After an interminable winter season, the days are getting longer and the weather’s getting warmer. And while this is a source of delight and serotonin for those of us who have been craving long walks on sunny days, there is one downside to sandal season: summer footwear that wreaks havoc on our hardworking feet.
There’s no denying that certain sandal styles can cause various foot and ankle issues. Much to our chagrin, they are often the most stylish ones.
Dr. Priya Parthasarathy, a podiatrist at U.S. Foot & Ankle Specialists, explained that wearing the wrong sandals can cause serious problems, including Achilles tendonitis, plantar fasciitis, pain in the big toe and even stress fractures. Finding the right sandal can prevent foot pain in the long run.
She told HuffPost that she sees the most people coming into her office in late August and September, which she calls “plantar faciitis season.” It’s the result of wearing unsupportive sandals, usually flexible flip-flops, all summer long. It’s imperative to have shoes that are supportive during the active summer season.
Avoiding soft, flimsy sandals is key, Parthasarathy noted, even if they feel comfortable. “A completely flat sandal is equally as bad as a high heel,” she asserts. “Another red flag is a sandal that you can bend in half, or one that is not wide enough for your feet. The width of the sandal is important to accommodate your foot and any ailments such as bunions, neuromas and hammertoes.”
Unfortunately, there are certain people who should avoid sandals in general. If you are actively treating a foot injury, tendinitis or a fracture, then now is not the time to slip on a pair. If you aren’t sure, Parthasarathy recommended speaking to your podiatrist.
Look for the following features when sandals shopping:
Built-in arch support. Bonus if the shoe has removable arch support that allows you to slide in your own orthotics or additional arch support if necessary.
A slight wedge to take pressure off the Achilles and plantar fascia.
An adjustable ankle strap that stabilizes the foot and reduces the chance of a sprained ankle.
Proper width.
Now that we know exactly how to keep our feet healthy during the busy and active summer months, it’s time to do a bit of shopping. Keep reading for Parthasarathy’s favorite walking sandals for men and women, so that you can spend the summer in style, safely.
Birkenstock Arizona sandals
You can't go wrong with an iconic Birkenstock sandal. Adjustable straps, a soft footbed with a cork layer and durable EVA outsoles provide the perfect amount of support and comfort. They are Parthasarathy's favorite summer walking sandals. These are unisex shoes that come in women's sizes 4-12.5 and men's sizes 6-13.5 in four colors.
Birkenstock Gizeh thong sandal
Or, if you prefer a thong flip-flop style, this option from Birkenstock still has that beloved
sole that contours to the shape of your feet, providing supportive cushion and comfort. It also has a deep heel cup to aid in distributing your body weight evenly. It comes in women's 4-11.5 and in multiple colors, including black, gold, white, brown and metallic silver.
Birkenstock Honolulu flip-flop
When we spoke to Dr. Chanel J. Perkins
, a board-certified podiatrist based in Texas about supportive flip-flops
, she suggested looking for something with good height in the arch area, a cushioned footbed and a sturdy base — one you can't easily bend in half.
“If it folds in half like a soft taco, it’s certainly not going to have the support you might need," Dr. Perkins previously told HuffPost. “You want the flip-flop to contour closely to your foot type."
Yet another Birkenstock option, Dr. Perkins recommended these waterproof EVA sporty sandals
. They look and feel similar to Birkenstock's classic cork sandals, but are perfect for heading to the beach or pool. The footbed is made from soft flexible materials that are intended to make each step you take feel cushioned and secure. This is a unisex shoe that comes in women's sizes 5-15 and men's sizes 3-13 in seven colors.
Orthofeet Gaya flip-flop
Dr. Perkins also recommended the Gaya sandal from Orthofeet that's designed to alleviate the pain of many foot conditions, including heel spurs, plantar fasciitis, bunions and arthritis. With an anatomical insole design for arch support, this flip-flop is made for everyday walking without the pain that comes with having high arches. The thong material is also thin and soft so you don't have to worry about feeling uncomfortable as you walk. It comes in women's 5-12 in brown, gray and blue. (Those in search of men's sizing can try the brand's similarly-styled Eldorado
silhouette.)
Oofos Ooahh slide sandal
If you tend to go for something like the ever-popular Adidas slides
or something just as thin, Parthasarathy recommends opting for these biomechanically-engineered slides from Oofos; they've also been approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association
. Their shock-absorbing padding provides relief for feet, knees and even backs and the thick sole cradles your arches, encouraging natural food movement and reducing stress on the rest of the body. Best of all, they're made of materials that promise to be moisture- and odor-resistant. These are unisex shoes that come in women's sizes 5-16 and men's sizes 3-14 in eight colors.
Hoka Ora recovery slide
If you love your Hoka running sneakers,
you'll be happy to hear that the brand offers another ultra-supportive slide that still manages to feel lightweight on the foot and can aid in injury recovery. The construction allows for a smooth transition as you take each step, putting less stress on your heels and toes. The contoured cushion footbed is designed to feel like a dream when you're hitting the pavement. And per Parthasarathy, they're another great Adidas alternative. This is a unisex shoe that comes in women's sizes 5-12 and women's color 3-14 in six colors.
Oofos Oolala sandal
Oofos also has a Dr. Perkins-approved flip-flop option. The foam sole absorbs a significant amount of impact as you step, reducing the stress placed on your feet, joints and back. The design also supports your arches so you aren't limping five minutes after putting them on. This is a unisex shoe that comes in women's sizes 5-18 and men's sizes 3-16 in over 10 colors.
Dansko Season sandal
Parthasarathy's go-to when she wants a bit more height? These retro sandals from Dansko
. In previous reporting, other podiatrists have recommended Dansko shoes,
noting their shock-absorbing foam midsoles and you see them worn often by people who spend a lot of time walking and standing like teachers, nurses, restaurant employees and flight attendants. These adorable shoes are lightweight on the feet, offer a slight wedge, feature an extra layer of cushion and are adjustable around the ankle and toe box to ensure the right fit. These come in women's sizes 5.5-12 in four colors.
Vionic Tide toe post sandal
Dr. Perkins also recommends these comfy shoes with a footbed that was actually designed by podiatrists. They're designed with targeted comfort zones that promote stability and they even provide relief for plantar fasciitis, flat feet, high arches, bunions and heel spurs. The contoured arch, cushioned insole and deep-seated heel cup will keep your feet supported and comfortable all day. The shoe is available in multiple colors, in women's sizes 5-12 and men's 7-14 and in a medium-wide fit.
Chaco's Z sandals
Another editor's pick based on a previous suggestion from Marlo Colletto,
a guide and marketing coordinator for Wildland Trekking
: Chaco's "Z" sandals, a sturdy hard-soled sandal with a lot of arch support. While they're a bit heavier on the foot, they're built to give you maximum support and stability, with an adjustable strap sandals that boasts a podiatrist-approved
footbed and a lug-sole outer that offers no-slip traction. Grab them several colors and patterns, two widths in women's sizes 5-12 and men's sizes 7-15.