ShoppingClothingoffice

These Comfortable, Office-Appropriate Pants For Women Are All Under $40

These soft, stretchy pants look deceptively professional — including one trouser that reviewers say feels like “wearing nothing at all.”
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A pair of palazzo pants, linen pull-on pants and a mid-rise ankle pant.
Amazon, Target, Athleta
A pair of palazzo pants, linen pull-on pants and a mid-rise ankle pant.

Office attire and comfort are not two things that naturally go together, especially when it comes to the women’s work pant — an eternally restrictive, scratchy and non-breathable piece of clothing that many of us dread putting on.

Before you devote yourself to a pants-free lifestyle (though there’s nothing wrong with that), rejoice in the fact that there are tons of professional pants out there that don’t let on how incredibly comfortable they actually are.

We determined which are the most comfortable office-appropriate pants available based on a few factors like fabric, fit and, of course, the glowing words of reviewers. Shop our findings in the list ahead, which features everything from women’s structured trousers that feel closer to wearing pajamas and business slacks fitted with a stretchy waistband. The best part just might be, however, that nothing is over $40.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A high-stretch dress pant
There are no buttons, sharp zippers or cumbersome snaps to be seen on this pair of slip-on dress pants that are made from a high-stretch and slightly compressive fabric and a "slimming" panel that runs across the tummy area. Designed to be ankle-skimming, you can purchase these pants in two different lengths, 11 colors and sizes 6-18.

Promising Amazon reviews: These pants have worked out so well for me at work, they are pretty much all I wear now. I like the simplicity of them so much that they have pretty much become my work uniform. My weight fluctuates and they are pretty forgiving and the elastic waist and stretch makes LONG hours at the office a little more comfortable. In fact, we're allowed to wear jeans but I prefer these for both comfort and appearance. They are very easy to care for; I was on gentle and dry on low. No issues at all. I have ordered these pants multiple times (again, my weight fluctuates and I have two sizes in various colors) and these will continue to be my go to pants. Oh, and don't forget to snip open the back pockets if you want to use them!"Paige F. Staples

"These Briggs dress pants are my go-to favorites. They are extremely comfortable yet professional. Great fit!"Jane Lombardo
$24.69+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A pair of "flex motion" work trousers
The fabric that these work trousers are made out of is what the brand refers to as "flex motion," a stretch-with-you material that's breathable while also maintaining its shape. Built into the traditional button-fly closure is a flexible and non-binding waistband to avoid any digging, pinching or tummy marks. Find them in seven neutral colors, including denim, three lengths and sizes 2-18.

Promising Amazon review: "I’m 5’11” tall, hourglass body (but hold a lot of curve in my hips/booty), and have a long torso with a high waist. These pants are flattering, perfect in length (surprised!) with 3” heels, and fit more like a mid-to-high rise pant which is much needed for my body. I typically have troubles with mid-rise pants as my natural waist is much higher than most and have a long torso so a lot of mid-rise fit closer to low/mid-rise. These actually come up quite high and I would even say they’re high rise fit - which is appreciated!! I can bend and squat without showing lower back and my shirt doesn’t come out. Pockets are awesome and material is great with a little stretch. Easy to wash and hang dry and no ironing needed (yay!). The black isn’t quite as “black” as I’d wished they were (they look a tiny bit faded when against some of my really black shirts) but I’d buy again. You definitely don’t notice when wearing any other color shirt. They are a nice classic trouser, don’t look frumpy, and are extremely comfortable. I’d also compare them to an Express Editor style pant. Would highly recommend to anyone looking for office trousers." B
$33.62+ at Amazon
3
Target
A pair of high-rise skinny ankle pants
Available in sizes 2-16, these classic cigarette pants offer an ankle-skimming length, a flattering high-rise and flexible wear thanks to the cotton-spandex material. The pull-on style also means there are no buttons or zip flys to deal with.

Promising Target reviews: "These are my new favorite work pants! I like the inside band that adds a bit more structure without being constricting. The zipper is on the side so not obvious. The fabric is structured but still easy to move. I have washed a few times, but hang up to dry. I plan to buy another, would love a few color options!" Nic

"The perfect slack for your everyday use at work. It’s very comfortable!"Dress up style
$29 at Target
4
Target
A pair of tapered ankle-length chinos
These tapered chinos are made with a 100% cotton twill fabric, functional side pockets and a relaxed fit that offers plenty of breathing room. The elasticized waist also means a less restrictive wear and flexible sizing, though most reviewers say that these pants run big, so it's a good idea to size down. Shop them in four colors and sizes XS-XXL.

Promising Target review: "I can see why some people don’t like these pants because they aren’t made to flatter every body shape. The reason why I love them is because these actually work for my hard to find needs. I need short pants because I’m 5.2.” I’m a chubby apple shape and finding the right length and waist is tough. These are sized big! Thank you previous reviews. I’m a large, but medium is perfect. Now that skinny pants are not the trend, these are perfect for me. I’ve been wearing and washing the olive, tan, and black for two weeks now. The fabric works for my lifestyle and office wear. They wear well, wash well, and look good on my shape. I’d buy the blue too if it worked with my wardrobe. Great neutral colors, great fabric, comfortable stretch waist for my apple shaped belly, and perfectly long enough for my 28 inch inseam legs which is the hardest find of all. Pants that aren’t too short or too long. Amazing. I should probably buy duplicates because they are that amazing to me and reasonably priced." Utahmom
$25 at Target
5
Old Navy
High-waisted tailored slacks
Made with a soft textured crepe, these slacks have thoughtful tailored detailing like a front pleat and diagonal front pockets. They have an extra high-rise, an elasticized waistband and a casual-cool roomy fit through the legs. Find these fun suit pants in 11 colors, including less common ones like bright fuchsia and electric tangerine, three lengths and sizes XS-4X. And if you need to complete your outfit, consider grabbing the matching blazer.

Promising Old Navy reviews: "Comfy and stretchy but can wear to work." anonymous

"The fabric is so beautiful and so soft. These pants are the fit for business women of today's world." anonymous
$18.47+ at Old Navy
6
Halara
A breezy waffle fabric work pant
If you've ever wished you could wear your favorite pair of workout pants to the office, then these breathable palazzo pants are for you. They have a high-rising elasticized waist, feature nice pleated detailing and are made with a four-way stretch fabric with a waffle-weave texture. You can score these in three lengths, 13 colors and flexible sizes XS-3X.

Promising Halara review: "SO comfy.. I’m not used to high waist but I love these! Length is good .. I don’t like having to wear a high heel shoe and I don’t have to with these. Very sleek for work with comfort!" c
$29.95 at Halara
7
Amazon
A pair of paper bag slacks
Reviewers love the paper bag-style waist detailing, which is elasticized and finished off with a functional bow tie. Lightweight, soft and slim fitting throughout, you can find these cropped pencil pants in 17 colors and sizes S-XXL.

Promising Amazon reviews: "Perfect office pants. Breathable and comfortable as well as chic looking." Jules

"I love these pants. After 15 months of working from home, I needed clothes that were comfortable and professional for going back to the office. These fit very nicely, have just the right amount of stretch and fall right above my ankle. The top details hide my mom belly." Melissathebee
$37.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A pair of "office yoga pants"
If you were to combine the feel and comfort of yoga pants with the style and function of an office-appropriate slack, you would have these pants. They are made with the kind of stretchy and moisture-wicking material that you would expect, while also having three functional pockets and flared bootcut design that can pair perfectly with ballet flats, pumps and heels. There's also a high-rise and compressive waistband to make wearers feel supported and their figure flattered. Find these in a few different inseam options, up to 21 colors and sizes S-XXL.

Promising Amazon review: "If you’re looking for comfy but professional, get these! Just ordered 2 more pairs for work. They hide the mommy tummy which is exactly what I wanted and super duper comfortable! For reference: I’m 5’2” and 165lbs and got a large, they fit perfectly." Alexis

$19.98 at Amazon
9
Old Navy
A pair of pull-on wide-leg trousers
Available in seven colors, three lengths and sizes XS-4X, these pull-on and pocketed pants are made of a soft brush twill that has a nice stretch for an added touch of comfort. The elastic waist aims to hit just at the belly button while the wide leg hits just below the ankle.

Promising Old Navy reviews: "Love the style, fit and price. Can be dressed up or down. Perfect office attire." anonymous

"Super comfortable with a thick but stretchy material." anonymous
$24.97+ at Old Navy
10
Target
Wide-leg linen trousers perfect for tall people
These breezy pajama-like linen trousers are perfect for in-office days during the hot weather. Aside from their roomy wide-leg fit, they have a drawstring waistband and two generous side pockets. Available in six colors and sizes XS-4X, reviewers agree that these are great for taller people since they run a little long.

Promising Target review: "I'm 6' tall and I have such a problem finding pants that are long enough. These are perfect! They're really comfortable and look great. Shorter women are going to have a problem, but that doesn't mean they should be giving so few stars (the description says the length). They're well made and are going to be wonderful for spring and summer. JenD
$25 at Target
11
Athleta
A lightweight mid-rise ankle pant
We've previously written about the Brooklyn pants from Athleta, a pair of versatile trousers with a devoted fan following. They are made from a stretchy, wrinkle-resistant and super lightweight material that's even infused with SPF protection. The rib-knit waistband and flexible side panels seem like exactly what we all need to stay comfortable and incredibly chic at the same time. Normally priced at just under $100, there are a few colors on sale in three lengths and sizes 00-26.

Promising Athleta review: “These are the best pants for work! I am required to be business causal but also play with children out on a field or blacktop. These are breathable, easy to play in, and great to wear for long work days. I can go from recess to a meeting! They are structured and pull any look together without sacrificing comfort. Just purchased my 3rd pair!”Anonymous
$39.97+ at Athleta
12
Amazon
A pair of palazzo trousers
Possibly one of the highest rated pairs of work pants on Amazon, these chic palazzo trousers are made from a flowy chiffon and hook-and-eye closure waistband with an added bit of elastic in the back for added comfort. You can find these in a variety of lengths, prints and colors and sizes XS-2X.

Promising Amazon review: "These are my favorite work pants! I am a school teacher, and I wear these every chance I get... and I bought them in almost every color. It is very comfortable and super flattering!"Nicole
$33.99 at Amazon
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING