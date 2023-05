These Are The Comfiest Shoes That HuffPost Readers Wear While Traveling

Adidas Terrex travel sneakers

These lightweight-but-supportive sneakers from Adidas are also renowned for their comfort — reviewers who spend a lot of time on their feet are especially vocal about their legendary bounce and cushion.“I was looking for comfortable walking shoes for a trip this summer. I was blown away by how comfortable these shoes really are. It is like walking on clouds. I intended to wear them a couple of times to break them in but I've practically worn them every day since they were delivered. Breaking them in was so easy as well. No blisters at all! You do need to use the heel strap to get them on but doing so became easier each time. I really love these shoes.” — Clauders