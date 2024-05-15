ShoppingFashionStyleClothing

31 Comfortable Bottoms Guaranteed To Make You Forget All About Jeans

"I could practically sleep in them they are so soft and comfortable!!!" —a reviewer about just one of the options below.
Chelsea Stuart
1
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A pair of extra-wide-leg darted palazzo pants
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok, and I had to try them out. I am short, so I was expecting them to be long, but they are very long. I am just gonna get them tailored. I am buying more, though, because they are absolutely beautiful! I've gotten so many compliments on them!" —Bretta Little
$29.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
,
Amazon
A pair of high-waisted palazzo pants
Promising review: "Love these!!! Super flowy, lightweight, and surprisingly well-fit. They wash and dry incredibly well, no wrinkles after drying. I’m planning on buying more." —PBMC
$23.19 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A tennis skort with built-in shorts
Promising review: "SO COMFY AND SO CUTE. I never want to wear anything else haha. They don’t ride up, they’re high-waisted, the fabric is great and not super thin...what more could you want?! Definitely going to get some more in other colors!" —Karen
$19.78 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A stylish overall jumpsuit if you've "lost" the ability to wear real pants
Promising review: "I got this to be sort of a summer into fall transition item and I’m so surprised by how comfortable it is! If you like things to fit snugly on you, don’t bother getting this because it is loose everywhere unless you tighten it all the way, but it’s super breathable and comfortable! Especially for layering!" —Brie Parry
$33.99 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
,
Amazon
A silky satin midi skirt with a silhouette
Promising reviews: "This skirt is absolutely stunning! The quality is amazing for the price. I’ve bought similar skirts at other stores that are $60+ but this one is the best I’ve owned. You won’t regret it!" —Abby

"I love this skirt! Adds a bit of fancy to any occasion! I love the merlot color but I’m probably going to buy another. Very comfortable, and I put it in the dryer on the wrinkle-free setting, and it came out perfect! True to size too." —C.Pappas
$27.99+ at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers
Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style, and they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney
$28.99+ at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A three-tier bohemian skirt
Promising reviews: "This, by far, is my most favorite skirt. I am a skirt-wearier anyways, so I have quite a few. Every time I wear it I get several compliments. I pair it with several tops. It fits great, is lightweight, and has a half-slip already sewn into it. I have now bought three more of these in different colors." —Sherry Charlene Seres

"I have about five of these skirts. I am a teacher, and they are comfortable and wash well. They can be worn year-round. I highly recommend this product." —meme
$27.88 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Or a similar high-waisted midi skirt but with a leg slit
Promising reviews: "I wasn’t sure I was going to like this skirt when I bought it. Even when I received it, I wasn’t ‘sure’ as it was out of my comfort zone. But I wore it and it grew on me and I received lots of compliments so I knew I made a good decision. The fit is perfect on me, and the colors just pop and make you look vibrant!" —Zulema

"This skirt is so elegant and comfortable and flows through the wind like I’m a princess or something idk. It is awesome. I usually wear a size 10 in pants so I ordered an XL and I actually had quite a bit of room. I could have ordered an L but I like to have extra room, so I’m happy about it. Looks just like the picture. No complaints :)" —Mica
$38.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
,
Amazon
Some budget-friendly high-waisted leggings
Promising review: "So soft and silky, nice and thin and breathable. Stretches perfectly, always comfortable never feels tight across the stomach, but with enough elasticity to not feel like they are going to show your butt crack! Buying my second round now. The first round lasted over a year and are still in good condition, with minimal pilling, only right in the crotch area with friction. No fading, and no shrinking!" —Leah Lynch
$9.99 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A lightweight, eye-catching striped lounge set
Promising reviews: "Bought this cause I saw a girl on TikTok wear it. And I was very happy with what I received. This type of set is hit-and-miss. This is a hit. I sized up for a more oversized look, and it was perfect! I recommend!" —Rosemary Andreas

"I bought this for vacation, but also just a cute summer set, and I love it! The shorts fit great, and the top is oversized, just like I wanted. I wore it with a white cropped shirt and kept the top unbuttoned." —Jessica
$36.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
,
www.amazon.com
A stretchy tank top jumpsuit
Pssst! Reviewers also say this is a great option during pregnancy because it's bump-friendly and works long after baby is born!

Promising review: "This romper is so comfy. It is the best travel outfit of all time. You can dress it up or down. Wear it out for dinner or just to get groceries. I’m buying more in other colors!" —Amazon Customer
$39.99 at Amazon
12
Old Navy
,
Old Navy
A pair of mid-rise cargo pants
Promising review: "Obsessed!!! Love the pink color so much as it pairs easily with a lot of my clothes. The cargo style with pockets is perfection, not to mention I could practically sleep in them. They are so soft and comfortable!!!" —anonymous
$44.99 at Old Navy
13
www.amazon.com
,
Amazon
A pair of flared high-waisted crossover leggings
Promising review: "Love these! Wish they did not go viral on TikTok, as they are now hard to find." —Jamie Zins
$26.99 at Amazon
14
Beginning Boutique
,
Beginning Boutique
A pair of printed satin pants
Beginning Boutique is a woman–founded Aussie brand based in Brisbane. In an effort to be more sustainable and ethical, they ship in compostable packaging and partner with programs like Thread Together to recycle and upcycle old stock.

Promising review: "These pants are the perfect length for girls on the taller size, the waist fit could not be more true to size and the print is so vibrant and bright!" —Jamie T.
$74.99 at Beginning Boutique
15
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A high-waisted swing skirt
Promising review: "I love, love, love this skirt! I love it so much that I immediately bought four more in different colors. It’s high-waisted and the perfect length without being too short. If you’re on the fence... get the skirt! I found the polka-dotted ones are true to size while the florals are more snug with less stretch." —Kara DiBie
$28.99 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A pair of high-waisted paper-bag pants
Promising review: "I originally saw these pants on TikTok and am always looking for cute work pants, so I decided to order, and I’m so glad I did. They are super cute and will be comfortable to wear all day. They are stretchy and not constricting at all! I’m glad I got the two-pack and would definitely order again and recommend it to others!" —Carly Imler

Check out a super similar plus size option available in sizes 16–24 here.
$32.99 at Amazon
17
Anthropologie
,
Anthropologie
A pair of wide-leg floral pants from Brazilian brand Farm Rio
Promising review: "I can’t say enough about these pants! So soft and flowing, lightweight fabric and beautiful colors!! It’s already summer weather in Florida, so I wore them to a girlfriend’s birthday brunch and got tons of compliments!! Highly recommend!" —JinFL
$158 at Anthropologie
18
Rebdolls
,
Rebdolls
A pair of raw hem printed pants with a comfy elastic waist
Rebdolls is a Latinx and woman-owned small biz based in New Jersey that makes gorgeous clothes for anyone who appreciates bold colors and fun prints.
$7.99 at Rebdolls
19
Athleta
,
Athleta
A pair of cropped, feather-light pants
I have these in black, and they are my go-to pants for travel days — especially ones that involve flying. The wide-leg design/silky fabric is ultra-comfortable, the pockets are large enough for smartphones, boarding passes, and passports, and the elastic waist/drawstring sitch guarantees there's no pinching or bagging even if you're sitting and/or standing for an incomprehensible amount of time. The sides also have some subtle darting that take them up a notch in the ~fashun~ department.

Promising review: "I can't think of anything I don't like about this pant. The material is wonderful and easy to care for. I like the crop as you can so easily dress them up or down. I have found that traveling with two pairs of these, four or five tees, a wrap, a pair of sandals and flats, and wearing sneakers, I can be gone for a week in a carry-on only. Couldn't live without them." —LaVon V
$54.99 at Athleta
20
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A pair of versatile, non-see-through biker shorts
Promising review: "These reach the PERFECT balance of extra and casual. Unexpectedly comfy for the price point. On a scale of one to Kim K, I feel like I just divorced Kris Humphries and found my earring in the ocean. Kanye has not even made an appearance. Anyway, back to the actual shorts, they are stretchy and reach almost to underboob on me, so they can work for taller people they'll just be less extremely high-waisted depending on your torso length. Buy now for sure." —Amazon Customer
$14.99+ at Amazon
21
Quince
,
Quince
A machine-washable satin mini skirt
Promising review: "This is the perfect silk skirt! It’s comfortable and perfect for all seasons. I’ve washed it several times (delicate cycle, cold, hang dry, then steam to get out wrinkles) and it’s held up very well! Highly recommend and will be purchasing in other colors." —Hannah
$49.99 at Quince
22
Banana Republic Factory
,
Banana Republic Factory
A pair of high-rise linen-blend shorts
Get them from Banana Republic Factory for $30 (originally $50; available in sizes XXS–XXL and in nine colors/patterns).
$30 at Banana Republic Factory
23
Loud Bodies
,
Loud Bodies
Some toile trousers
Loud Bodies is a woman-founded, sustainable, ethical, and size-inclusive clothing brand from Patricia Luiza Blaj. Her three-person team designs and sews every piece so if you're looking for a size that isn't listed (or you're super tall or very petite), they can custom make it for you.
$175.00 at Loud Bodies
24
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A pair of viral baggy cargo pants
Check out a TikTok of the cargo pants.

Promising review: "I love, love, love these cargos! They fit so nice (and they make your butt look nice lol) I want to get every color. I could have sized up because of the drawstring, but I still like how they fit! I get compliments on them so much." —Asia
$32.99 at Amazon
25
Girlfriend Collective
,
Girlfriend Collective
An easy peasy unitard
Promising review: "*Squidward voice*: Fuuuuuuutuuuure. This item of clothing is streamlined, comfortable, and above all — the future. It makes me feel like I have tapped into a cheat code of garments. Wearing this feels appropriate in so many different settings, and I cannot wait to hike into the future in it this summer." —Hanna K.
$19.50 at Girlfriend Collective
26
Pretty Little Thing
,
Pretty Little Thing
An open collar sweat jumpsuit
Get it from Pretty Little Thing for $24 (originally $60; available in sizes 12–26).
$24.00 at Pretty Little Thing
27
Petal & Pup
,
Petal & Pup
A pair of wide-leg patterned trousers
Get them from Petal & Pup for $59 (available in sizes XS–XL).
$59.00 at Petal & Pup
28
Aerie
,
Aerie
A pleated tennis skirt
Promising review: "I saw this skirt in the store and instantly fell in love with it!! the fabric is flowy, the band is flexible and comfortable while holding you in the right places, and the length provides the perfect coverage! The best part is that it comes with shorts underneath providing extra comfort and coverage. The fit and design makes you cool and comfortable in the hot weather and the cute and simple design makes it easy to style with any clothes!!" —beholdenheart
$35 at Aerie
29
Z Supply
,
Z Supply
Some crocheted pants
Z Supply is a woman-led small business creating some of the best basics on the planet.
$79 at Z Supply
30
Lucy & Yak
,
Lucy & Yak
A pair of organic cotton shorts
Lucy & Yak is a small, ethical clothing brand based in the UK. They work with tailors in India to produce their designs and they have pledged to always pay their staff a living wage.

Promising review: "These are the comfiest shorts I’ve ever bought. I’m a proud curvy girl (size 18–22), and these shorts are long enough to stop the chub rub, but short enough to avoid the matronly look. They come in lovely, vibrant colors and patterns. I will be buying more!!" —Caitlin d.G.
$42 at Lucy & Yak
31
Hackwith Design House
,
Hackwith Design House
And a pair of 100% linen tapered pants
Hackwith Design House is a woman-owned small business. Their sustainable designs are made to order and sewn in their Minnesota studio. Their sizes run from XS–4X. On Mondays, they also release limited-edition designs so you can be one of only 25 people to own a piece!

Promising review: "These pants are my first and only HDH purchase so far and I wow I can’t wait to order more! As a plus size person it’s so nice to find a pair of pants that actually fits your hips and stomach without any weird crotch bunching or tightness. Really impressed with them, very generous waistband which is so so important." —Meghan H.
$132 at Hackwith Design House

