31 Comfortable Bottoms Guaranteed To Make You Forget All About Jeans

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1
A pair of extra-wide-leg darted palazzo pants
2
A pair of high-waisted palazzo pants
3
A tennis skort with built-in shorts
4
A stylish overall jumpsuit if you've "lost" the ability to wear real pants
5
A silky satin midi skirt with a silhouette
6
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers
7
A three-tier bohemian skirt
8
Or a similar high-waisted midi skirt but with a leg slit
9
Some budget-friendly high-waisted leggings
10
A lightweight, eye-catching striped lounge set
11
A stretchy tank top jumpsuit
12
A pair of mid-rise cargo pants
13
A pair of flared high-waisted crossover leggings
14
A pair of printed satin pants
15
A high-waisted swing skirt
16
A pair of high-waisted paper-bag pants
17
A pair of wide-leg floral pants from Brazilian brand Farm Rio
18
A pair of raw hem printed pants with a comfy elastic waist
19
A pair of cropped, feather-light pants
20
A pair of versatile, non-see-through biker shorts
21
A machine-washable satin mini skirt
22
A pair of high-rise linen-blend shorts
23
Some toile trousers
24
A pair of viral baggy cargo pants
25
An easy peasy unitard
26
An open collar sweat jumpsuit
27
A pair of wide-leg patterned trousers
28
A pleated tennis skirt
29
Some crocheted pants
30
A pair of organic cotton shorts
31
And a pair of 100% linen tapered pants