These Are The Comfiest Shoes That HuffPost Readers Wear While Traveling

Crocs

Crocs classic lined clog

HuffPost reader and mom of two Suz Gillies-Smith swears by these lined Crocs as a semi-frequent traveler.



"To minimize stress and get everyone through TSA as efficiently as possible, I wear a pair of fleece-lined Crocs. Stylish? Maybe not. Comfortable and secure enough to run through an airport with the straps down while pushing a stroller and carrying the baby because he was screaming in the stroller? Yes," she said.



This comfy shoe has a warm, fuzzy liner and an adjustable heel strap for a secure fit. It comes in women's sizes 6-12 and men's sizes 4-15.