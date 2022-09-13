HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pair of the famous Plaka sandals
Over 9,400 Amazon 5-star reviewers swear by these handcrafted, rubber-soled wonders.Promising review:
"I bought these for a trip to New Orleans, which involved lots and lots of walking in high humidity. I literally got compliments on them everywhere we went, and they were so comfortable I could wear them all day. We walked miles and miles and my feet didn't hurt (which is a small miracle given that I have arthritis). They're surprisingly durable and the woven fabric is incredibly soft. Even when my feet swelled due to the heat and humidity, they were still pretty darn comfy. I highly recommend these sandals and plan to buy a few more pairs this spring." — UrbanUtah
A strappy pump that you'll want to dance the night away in
Promising review:
"These shoes are some of the most comfortable heels I have ever purchased. I have heels that I paid over $100 for, but they aren't near as comfortable as these LifeStrides. I've worn these shoes several times to events or out to dinner, but today I wore them to work for 8 hours. I walk quite a bit at work, but these heels did not hurt my feet. I usually get pain in the balls of my feet, but these have just the right amount of cushion.
" — Joni R. Harris
A pair of Sanuk flip-flops with a cushioning that mimics yoga mat material
Promising review:
"These are my favorite. As a Southern Californian, I wear flip-flops year-round. The last pair of Sanuk yoga mat flip-flops I bought lasted through almost three years of constant wear (they were basically the only shoes I wore for three years, so I'm serious when I say constant). They're comfortable enough to wear for a day at Disneyland, even with arthritic joints." — beth
A pair of Sam Edelman rain boots that sneakily look like regular Chelsea boots
I hate rain boots. They're clunky, uncomfortable, and just cumbersome monsters that take up too much space in my closet. And as helpful as they're supposed to be, I can never figure out when to wear them. It seems like whenever I put them on, the rain stops an hour later and I'm the one doofus wearing rain boots on a sunny day. As much as I'd like to swear off rain boots forever, I don't really feel like moving to Arizona, and I'm sick of coming home in waterlogged sneakers. That means finding a compromise: waterproof shoes that can be passed off as normal shoes.
But thankfully, I found these Sam Edelman boots
on Amazon. The matte boots are subtle and can easily pass off as normal shoes. They're comfortable, and most importantly, definitely waterproof. I have flat feet so there's a little extra space between my foot and the top front of the boot, but it doesn't make walking difficult or painful. They have little tabs on the heels, which make it easy to yank the boots on and off. Finally, I can wake up on a rainy day and not have a minor breakdown trying to figure out what shoes to wear.
A pair of espadrille platform sandals
Promising review:
"They are truly the most comfortable pair of sandals I have ever owned, no exaggeration. I wore them for an entire wedding, no complaints. Walked two miles in them on vacation, no complaints. Ran through a lightning storm in them, NO COMPLAINTS!I would run a marathon in these if I needed to.
Ankle strap is comfortable and stretches enough to put my foot in but fits just right to hold the shoe on comfortably. The two foot straps don’t stretch, but aren’t too tight. These feel even better than name brand shoes! I LOVE THEM!!! BUY THEM!" — tyler fisher
A pair of Sorel sneakers
Promising review:
"I bought these a couple of weeks ago and I LOVE THEM! They are super comfy and very cute. I’m kinda obsessed with the way they look. I’ve had tons of compliments on them. They run a little big so order down a half size or so (which is perfect when you wear a size 11.5). Will probably buy another pair." — Heather
A pair of Soludos lace-up wedges
Promising review:
"Excellent quality. These espadrilles are SO soft, light in weight, and the material delicately hugs the shape of your feet upon the first try. The design is absolutely flattering. Initially, I considered a lower heel, worried that a 4-inch may be too high. Not at all. Go for the 4-inch. It's worth it and very comfortable. Definitely order half a size down. I would not recommend these shoes if you are a wide fit." — Luli
A cute leather mule for anyone who loves flats
Zou Xou Shoes is a Black woman-owned business that has been creating handcrafted shoes by Argentinian shoemakers since 2015. The styles are easy and classic so they can be worn for years. These mules are handmade to order in European sizes, and they suggest sizing up. So, if you wear a US 8, choose a 39. Promising review:
"These shoes are great! The leather is soft and comfortable — no breaking in necessary." — Etsy Reviewer
A pair of fluffy Ugg slippers
Promising review:
"I would say go with your size that you wear in UGGs and if you don’t have any, go a size down than your regular size of what you wear in sandals. They’re sooo cute!!!! You’ll fall in love if you get a pair." — Bri
A very cool slip-on boot with a memory foam insole and a sleek silhouette
Promising review:
"I don’t give reviews unless I feel it’s worthy of either praise or warning. I have a lot of issues with my feet and finding shoes that fit and are comfy is very hard. After reading one review on these boots I took a chance and ordered them. What I can tell you is they are true to size, they don’t cut into my legs, and they are amazingly comfortable! If you are looking for cute and comfortable Chelsea boots, I highly recommend these!" — Roodale
A pair of Cole Haan sneakers
Promising review:
"These are my first Cole Haan sneaks, and I don't think I'll ever be tempted to buy from another company. They are beautifully made yet stylistically subtle and were immediately comfortable. I can wear them with everything in my closet, and they're now my go-to shoe.
I love the way the leather has broken in so that the shoes now look lived-in but still very chic. I'm invariably a size 9–9.5, and I purchased the 9. They fit perfectly snugly, and I prefer them with thinner socks. I couldn't be more pleased." — K. C. S.
Or a pair of Cole Haan's ultra-lightweight tennis sneakers
Promising review:
"I bought these shoes before leaving on a trip where I would do a lot of walking. I was nervous going out for a day on vacation where I would be walking close to 10 miles in new shoes, but lo and behold these shoes were amazing! They are so incredibly comfortable! Added bonus is they are super cute too!
Can’t say enough good things about these!" — Cole Haan Reviewer
An Everlane flat designed to mold to your feet
Promising review:
"I absolutely love the day gloves, and I have them in several colors. They are stylish and comfortable right out of the box. They're great for work. Fit is true to size." — ndog99
A Sorel strappy sandal that comes in fun, candy-inspired colors
Promising review:
"These shoes are a breath of fresh air. I need comfortable shoes because of so many foot surgeries. It can be so hard to find something that actually looks great but is comfortable to wear for hours. These shoes are so comfortable!!!! I could not be more pleased." — Melissa M
A pair of Reebok Club C 85 vintage sneakers
Promising review:
to buy these in a size up from your usual shoe size.Promising review:
"Love these shoes! I saw them in store at UO but they didn't have my size. Obviously I turned to Amazon because what doesn’t this site sell, and lo-and-behold, y’all had it. I try to pair these with almost every outfit because they’re so comfy and stylish! Recently went to Philly, where I had to walk everywhere because we didn't rent a car and these were only pair of shoes I brought (I travel light). These didn’t cramp up my feet at all as I walked over seven hours daily over the course of five days.
Definitely recommend!" — Alli J
A charming Superga 2750 Fantasy Cotu sneaker
Superga makes my ALL. TIME. FAVORITE. sneaks. I have semi-wide feet (not totally wide but also not standard) and these are just miracles on days I'm walking or standing for hours on end. They're also machine-washable and last practically forever.
A pair of Rothy's slip-on sneakers
Promising review:
"These shoes are perfect. They fit well and are so comfy! They get dirty easily but cleaning is so easy!" — Chelsi P.
A Huarache sandal in a variety of bright colors
Macarena Collection is a small business based in Buena Park, California. All of the shoes are handmade by Mexican artisans. Since they only make whole sizes, they suggest sizing down if you're in between as the shoes will stretch and mold to your feet as you wear them.
A charming suede shoe with plush foam padding
These are surprisingly comfortable! The leather is buttery smooth and the foam padding feels great on the heels. There are adjustable straps that help keep your foot locked in securely. I wouldn't say, go for a hike in these, but the low chunky heel makes it easy to walk, making them a great commuter pair.
A pair of fan-favorite clogs from Fitflop
Promising review:
"I bought them last week and so far have not taken them off my feet because they're so comfortable and kept my feet dry in the rain. Buy them... You won’t regret it." — Snuggles
A pair of high-quality leather Chelsea boots
Available in sizes 5–11 and in eight colors.
Promising review:
"After a lot of worry about getting the right fit, I took the advice given by the reviewers and the company and ordered a half-size larger. They fit great!
The leather is beautiful. They smell really good. They look very suave and debonair. I’m sitting on the sofa watching TV because I don’t want to take them off. I debated a long time and worried a lot about buying these boots because of some of the negative reviews, but I’m glad I went with the majority of reviews. They were not too narrow and fit comfortably. They also were not too long. They are the look that I was going for. A dressier look than my normal work boots that I bum around in. I’m very happy with these classy boots!!" — CMaxDavis
A pair of Toms cutout sandals with a stacked heel
Available in sizes 5–12 and 10 colors.
Promising review:
"WOW THESE shoes are SO comfy! They are really soft and flexible — reminds me of a dance shoe.
I am not a heel person but this heel is the perfect height. The foot bed is cushiony and the suede is really soft. I usually don't spend this much on a pair of shoes that I wouldn't wear on a daily basis, but I'm so glad I did! They are my go-to shoe with a crop pant or dress now." —tara_fitandhappy
A sustainable pair of Allbirds with a minimal design
Available in sizes 5–11 and nine colors.
Promising review:
"15/10 stars. After 11-hour shifts at work, I find that my feet and back don’t hurt in the slightest when I wear these! Sad I didn’t get them sooner." — Sara K.
A pointed-toe ballet flat with a sock-like knit
Available in sizes 5–11 and in 27 styles.
Vivaia is a small shoe brand founded in 2020 with the mission to create stylish and high-quality footwear. Many of the brand's shoes are made from recycled water bottles, and they've implemented a production process that actively works to reduce waste. Promising review:
"The most comfortable shoes I've ever worn! Love the design, the sustainability, and the quick delivery." — Jac***
A pair of comfy pumps that aren't actually out to murder your feet
Available in sizes 5–11 and 25 colors.
Promising review:
"Super duper cute heels. I wore these for my wedding.
I could not find a pair of shoes that looked good with my outfit *and* were comfortable enough to wear all afternoon/evening. I took a chance on these and they arrived just in time two days before the wedding. They fit perfectly, and because of the sturdy heel and ankle strap they were comfortable and easy to walk in. I wore them through the outdoor ceremony and photos, dinner and dancing, and then out to drinks afterwards and my feet did not complain.
" — Geneva Thompson
A minimalist rubber slide for unreal comfort
Promising review:
so you can give them a trial run if you're a member.Promising review:
"I have ordered several pairs trying to find the one that lives up to its hype. Well this one is it. Super cushy and fits true to size.
I ordered the mauvish pink colored one and love it. I will be ordering a black pair. I have a heel spur and planters fasciitis so regular flip-flops bother me after wearing them for several hours, but these do not.
Very pleased with this purchase and highly recommend." — leah
A slip-on loafer
Available in sizes 5–11 and nine colors.
Promising review:
"I LOVE THESE SHOES!!! I wear these almost every day and always get compliments on them. Super comfy!" — Pat J.
A pair of Blundstone boots offering comfort and classic rugged style
Available in sizes 6 - 14.
Promising review:
"I love these shoes! I needed rainproof walking boots for a trip to Prague, and they have more than held up over a week of cobblestones and rainy weather. I wore them for about a week to break them in, during which point they fit a bit tight on the top of my foot. I didn’t want chunky hiking boots, and these have a simpler design that ends up being pretty versatile. I’ve worn them every day for a week, walking at least five miles per day, and they are incredibly comfortable. I absolutely love these boots, and am so excited to have a pair of shoes that can go most anywhere." — Alexandra Herrington