and Christian Cowan) are actually collaborating directly with the sport-first brand.
Advertisement
Ahead, we’ve rounded up Tevas and Teva-style sport sandals so you can channel those Portland vibes no matter where you are. We’ve included options for both men and women at a wide range of price points, so you can splurge on a designer pair that will last you a lifetime or pick up an affordable sandal that you’ll live in all year long.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Forever loyal to the OG? We're right there with you. It doesn't get much better than this iconic sandal. The flatform style is one of Daspin's favorites, and it's available in 18 adorable colors and patterns. They're made in the U.S. from vegan and plant-based materials, including quick-dry webbing made from recycled plastic.
Everlane's ReNew sandal comes in three different colors and echoes that iconic strappy and sleek Teva design. They have adjustable velcro closures and a soft lining so your feet don't get blisters, and are made from 100% recycled materials.
Sport brand Chaco may get a little less hype than Teva, but it offers a similar blend of function and style. This classic Z/1 style gets its name from the unique Z-shaped straps, which can be adjusted with a single buckle (as opposed to a traditional Teva shape that has multiple closures.) The PU midsoles are antimicrobial, which helps to keep them stink-free, while the grippy rubber outsole and raised heel keep your feet secure at all times. These sandals have a really nice simple and low-profile silhouette, but the crossover-style straps add a unique element you don't see in more straightforward styles. Prepare to live in these.
Add some romantic flair to your sandals with a gingham print and oversized bow accent. These Loeffler Randalls flatforms come in four different colors and patterns, each one cheekier than the next. The straps are made of printed polyester and the raised sole adds an inch of height thanks to a foam platform wedge. It doesn't get much cuter and kickier than these.
Available in four different colorways, these sandals are perfect for outdoor treks, water activities, long walks, lounging around and more. The classic adjustable straps are made of recycled polyester and the outsoles are shock-absorbing rubber. One reviewer noted that the toe band felt slightly narrow, so take that into account when picking a size.
The chic colorblock leather straps and chunky, treaded platform soles give this sport sandal from Madewell a sophisticated appearance. They're made of sustainable washed nubuck that looks as good as it feels on your little tootsies. The neutral sandstone hues will go with just about every outfit, making these a summertime must-have.
Available in a whopping 21 different colors, these popular sandals have over 9,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. The straps are made from hand-woven nylon cord that can be slightly adjusted to fit your foot comfortably.
Available in black and olive green hues, these Old Navy sandals feature a firm, solid footbed with a textured lug outsole with canvas straps. Reviewers note that they're great for walking on sand at the beach and hold up well on rough terrain during hikes and river walks. They'll help you embrace your sporty casual side.
These breathtaking sandals may come with a hefty price tag, but no one remixes a classic like Prada. Save your pennies and join the ranks of influencers wearing these quilted leather sandals. The contrast between the sporty, rugged silhouette and the soft quilted straps and iconic Prada logo makes for a contemporary, alluring shoe. They're available in black, white or beige.
If you're balking at the Prada prices but love the style, then Target has you covered. Available in both black and white, these quilted sandals give this casual style a more elevated, elegant aesthetic. They're comfy, breathable and supportive, with added versatility thanks to the strap's unique texture.
Meet the quintessential “dad” sandal, equally appropriate for firing up the grill or walking the streets of Bushwick. Reviewers note that they run large, so take that into consideration before ordering and perhaps size down. The stitching detailing on both the straps and the sole unexpectedly elevates these otherwise spartan sandals.
If you're looking for a zany take on a Teva (with a dash of Croc thrown in), these Hunter sandals fit the bill. They are made of lightweight blown EVA and innovative bloom algae material that is sourced by cleaning up natural waterways to help reverse the effects of pollution. They also boast a chunky, durable tread that will keep you steady, rain or shine.
These sandals are available in four different colors, but there's something extra sweet about the rainbow straps — they're perfect for your upcoming Pride festivities. These simple vegan sandals were made using synthetic and plant-based materials, are water ready and have a pleasant amount of both cush and traction to keep you comfy and steady on your feet.
These hardwearing sandals have a grippy rubber outsole that stabilizes feet on even the slipperiest of surfaces and soft fabric lining to keep your skin blister-free. It's available in three different colorways, so you can express yourself with a dash of primary colors or keep it cool with neutrals depending on your personal style.
Sorel's kinetic impact sling sandals are hypermodern mom sandals with a Y2K edge. These delightfully kooky shoes are functional with unexpectedly space-age elements, like the combination of leather straps and plastic buckle closure. They're wildly comfortable, with a molded EVA footbed and wedge that supports the foot, absorbs shocks and looks good doing it. It's available in seven different color combinations.
These durable Eddie Bauer sandals have a molded EVA footbed and midsole for that cushioned support. The adjustable straps are made of fine-weave webbing and keep the foot right where it needs to be for all activities. It's available in two neutral shades, black and a green-tinged grey called sprig.
Available in both black and off-white shades, these Target sandals look as good as they feel. They're made of sustainable recycled polyester and feature a soft contoured footbed, an adjustable hook-and-loop closure that makes it easy to put them on and take off and a heel tab.
These sandals were designed for outdoor activities and lounging alike. The rubber multi-traction design absorbs shocks even in water, while soft and spacious woven Velcro straps keep the foot stable and secure. The lightweight EVA sole is durable and cushy, so you can walk for hours on end and feel great. They're available in 18 different colors and patterns.