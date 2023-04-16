Just 18 Things To Wear On An Airplane So Your Flight Isn't As Terrible

Popular items from this list include:
- Crisscross waist leggings made from a soft, compressive material that is blissfully not see-through.
- Compression socks to keep your adorable little piggies (aka your feet) from swelling up.
- A pack of vintage-inspired wool socks if your sworn enemy is the above-head AC unit, which your aisle-mate has decided to switch on full blast.
Crisscross waist leggings
Available in sizes XS–3XL and two lengths.
Promising review:
"I love these leggings. Not see through, flattering waist, and side pockets that are great for holding a phone. I have a few pairs and they are my go-to. They're perfect." — Allyson
Compression socks
Not a runner? Not a problem. Reviewers also swear that these socks are amazing
for anyone who works on their feet all day. Available in sizes S–XXL and in 11 colors.Promising review:
"I’ve been wearing compression socks to work for years and loved them, but these are the first pairs of compression socks I’ve tried for running. I had been having some leg cramping on my long runs so I decided to try them and will never go back to short athletic socks again. I love the lack of fatigue I get from the pressure from these socks and the decrease of post-run pain. I will be wearing these when I cross the finish line at my first marathon this October!" — jamerz82
Or! A pack of vintage-inspired wool socks
Promising review:
"I bought this pack in 2017 and have used these socks during changing seasons since. I love these socks. After five years, I realized it was time to get new socks. So, I did some research and then thought, 'Why try to fix what’s not broken?' I decided to just go ahead and buy the same socks again. A few days later, a woman I didn’t know told me that this was her same story as well." — Debbie
A seamless tank
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 13 colors.
Promising review:
"I love these and have ordered five of them since the first one I got. They are so comfortable and fit so nice. Soft soft soft. I like the adjustable straps. I have 32DDD and breastfeed and I rarely can get away without a bra. I never wear one with these tanks, they don't have built in support but they hold the girls in so nice I don’t feel like I need a bra. Your nips show if it’s cold but these are NOT see through at all even the white one. They’re thick and soft and not too cropped and I hope they never discontinue cuz I will always want these in my summer wardrobe." — TG
A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick
Promising review:
"I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes, and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable.
My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." — Ben
A lounge set made with a cozy waffle-knit material
Available in sizes S–XL and in nine colors.
Promising review:
"I have two of the sets from Free People. At $130 they are a splurge but I fell in love with them. I wanted more colors and couldn’t justify it, so I’m so glad I gave this set a try. This Amazon one is definitely thinner, but I really like the fabric of this one too and it’s perfect for fall and winter in Texas. I love being comfy and still looking somewhat put together in this." —Lily McAninch
Disposable silicone earplugs
Promising review:
"A friend told me about these when I ruptured my eardrum a few days before I had to fly. I was expecting immense pain from my not-nearly-healed ear during takeoff and landing, but with these, I didn't feel the slightest additional discomfort." — Kathleen M.
High-waisted flare pants
Available in sizes S–XXL and 16 colors.
Promising review:
"I wore these pants on a first date and they made my booty and thighs look amazing. I also wore these pants to my office job and my coworkers went crazy over them. I literally emailed and texted shared item and copied links to these pants all day. They are so soft. You want to touch them all day and they make great sleep pants." — Christina Tahey
An I Dew Care lip balm
It comes with a lil' spatula so you don't have to use your fingers. Promising review
: "My lips have never been softer or more moisturized during the day!! This is my holy grail product. It's worth it." — Ash
A two-piece set for red-eye flights
Available in sizes S–XXXL and in 27 colors.
Promising review:
"For those of you who like to go to Walmart in your PJs and flannel pants, order this set! You will still be comfy but look great. These sets are lightweight but not see-through. True to size without fitting skintight. Extremely comfortable and versatile. Dress it up or down." — Mimi
A plaid shirt
Available in sizes L–5X and in 18 colors.
Promising review:
"I love this top. I paired it with a bralette and vinyl black pants with combat boots and I got so many compliments on it." — Ashli
A seamless set
Available in sizes S–L and in 32 colors.
Promising review:
"The material is a good balance of thick and stretchy which allows for great compression without limiting mobility. I wore it while doing cardio and strength training and the waist doesn’t slide and the legs don’t roll up. Definitely getting more colors." – Amazon customer
A pack of gold eye treatment masks
Promising review:
"I decided to put these golden gems to the test after coming off of a red-eye flight with practically no sleep. After cooling them off in the fridge (which is what was suggested on the packet), I applied them to my purpley, puffy eyes, and...w-o-w. Not only did I feel like I was receiving some kind of royal treatment (because, gold), but after 20 minutes, my under-eyes appeared brighter and any fine lines that were once lingering had vanished!
After wearing these I didn't feel compelled to apply concealer either, which is usually my go-to to disguise dark circles — and I even felt confident enough to go bare-faced for the rest of the day. Now, I find that I integrate these into my routine anytime I want to let my skin breathe free of makeup." — Jasmin Sandal

A contoured sleep mask
Available in four colors.
Promising review:
"I've tried many sleep masks but this is the only one I like. The foam around the eye sockets is soft and covered with soft material that forms a seal around my eye sockets.
This makes it very comfortable and shields out any light, even if I want to take a nap during the day! I have been able to regulate my sleep better because I put it on when I want to sleep and I am not awakened by light until I want to be.
I usually stay up until at least midnight and wake up the minute the sun comes out but I've been able to sleep many hours more that usual. This is THE ONLY mask I give as a gift and the recipients tell me they have gotten the same response
— longer sleep in the morning. Excellent buy!" — Fanceyfootwork
Kitsch elastic scrunchies
"Reader, I love these scrunchies for my curly-frizzy-coarse and dry dry dry hair. I travel in them (they saved my hair on a looooooong set of flights to and from Australia this past January), sleep in them EVERY NIGHT, and I even wear them out when my hair is dirty and it's low bun time to dress it up a bit. I have absolutely noticed a reduction in breakage and the strands that cascade to the floor when I take my hair down in the morning for styling.
If you're looking for a budget-friendly option to just add a little TLC to your hair care, I absolutely recommend these bbs. And in several months of constant use, there's been no stretching out, even though I have quite a bit of hair." — Maitland Quitmeyer
A seamless bra
Available in sizes XS–2X, "fits A–D cups" and "fits DD–DDD cups," and 18 colors.
Promising review:
"This is a great bra. I usually wear a 30GG and the medium-full cup fits well, but is a little loose on the band. Light support but enough for every day and it feels like I'm wearing nothing." — Erin Suhajda
Silicone ear grips
Promising review:
"My new glasses were constantly slipping down my nose, even after being adjusted. These were a lifesaver. It took a bit to work the ear hooks onto the arms of my glasses as mine are thick, but once on, they stayed put. Glasses don't budge on my face now, at all." — Velvet Hour
Fleece-lined jeggings
Available in sizes XS–3XL and in 20 colors.
Promising review:
"I was pleasantly surprised by this product! I ordered these for a trip to Washington state, where I did a lot of hiking in snow and cool weather. These held up really well, had enough stretch in them to be comfortable for hiking but did not stretch out, and most importantly kept me warm!" — Aaron Arnold