A pair of "flex motion" work trousers

The fabric that these work trousers are made out of is what the brand refers to as "flex motion," a stretch-with-you material that's breathable while also maintaining its shape. Built into the traditional button-fly closure is a flexible and non-binding waistband to avoid any digging, pinching or tummy marks. Find them in seven neutral colors, including denim, three lengths and sizes 2-18."I’m 5’11” tall, hourglass body (but hold a lot of curve in my hips/booty), and have a long torso with a high waist. These pants are flattering, perfect in length (surprised!) with 3” heels, and fit more like a mid-to-high rise pant which is much needed for my body. I typically have troubles with mid-rise pants as my natural waist is much higher than most and have a long torso so a lot of mid-rise fit closer to low/mid-rise. These actually come up quite high and I would even say they’re high rise fit - which is appreciated!! I can bend and squat without showing lower back and my shirt doesn’t come out. Pockets are awesome and material is great with a little stretch. Easy to wash and hang dry and no ironing needed (yay!). The black isn’t quite as “black” as I’d wished they were (they look a tiny bit faded when against some of my really black shirts) but I’d buy again. You definitely don’t notice when wearing any other color shirt. They are a nice classic trouser, don’t look frumpy, and are. I’d also compare them to an Express Editor style pant. Would highly recommend to anyone looking for office trousers." — B