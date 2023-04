29 Sandals So Comfy, Reviewers Say They Walked In 'Em For Hours

Braided Plaka sandals with durable rubber soles

FYI, these are best suited for narrow to medium-sized feet. Available in sizes 5–11 and 26 colors.: "I have three pairs of these now! They feel great. The straps are comfy. When I bought my first pair I worried the straps would make it difficult to get the shoes on and that they might be uncomfortable / cause chafing. I was pleasantly surprised at how comfortable they really are though!!! I alternate the colors and wear them nearly daily now — perfect summer shoes.I didn't have any issues with my feet sliding around uncomfortably when wet — whether from sweat or when it rained. They were great for walking on the beach, too!! These are seriously the best summer shoe!" — Stark