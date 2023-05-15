Shopping travelShoes

These Are The Comfiest Shoes That HuffPost Readers Wear While Traveling

Including options from Skechers, Hoka, Crocs and more, these reader-approved shoes will upgrade your travel experience.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://dsw.am3t9s.net/c/2706071/315836/4837?subId1=645b9871e4b094269bb12194&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dsw.com%2Fen%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fskechers-slip-ins-go-walk-flex-relish-slip-on---womens%2F539202" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Skechers slip-in Go Walk Flex shoe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="645b9871e4b094269bb12194" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://dsw.am3t9s.net/c/2706071/315836/4837?subId1=645b9871e4b094269bb12194&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dsw.com%2Fen%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fskechers-slip-ins-go-walk-flex-relish-slip-on---womens%2F539202" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Skechers slip-in Go Walk Flex shoe</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/KEEN-Womens-Newport-Closed-Sandals/dp/B0BK5T3FB3?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=645b9871e4b094269bb12194%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Keen Newport H2 water sandal" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="645b9871e4b094269bb12194" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/KEEN-Womens-Newport-Closed-Sandals/dp/B0BK5T3FB3?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=645b9871e4b094269bb12194%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Keen Newport H2 water sandal</a>
DSW, Amazon
Skechers slip-in Go Walk Flex shoe and Keen Newport H2 water sandal

If you’re planning for an upcoming trip and want to make sure you’re outfitted with the most battle-ready shoes, you might be feeling overwhelmed at all the options in the world of comfortable footwear.

To help determine which sneakers and slip-ons are suitable for jet-setting, we looked to HuffPost readers and asked for their favorite travel shoes via one of HuffPost’s Facebook pages.

Whether you’re planning your outfit for a long flight or a need a sturdy pair of shoes for an adventurous weekend getaway, we have you covered with some of HuffPost readers’ comfiest picks below.

1
Zappos
Birkenstock Arizona soft footbed sandals
HuffPost reader Geniece Higgins said Birkenstocks provide full support for her arches and are easy to slip on and off at airports. "I have one former broken foot that didn't heal well and a Morton's neuroma on the other foot. Birks are the only shoe that makes both feet happy," she said.

These iconic Birkenstock sandals have adjustable straps, a soft footbed with a cork layer and durable EVA outsoles that provide the perfect amount of support and comfort. They come in women's sizes 4-12.5 and men's 6-13.5.
Women's and men's: $145 at ZapposWomen's and men's: $80.46+ at Amazon
2
Crocs
Crocs classic lined clog
HuffPost reader and mom of two Suz Gillies-Smith swears by these lined Crocs as a semi-frequent traveler.

"To minimize stress and get everyone through TSA as efficiently as possible, I wear a pair of fleece-lined Crocs. Stylish? Maybe not. Comfortable and secure enough to run through an airport with the straps down while pushing a stroller and carrying the baby because he was screaming in the stroller? Yes," she said.

This comfy shoe has a warm, fuzzy liner and an adjustable heel strap for a secure fit. It comes in women's sizes 6-12 and men's sizes 4-15.
Women's and men's: $35.99+ at CrocsWomen's and men's: $42.11+ at Amazon
3
Kuru Footwear
Kuru Stride slip-on sneaker
HuffPost reader Mamie Heimbach Fabel said Kuru shoes are the only ones she wears and that they may be great for anyone with foot, leg, hip, glutes or back pain. This slip-on is perfect for wearing in the airport and on airplanes, and it comes in multiple colors and women's sizes 6-12.
$135 at Kuru Footwear
4
Cole Haan
Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt sneaker
Editor’s pick: These white leather Cole Haan sneakers have a longtime reputation for incredible comfort and polished style, making them an ideal travel companion if you’re looking to hit the streets as soon as you land.

Promising review: “So comfortable! Bought these for my trip to Italy and wore them everyday! Walked at least 10miles a day in them. They look great, light weight and go with everything.” — Sheilja P.
$89.95 at Cole Haan (originally $150)
5
Zappos
On Cloud 5 sneaker
HuffPost reader Heather Wolfson said these On sneakers are "the best." They have a molded heel and lightweight design perfect for slipping on and off at airports.

These On Cloud sneakers come in 15 colors in women's sizes 5-11 and men's sizes 7-14.
Women's: $139.95 at ZapposMen's: $139.95 at Zappos
6
Amazon
Women's Hotter sneaker
HuffPost reader Cecille Kinnear wears a pair of Hotter sneakers as her go-to long distance traveling footwear for cars and planes.

These come in several colors, such as gray, black, pink and white, and in women's sizes 5-11 with wide options available, too.
$82.88+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
Keen Newport H2 water sandal
Though "water" is in the name of this sandal, it can be worn in a variety of situations, including travel and hiking. "A pair of Keens have been with me on every trip since 2008," said HuffPost reader Nancy Jarchow Krause.

This pair comes in multiple colors and women's sizes 5-11 and men's sizes 7-17.
Women's: $95.86 at AmazonMen's $90.58+ at Amazon
8
Zappos
Hoka Clifton 8 sneaker
HuffPost reader Brianna Yates said she has severe flat feet with zero arch, but found relief with the Hoka Clifton 8 sneaker that comes in a variety of colors.

"I wore Chacos and Birkenstocks most of my young adult life when I did a lot of traveling. We would walk for miles every day. I finally saw a podiatrist about my feet going numb after walking short distances, and they suggested Hokas. My feet are wide enough that women’s shoes don’t typically fit, even wide sizes, and the men’s wides fit perfectly. I’ve never had a shoe feel like a cloud and still give me the support I need!" she said.

Note: The Hoka Clifton 8 is low on inventory, but the Clifton 9 is similar in style and in stock in women's and men's sizes at Zappos.
Women's: $111.95 at ZapposMen's: $111.95 at Zappos
9
Amazon
Women's Chitobae flip-flops
If you thought actually supportive flip-flops don't exist, think again. These strappy shoes are favorites of HuffPost reader Melissa Byers. "They have a very sturdy and supportive foam sole with straps that, when adjusted down the foot towards your ankle, provide outstanding stability and long-wear comfort and prevent the typical foot fatigue from having to grasp flip flops," she said. "They require regular replacement if you rack up some mileage, but they're very affordable and come in a variety of colors. I have at least five pairs and they've seen me through full days at Disney World and walking tours of Washington, DC."

They come in multiple strap colors, including black, gray, blue and purple/pink in women's sizes 6-11.
$17.99 at Amazon
10
DSW
Women's Skechers Go Walk Flex-Relish slip-ins
HuffPost reader Alecia Panuski said these Skechers shoes are perfect for quickly getting through airport security thanks to their slip-on style. They have a memory foam insole and midsole and come in women's sizes 6-11.
$69.99 at DSW$60+ at Amazon
11
Adidas
Adidas Terrex travel sneakers
Editor’s pick: These lightweight-but-supportive sneakers from Adidas are also renowned for their comfort — reviewers who spend a lot of time on their feet are especially vocal about their legendary bounce and cushion.

Promising review: “I was looking for comfortable walking shoes for a trip this summer. I was blown away by how comfortable these shoes really are. It is like walking on clouds. I intended to wear them a couple of times to break them in but I've practically worn them every day since they were delivered. Breaking them in was so easy as well. No blisters at all! You do need to use the heel strap to get them on but doing so became easier each time. I really love these shoes.” — Clauders
$75 at Adidas
Sleek slip-on sneakers with memory foam soles

24 Shoes That Really Were Made For Walking

