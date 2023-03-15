ShoppingStyleweddingsShoes

Real Wedding Guest-Approved Shoes That Will Have You Dancing All Night

Complete your wedding season looks with comfortable heels starting at just $24.99.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

<a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=640a05e2e4b006d19e26874f&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-39-s-sonora-heels-a-new-day-8482-tan-7-5%2F-%2FA-83821295" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="A New Day Sonora heel" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="640a05e2e4b006d19e26874f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=640a05e2e4b006d19e26874f&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-39-s-sonora-heels-a-new-day-8482-tan-7-5%2F-%2FA-83821295" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">A New Day Sonora heel</a> at Target, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HJCT8RY?ref_=cm_sw_r_apin_dp_NFRFCF5TXV8Z1V02GN9Y&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=640a05e2e4b006d19e26874f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The Drop Avery sandal" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="640a05e2e4b006d19e26874f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HJCT8RY?ref_=cm_sw_r_apin_dp_NFRFCF5TXV8Z1V02GN9Y&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=640a05e2e4b006d19e26874f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">The Drop Avery sandal</a> at Amazon and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/SJP-Sarah-Jessica-Parker-Nirvana/dp/B077Y7VRR4?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=640a05e2e4b006d19e26874f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="SJP Nirvana Mary Jane pumps" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="640a05e2e4b006d19e26874f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/SJP-Sarah-Jessica-Parker-Nirvana/dp/B077Y7VRR4?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=640a05e2e4b006d19e26874f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">SJP Nirvana Mary Jane pumps</a> at Amazon
Amazon, Target
A New Day Sonora heel at Target, The Drop Avery sandal at Amazon and SJP Nirvana Mary Jane pumps at Amazon

Wedding season is just around the corner, and there’s a good chance the invites have already begun to trickle in. Whether you’re headed to a family member’s destination wedding or you’re going to be a bridesmaid at your BFF’s big day, it’s never too early to start planning your wedding looks from head to toe. Every element has to feel special and festive, but there is one item of clothing that can make or break not only your vibe, but your spirit as well: the shoes.

There’s nothing worse than sore feet that start to throb before the cocktail hour has even begun. I know a lot of people just gleefully kick off their shoes and dance the night away barefoot, but I have a deep fear of having my precious feet impaled by someone else’s stilettos. I also firmly believe that shoes complete a full look, and am loathe to remove mine at any point in the night — swollen, angry feet be damned.

In order to mentally, physically and spiritually prepare for the months ahead, I asked some of my colleagues at HuffPost, friends, and folks from the HuffPost Women Facebook group for their comfiest wedding shoe recommendations. Most of them are seasoned bridesmaid veterans with excellent tips on which shoes will get you through the night blister-free. Read on and pick up a pair of these comfortable cuties for yourself and get ready to dance til ya drop.

1
Target
A New Day Sonora heels
"I've also worn some version of this Target heel in almost every wedding I've been in. They're the perfect shade that every bride asks for when they say 'nude shoes.' The block heel is extremely easy to walk in (so no tripping down the aisle) and there's a little cushion/support so your feet aren't crying by the end of the night." — Lindsay Holmes, senior wellness and travel editor at HuffPost

Although this shoe doesn't come in other shades of nude, it is also available in black.
$24.99 at Target
2
Amazon
The Drop Avery high heel sandal
"I got these last year after Googling 'comfortable shoes to wear to a wedding' and can say that this assessment is correct. They match just about any outfit, have a sturdy heel for dancing and aren't so high that I'm left towering over people or feel like my feet are splintering into a thousand pieces by the end of the night." — my friend Sam Posey
$25.82+ at Amazon
3
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Yaro ankle strap sandals
"I have a pair of these that I wear to weddings often! Surprisingly comfortable for the heel height, and I refuse to wear anything but a block heel to weddings in case I need to walk across grass, sand, etc." — Abigail Williams, head of audience at HuffPost
$100 at Nordstrom
4
Loeffler Randall
Loeffler Randall Emilia gold pleated bow heels
Gild your feet in these ravishing slides from Loeffler Randall. They were practically made for a wedding guest look. HuffPost senior editor Caroline Bologna has worn these, and she assures us that even with the two-inch heel, they remain comfy.
$350 at Saks Fifth Avenue
5
Amazon
SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Nirvana pointed Mary Jane heels
No one knows shoes better than SJP! These gorgeous Mary Janes are elegant, timeless and sweetly flirty. One of my most stylish pals, Kate Easton, swears by this gorgeous pair.

"I’m fully committed to lower heels, think one or two-inch heels — whether they be kitten heels or a little higher. I think they’re more chic than high, high heels, and I love that they’re comfortable AF." — Kate Easton, actor
$385 at Amazon
6
Nordstrom
Michael Kors Serena strappy sandal
"I have now worn these for a few occasions and have found them to be super comfortable and wearable all day. I’ve even lent them to a friend who wore them for the duration of a wedding in Spain! I’m standing in a wedding in October and fully intend to wear these!" — HuffPost reader Kelly Thomashefski
$115+ at Nordstrom
7
Nordstrom
Chinese Laundry Yita ankle tie sandals
"I bought these for my sister’s wedding – between the family portraits, bridal party pics, ceremony and reception, I ended up wearing them for hours and hours and they didn’t hurt my feet at all! They are versatile and can be worn dressed up or down, so I’ve worn them numerous times since." — Ashley Rockman, senior editor, relationships and parenting at HuffPost
$79.95 at Nordstrom
8
Bloomingdale's
Sam Edelman Daniella high heel sandals
A couple of HuffPost's writers vouch for Sam Edelman heels in general, making them a solid bet.

"I second the Sam Edelman recommendation — I have the Daniella block heel which is a little bit of a lower heel than the Yaro. They're super comfortable and I've worn them as a bridesmaid in multiple weddings." — Jillian Wilson, wellness reporter at HuffPost
$130 at Bloomingdale's
9
Clarks
Clarks Kataleyna Rae Praline patent heels
The more practical among us will enjoy the closed toe and extra support from these delightful heels with a vintage spin from Clarks. They're great for day or night events with ample cushioning and both medium and wide widths to ensure a perfect, comfy fit. They're available in two different colors.
$95 at Clarks
10
Amazon
Amazon Essentials two-strap heel slide
Keep things simple with this naked shoe from Amazon. According to Bologna, they're comfortable and a great choice if you're a bridesmaid with a light skin tone and the bride requests that you wear nude heels. And you can't beat that price! Although other nude shades aren't available, the shoe also comes in black and snake print.
$34.20 at Amazon
11
Frankie4
Frankie4 Mollie heel
I'll admit that these heels stop just short of being orthopedic, but I love them. The block tortoise shell heel and springy strap add a bit of flair, while a cushioned insole and relative low height keep things comfy all night long. They're more versatile and cooler than you might think!
$169 at Frankie4
12
Thousand Fell
Thousand Fell court sneakers
And if all else fails and you simply can't endure the idea of being in heels all night, tuck a pair of sneakers under your table to change into like these cuties from Thousand Fell. They're slightly retro, with a classicly clean and streamlined aesthetic and a variety of different accent colors to choose from.
$135 + $20 recycling deposit at Thousand Fell
