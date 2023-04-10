29 Sandals So Comfy, Reviewers Say They Walked In 'Em For Hours

Popular items from this list include:
• A pair of lightweight and waterproof flip-flops from Crocs with a flexible sole.
• Classic Birkenstock Arizona slip-ons with a contoured and supportive footbed.
• A pair of soft and squishy cloud slides.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change. Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
Water-friendly Teva sandals
The rubber soles will come in handy on slippery surfaces. Available in sizes 5–14 and 35 styles. (Some size and color combinations are not available.)Promising review:
"I bought these for my trips to Colombia and Israel. These not only performed as expected, but exceeded my expectations. I thought I would want to wear running shoes after a while, however, I never did. These sandals where fine in the Mediterranean Sea, Dead Sea, walking through many cities for hours, and hiking up rocky slopes.
A great investment if you want one shoe for all your adventures. NOTE: The straps never bothered my feet
." — MonicaAnother promising review:
"Comfiest shoes on the planet. I bought them for my trip to Thailand, which included a heavy amount of walking and hiking
. I now wear them all the time, even for non-adventurous activities. They are so darn comfortable, and have great grip.
" — Caroline V.
Supportive, corked-sole Birkenstock Arizona sandals
Available in sizes 3–16.5, including narrow sizes, and in dozens of styles. (Some size and color combinations are not available.)
Promising review:
"LOVE. I just got home from a five-hour touring adventure (LOTS of walking) and my feet feel fine.
Everyone I've talked to swears by Birkenstocks and I'm so glad I finally took the plunge." — CatAnother promising review:
"I love the Arizona style. They are easy to adjust and easy to slip on and off. I suffered from a heel spur and I was able to walk without pain when I changed over to the Arizona sandals. I took several pairs of shoes on vacation and never once did I switch over to a different pair
. I can walk for long periods of time with comfort. They are my first choice of shoes." — Glenn B.
Dr. Marten gladiator sandals
Available in sizes 5–11 and four colors.Promising review:
"Wore these out yesterday while walking downtown for about five hours and my feet never hurt once!
These are very comfortable and felt secure. I have other Doc Marten sandals that are a different model and knew to go down an entire size." —Yoli Lo
Water-friendly Crocs wedges
Available in sizes 4–11 and seven styles.
Promising review:
"Excellent summer purchase. Admittedly, I was skeptical of purchasing Croc sandals, fearing they would be hideous and branded with huge letters everywhere. These sandals are actually amazing and incredibly comfortable. I walked around a zoo for 3.5 hours in them and my feet didn't hurt at all!I love the height and the strength of materials, too
— you won't regret this purchase. I am likely going to get another pair in a different style." — BearTales1568
Aerothotic flip-flops with supportive soles
These have the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance
, which is granted to products found to promote good foot health. Available in sizes 6–11 and 20 colors.Promising review:
"I purchased these last summer because they were recommended for plantar fasciitis sufferers and I have not been disappointed! These are casual and perfect for everyday wear and I can wear them for hours and hours of walking without any discomfort
. I really am happy with these flip-flops!" — INcatlady
Vionic orthotic sandals with ample cushioning
These also have the APMA Seal of Acceptance
. Available in sizes 5–12, including wide and narrow sizes, and dozens of stylesPromising review:
"Best sandals I've ever purchased. Super comfortable, even when walking in them for many hours.
Dressier than most flip-flops. Most shoes that are comfortable are really unattractive, but not these. Expensive, but worth it!" — cjkotro
A pair of colorful Charlotte Stone memory foam platforms
Charlotte Stone
founded her shoe brand in Southern California in 2014, and if you're also a fan of colorful footwear, you'll wanna check out the rest of her vibrant designs. Promising review:
"I always have so much trepidation about buying shoes on the internet. But everyone RAVES about Charlotte Stone, and for good reason. I’ve worn my Rafs all over New York City. No break-in time, no blisters, and they look SO CUTE
. They can be dressed up with a dress or down with jeans. Since they’re a platform, I’ve stood and walked for hours with no foot pain/arch soreness
. In short, they may be the perfect shoe. Now I’m just talking myself out of buying them in multiple colors." — EmilyAnother promising review:
"These babies are not only STUNNING but also incredibly comfortable! You really wouldn’t believe they could feel like walking on a cloud given how tall they are, but they do.
Highly recommend! Note: Do not wear them if you’re not comfortable with lots of oohs, aahs, and general attention. These have gotten so many compliments!" — K.
Soft and squishy slide-on cloud slippers
FYI: many reviewers suggest sizing down. Available in sizes 4–16 and 15 styles.Promising review:
"Love these shoes! I wear these all summer, with shorts, dresses, everything!!! They’re super comfortable and durable. I can walk for hours in these.
I have them in five different colors." — mimi13Another promising review:
"These slides are — and I mean this in the best way — marshmallows that mold to your individual feet. They are SOOOO comfortable.
I’ve been working from home since the start of the pandemic, and I ordered them to wear in my house after I read that walking around barefoot long-term isn’t great for your feet. I wanted something with a little support but that would be comfortable. The reviews for these looked good so I ordered a pair, and now I never want to take them off. The material in every part is molded and squishy so there are no unexpected parts that dig into your skin or chafe. But they’re structured enough to provide some support for your arches
. 10/10 highly recommend!" — Carrie B
Cushionaire slides with nearly 50,000 5-star ratings
Available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and 21 styles — not all styles available in all sizes.
Promising review:
"Super supportive. Most comfortable sandals I own
. I had these in a tan color and loved them so much I bought the black ones. They have nice arch support and are pretty secure for a slide sandal. I walked for hours on a Saturday in these and my feet felt great.
My back also felt good — not like after wearing the regular flat flip-flops. I will probably get another color. They run very true to size. You can tighten or loosen both straps for a more snug or loose fit as needed." — Lisa Lazaro
A lightweight Sorel Kinetic sporty sandal
Available in sizes 6–11 and seven colors — not all colors available in all sizes.
Promising reviews:
"The fit is perfect. Love everything about these. They are super soft and comfortable — I walked for hours the first time wearing them
— and have the perfect amount of lift. I may get a second pair." — JodyAnother promising review:
"You need these!!! The most comfortable walking sandals
. I took them on my trip to Greece and also wear them all the time here in LA. I get so many compliments." — PopQueen
Skechers cork wedges
Available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and eight colors.Promising review:
"This has to be the most comfortable wedge I’ve ever owned. I walked up and down the Atlantic City boardwalk for hours. Not a hint of uncomfortableness
. Mind you I have a neuroma issue. Felt like I was walking around in sneakers. Definitely recommend." — Natasha C.
Faux leather strappy sandals
Available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and six colors.Promising review:
"I have bought these sandals in three colors now and they are my absolute favorite! Even when they were brand new they did not rub or give me blisters. I walked around San Juan for 10 hours and my feet didn’t hurt at all!
They fit as expected and are an absolute staple for my summer wardrobe! BUY THEMMM!" — tkbonham
A pair of fisherman-inspired sandals with faux cork midsoles
Available in sizes 6–11 and 16 colors.Promising review:
"I bought these for a trip that required excessive walking. They were amazing. I only intended to wear them one or two days but ended up wearing them all five days. We walked about 12 hours a day sightseeing and I never had any issues
. Love these!!!" —Thorpe5
Thick-strapped espadrille "flatforms"
Available in sizes 5.5–11 and 16 colors.
Promising review
: "Don't hesitate any further, just buy them! I am super picky about shoes, especially sandals, and these are so comfortable. I wore them for hours walking around downtown and no blisters, no discomfort, nothing
. They look amazing, too!" — Summer
Betsey Johnson embellished sandals with reasonably low heels
Available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and eight colors — not all colors available in all sizes.Promising review:
"I wore these shoes for 8+ hours, walking, dancing, etc.
For the first time ever in heels I did not desperately remove them at the end of the night. I totally felt like I could wear them for several more hours
. Love, love, love!" — CBBAnother promising review:
"I spent a lot of time looking for my wedding shoes and I'm so lucky I stumbled across these!! I didn't want anything too high and I wanted a thick heel for walking around outside. These shoes were so comfortable, easy to walk in, and so elegant!
I highly recommend these heels!!" — Karly
Elastic strap sandals
Available in sizes 5.5–11 and 12 colors.
Promising review:
"These shoes are perfect, true to size, cute, and stretchy. I was hesitant to buy shoes online, but these sandals are such a good buy for the price. Wore them all day at the zoo (walked like four hours) and no issues.
Highly recommend." — Rosemary Ingar
Sporty hiking sandals that high arch support
Available in sizes 6–12 and 19 colors.
Promising review:
"I wasn’t sure about the straps being enough to keep the shoes on my feet, but they were so comfortable and stayed in place without cutting into my feet as the day went on. I was able to walk around the zoo for seven hours with these sandals on and my feet were perfectly fine at the end of the day
. The arch support is much nicer than your average sandal." — Erin
Versatile Margaux city sandals
Available in sizes 2.5–14, including medium, narrow, and wide sizes, and 12 styles.
Promising review:
"Best heels ever! After reading all the hype, I bought two pairs. They are so incredibly comfortable, you feel like you are walking on cushy, flat shoes!!I even walked and sometimes ran in them in airports while traveling across the globe for 20 hours straight and my feet weren’t a bit tired or achy.
They fit like a glove and look slick and sexy. The cross straps at the toes make my feet look so delicate. They are by far my favorite shoes. Can’t wait for Christmas, since my husband will be gifting me my third pair!!" —Tania W.Another promising review:
"As usual, Margaux does not disappoint. My first pair of City Sandals and they fit perfectly — and were comfortable all evening at a wedding. An ankle injury/surgery a couple of years ago have discouraged me from wearing heels much anymore, but these City Sandal heels are no problem
." — Gail F.
Waterproof and lightweight Crocs flip-flops
Available in sizes 4–11 and eight colors.Promising review:
"I walked around Epcot for 12 hours in these flip-flops. Not a single sore. So comfortable! Highly recommended." —tina royaAnother promising review:
"These are AMAZING. The only flip-flops I’ve ever owned that I can literally walk all day in comfortably!Took them on an eight-day beach vacation and averaged 5.5 miles per day walking!
They stick to your feet firmly — very little 'flopping' lol. I also have a wide foot and have issues finding flip-flops and sandals that my feet won’t spill over the sides of. Amazing shoe. And for a Crocs product, not bad-looking!" —S Doeringsfeld
Ergonomic FitFlops equipped with air-foam cushioning
They have the APMA Seal of Acceptance
and are available in sizes 4–11 and 27 colors — not all colors available in all sizes.Promising review:
"Love these! They look like a classic simple pair of black flip-flops but are sooo comfortable. I wore them my whole European vacation, which included hours spent walking around Venice, Florence, etc. and not a single blister!
" — Kerr
Alohas double strap leather slingbacks
Alohas
is a small biz that was founded in Hawaii in 2015, and their beautifully crafted shoes are made with sustainability in mind. Available in EU sizes 35–42 and five styles — you can use their size chart to determine your US size equivalent.Promising review:
"My favorite summer sandal! I would buy these shoes again in a heartbeat. I wear them every day! They are beautifully made and you can tell they are high quality. I can also stand and walk for hours in them
." — Danielle Levin
Skechers sport sandals with contoured footbeds
These are machine-washable and available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and 10 styles — not all styles available in all sizes.Promising review:
"Love, love, love! I have a VERY difficult time finding sandals that fit my narrow foot. These are the most comfortable sandals I've ever owned. I can tighten them to fit my feet and walk for hours. My first pair went to Italy and Greece with me and it's the only shoe I wore the entire three-week trip
. I have started to buy in other colors and currently own three pairs." — Robin A. Laehn
Naturalizer ankle strap sandals with "Contour+ technology"
Contour+ technology is Naturalizer's signature open-cell foam cushioning that's designed to conform to your foot's contours so you can walk pain-free all day long. Available in sizes 4–13, including wide and narrow sizes, and 33 styles — not all styles available in all sizes.Promising review:
"I struck GOLD! FINALLY, a heel that works for me! The color is just right, the fit was amazing and comfortable. I was in these shoes ALL DAY WALKING, not tippy-toeing after two hours of wear
." — Alisz GaryAnother promising review:
"I can't speak enough about how comfortable and beautiful these shoes are. If you're someone who doesn't like to wear stiletto high heels or can't stand in them for very long, these are perfect for you. I've worn these shoes to many events — even danced at a wedding reception and my feet felt great!
" — Peggy
Skechers rhinestone slingbacks with cushioned yoga foam footbeads
Available in sizes 5–11, including wide sizes, and eight colors.Promising reviews:
"Love these! Very pretty and sooooo comfy! I can wear these while walking for hours and be fashionable at the same time!" — Dee
Macarena Collection / Etsy
Handmade vibrant huarache platforms
Macarena Collection is a small biz based in Buena Park, California, and specializes in colorful Mexican shoe and clothing design. Originally $72.90; available in sizes 5–10.Promising review:
"These are just as cute if not more in person!! I love the colors and they’re super comfortable. Full disclosure, I got super drunk the first night I wore these and was fine walking for hours
. I would totally recommend these!" — Christine Soegaard
Braided Plaka sandals with durable rubber soles
FYI, these are best suited for narrow to medium-sized feet. Available in sizes 5–11 and 26 colors.Promising review
: "I have three pairs of these now! They feel great. The straps are comfy. When I bought my first pair I worried the straps would make it difficult to get the shoes on and that they might be uncomfortable / cause chafing. I was pleasantly surprised at how comfortable they really are though!!! I alternate the colors and wear them nearly daily now — perfect summer shoes. We went on a beach vacation... We walked for hours at a time and I never once got a blister or felt any discomfort.
I didn't have any issues with my feet sliding around uncomfortably when wet — whether from sweat or when it rained. They were great for walking on the beach, too!! These are seriously the best summer shoe!" — Stark
Sleek leather sandals
Light Bleu is a small business based in Greece specializing in handmade leather accessories with a focus on quality pieces at affordable prices. Available in sizes 4.5–12 and three colors, as well as with or without pearl embellishments.Promising review:
"I really love the quality of the sandals. I walked in them for hours and hours and it did not hurt at all.
The owner was amazing, I ordered the wrong size and they immediately took take care of it. I’ve never had that kind of experience with a seller. I highly recommend this seller to everyone. Thank you again." — NinaAnother promising review:
"I absolutely love these sandals. They fit great. The leather is high quality. I like how the sandal fits on my foot without any buckles. They're very comfortable and soft, so no blisters
. I'm very pleased with these sandals and I will definitely be buying another pair in another color." — Nicolette Landry
Heeled slip-ons with cushioned braided straps
Available in sizes 6–10, in two heel heights, and six colors, as well as with thinner straps.
Promising review:
"Worth every penny! I got these for my week-long trip to Puerto Rico and they were amazingly comfortable! I walked hours in them and had no issues.
The color is beautiful and the heel is just the perfect height." — Oscar ChavezAnother promising review:
"Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute, and elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long-term wear
. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" — Nidhi Patel
A pair of flexible leather sandals with "barefoot"-inspired soles
Laboo Leather is a family-owned small biz based in Budapest, Hungary, making handmade leather sandals and wallets. Available in sizes 4.5–15.5 and 10 colors — you can also request a custom size for an additional cost.Promising review:
"I adore my sandals! They are beautiful and the craftsmanship is amazing. Best of all, they are so soft and comfy I can walk in them for hours
. They’re also lightweight, so perfect for vacation packing." — alisa388