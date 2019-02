Anthropologie

One of the biggest trousers trends we’re eyeing for spring 2019 is the return of gingham, but we know sometimes you just want some stylish and comfortable pants for work that don’t require much effort.

We’re living in the age of pull-on pants for women that don’t look like toddler bottoms. From paper-bag waist pants and slide-on pleated trousers, there are plenty of comfortable work-ready bottoms that’ll make your 9-to-5 much more tolerable than those ribcage skinnies.

Below, we’ve rounded up our 15 favorite comfortable work pants for women. Take a look: