19 Comfortable Shoes You'll Want To Pack On Your Next Trip

Popular items from this list:
-
Lovely ballet flats that come in so many gorgeous colors and prints, you probably won’t be able to resist buying more than one pair.
-
Bestselling Adidas running shoes with the phrase “Cloudfoam” in their name, so you know they’ve gotta be worth their 53,000+ 5-star reviews!
-
A beachy slip-on with faux laces for anyone who likes the look of a sneaker, but would rather not have to retie their shoes every few minutes.
Unless otherwise specified, all shoes in this post are listed in women’s sizes.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pair of iconic Dr. Martens Chelsea boots
FYI: Many reviewers say these run big, so consider sizing down!Promising review:
"I have been wearing Docs for years now, and this pair has to take first place for comfort
. They're incredibly cute and versatile, can be dressed up or down, and just like any other pair are faithfully durable. Docs always run big so I sized a full size down and still comfortably wear them with thin-thick socks. I brought them on a long trip, wore them in various weather conditions like rain/snow/forest trails, and they worked great.
" — Stacy CruzGet it from Amazon for $149.95 (available in sizes 6–11).
Or, a bestselling Adidas running shoe
Promising review:
"So comfortable. Walked around London for seven to eight hours and my feet were not the least bit sore!
I recommended them to a friend who was taking a two-week vacation in Italy and she said the same...comfortable after hours and hours of walking!" — ChristinaGet it from Amazon for $30.28+ (available in sizes 5.5–12 and 19 designs).
An iconic Teva sandal
The rubber soles will come in handy on slippery surfaces!Promising review:
"Comfiest shoes on the planet. I bought them for my trip to Thailand, which included a heavy amount of walking and hiking. I now wear them all the time, even for nonadventurous activities. They are so darn comfortable, and have great grip.
" — Caroline V.Get it from Amazon for $36.87+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 31 designs, though not all designs are available in all sizes).
A classic pair of Birkenstocks
Promising review:
"I love the Arizona style. They are easy to adjust and easy to slip on and off. I suffered from a heel spur and I was able to walk without pain when I changed over to the Arizona sandals. I took several pairs of shoes on vacation and never once did I switch over to a different pair
. I can walk for long periods of time with comfort. They are my first choice of shoes." — Glenn B.Get it from Amazon for $89.95+ (available in sizes 4–14.5, as well as in narrow sizes and in dozens of designs, though not all designs are available in all sizes).
A pair of super supportive Dr. Scholl's kicks
These are made from recycled bottles!Promising review:
"I bought these shoes to wear on vacation to the Grand Canyon. I did a lot of walking on that trip, and my feet never hurt and I still looked cute. Then a few months later, we went to Durango, Colorado and did a ton of walking and again, my feet never hurt.
I washed them and let them air dry several times over the next year and they came out great every time. They soon became my daily shoes to wear around the house. I have already bought a second pair to replace them so I can still look cute and be comfortable and wear the first pair when I water the garden. I would definitely recommend these shoes!" — J. PerkinsGet it from Amazon for $33.34+ (available in sizes 5–11, including wide sizes and in 20 designs, though not all designs are available in all sizes).
A beautiful Tory Burch ballet flat specifically designed for travel
Promising review:
"I got these for a trip and love them! Tory's travel ballets are a beautiful soft leather, very comfortable, and will fit anywhere when traveling
. I like all the fun colors but got black ones...will be getting another pair!" — lheffGet it from Amazon for $165.99+ (available in sizes 4–12 and 12 colors, though not all colors are available in all sizes) or Nordstrom for $228 (available in sizes 5–13 in black).
Or if you're looking for a less splurgy option, a lovely flat
Those 25,000+ 5-star ratings don't lie!Promising review:
"I normally cannot wear flats because they give me terrible blisters on the back of my feet. These didn't! Bought these in nude for a city vacation with a lot of walking, but where sandals aren't necessarily worn and these were perfect! They obviously don't have the support of sneakers, but I am so happy to finally have a cheap pair of flats that don't give me blisters
. I did break them in with thin socks on around my house before wearing them out and when possible, I wear them with little sock liners. Also — I was able to fold these in half like Tieks and fit them in a semi-small purse to change into to dance at a wedding! Score!" — KateGet it from Amazon for $12.50+ (available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and in 34 designs).
A classic pair of slip-on sneaks
Promising review:
"I bought these to take on a trip, they arrived and I packed them without breaking them in — no worries, they are so comfortable, I wore them the whole trip
. Love, love these shoes! This is my second pair, first have lasted a year and I wear the old ones still. They wash up nicely, too! Highly recommend!!!" — Lori M.Get it from Amazon for $20.97+ (available in sizes 5.5–12, including select wide sizes, and in 19 designs).
A cute pair of Toms canvas cutout sandals
Promising review:
"I'm obsessed with this shoe! I love that it fits like a bootie. Adorable with skinny jeans/leggings, dresses, etc. Can be dressed up or down — I wore them to a wedding in Greece, and also out and about during the day in Spain
. Very comfortable for walking, dancing, whatever!
" — jasmineflowerGet it from Amazon for $49.97+ (available in sizes 5–12 and eight styles).
A chunky pair of Fila platform sneakers
Promising review:
"My new everyday sneaker. I love the design and I love the small platform to give me height! They are so comfortable too, I’ve worn them to the zoo walking for hours and my feet didn't hurt
. I love these shoes and am so glad I finally bought them!" — Meredith JohnstoneGet it from Amazon for $33.34+ (available in sizes 5–12.5 and 19 designs. Not all designs are available in all sizes).
A flexible pair of water shoes
Promising review:
"These are super comfortable. Bought a pair for every member of my family for vacation at the waterpark. Has just enough cushion to make walking all day comfortable but light enough that they were not cumbersome.
Great price point, too!" — Teresa HowellGet it from Amazon for $24.95+ (available in sizes 5.5–15.5 and 42 styles).
A beachy slip-on with faux laces
These have 16,000+ 5-star ratings!Promising review:
"I purchased these prior to our family beach trip. I found out I was pregnant and needed some type of support when walking around on vacation, rather than flat flip-flops
. I read the reviews for these shoes and they were raving. I see why!! These could sell for more money but are reasonably priced. Great quality. There are no laces to tie — elastic bands. I really love these with or without socks. They are roomy but not too big width-wise. This is not a very narrow shoe. I would recommend this shoe for anyone traveling as the go-to shoe. They’re easy to get on and get off. Super stylish.
" — Nicole_BGet it from Amazon for $14.51+ (available in sizes 6–11 and dozens of colors).
A cute and casual Sperry sneaker
Promising review:
"This was a great shoe for making a wedding reception comfy, and a road trip a little classy!!
The satin finish leather was dressy enough that it complimented my olive dress, but wasn’t so fancy to be out of place walking around a ghost town in athleisure wear. I love these shoes!!" — Nick's PageGet it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and in dozens of colors. Not all colors are available in all sizes).
A snazzy pair of heeled slip-ons
Promising review:
"Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute, and elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long term wear
. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" — Nidhi PatelGet it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 6–10 and 31 designs).
A cushy Skechers slip-on
Promising review:
"18,000 steps a day in Manhattan = comfy! I bought this pair of shoes just before a three-day vacation to NYC. I am so happy they were fabulous walking shoes! So comfy...and no sore feet! No rubbing, blisters, etc.
I have plantar fasciitis and I worried, but need not have." — INcatladyGet it from Amazon for $33.49+ (available in narrow and wide sizes 5–13 and 28 designs).
A pair of, yes, Crocs sandals
Promising review:
"So comfortable. I wore these on the plane for vacation — I averaged 12,000 steps a day. I overpacked and brought shoes for different outfits but kept going back to these. They were the only shoes I could tolerate
. So happy with my purchase!" — KarenGet it from Amazon for $15.74+ (available in sizes 4–11 and 22 designs).
A super springy Hoka One One sneaker
Promising review:
"Comfortable AND stylish! I walk my dog everyday for 2–3 miles on city streets. My feet are sensitive and these shoes have superior cushioning and support AND they are super cute!" — MimiGet it from Nordstrom for $140 (available in sizes 5–12 and seven designs).
A soft Clarks loafer
Promising review:
"I broke the cardinal rule and took new shoes to Europe for vacation, but I relied on the past history I've had with many Clarks I've bought in the past and wasn't disappointed. These shoes were troopers through all the cobblestone streets and climbing an ungodly amount of flights of stairs to visit castles.
" — cheekymonkeyGet it from Amazon for $30.13+ (available in sizes 5.5–12, including wide sizes, and in 20 designs).
An ergonomic FitFlop
It's got the APMA seal of acceptance, so you know it's legit!Promising review:
"Love these! They look like a classic simple pair of black flip-flops but are sooo comfortable. I wore them my whole European vacation, which included hours spent walking around Venice, Florence, etc. and not a single blister!
" — KerrGet it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes 4–11 and 19 colors).