47 Comfortable Pairs Of Shoes Reviewers Say They’ve Walked Miles In Without Pain

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
- Sorel Kinetic sandals that channel fun, sporty sneaker vibes while giving you all the breathability and style of a good sandal
- Blondo Villa ankle booties, a chic close-toed option available in suede and nubuck leather that’s waterproof
- Dr. Marten’s gladiator sandals to take the place of your clunky boots in the summer, giving you a bit of stylish lift and punk vibes while still keeping your feet breezy when it’s hot out
Sorel Kinetic sandals
"It is hard for me to find cute sandals that are also good for walking. I walked 5 miles the first time I wore these and had no blisters or discomfort.
They look great with a skirt or pants, and a lot of people have complimented me on them. I wear a size 11, and these were true to size." — Caterpillar983
"Love my new sandals! Great cushioning and arch support, sporty look, and the adjustable strap is great for the Florida humidity that makes your feet swell when you walk a bit.
I found them true to size. I'm usually between an 8 and 8.5 (usually the larger size in athletic shoes) and found the 8 in these to fit well. Got lots of compliments on them my first day wearing them! So comfy!" — Maggie
Water-resistant Dr. Scholl's slip-on sneakers
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
"Travel tested and approved — LOVE!! My hairdresser friend recommended these since she’s always on her feet. They were so reasonable so I ordered them for my South Africa honeymoon trip. They were INCREDIBLE!!!
My feet never hurt, and I walked a ton of miles in them. They also went with a ton of outfits, so I was very happy!!! I highly recommend!" — Leah Gwin Hoefling
"These shoes were recommended as comfortable walking shoes. They absolutely are the best! I bought these shoes to have a stylish, casual shoe for a NYC/DC seven-day tour. I walked an average of seven to eight miles a day even in a downpour. Not a single blister or pain of any kind.
If you are searching for stylish, casual, and comfortable, then these are it. Easy on and off, water-resistant, and coordinates with all outfits." — S. Lee
Crocs flip-flops
"I walked around Epcot for 12 hours in these flip-flops. Not a single sore. So comfortable! Highly recommended." — tina roya
"These are AMAZING. The only flip-flops I’ve ever owned that I can literally walk all day in comfortably!Took them on an eight-day beach vacation and averaged 5.5 miles per day walking!
They stick to your feet firmly — very little 'flopping' lol. I also have a wide foot and have issues finding flip-flops and sandals that my feet won’t spill over the sides of. Amazing shoe. And for a Crocs product, not bad-looking!" — S Doeringsfeld
Blondo Villa ankle booties
"I bought these for travel after seeing them recommended on multiple travel sites. Although the manufacturer says the boots are waterproofed, I did spray them with a suede protectant
. I recently returned from a trip to Barcelona where I wore these all day for several days. We walked about six miles a day, and I had no discomfort.
(They’re significantly more comfortable than the pair of Cole Haan Chelsea boots that they were bought to replace.) It rained pretty heavily one day, and I found these to be completely waterproof.
What’s more, the rain did not seem to affect the boots at all; they still look brand new. I plan to take them with me to London and Paris next month. They also look great for work with tights. All-around great shoe. I’m very pleased with the purchase and would highly recommend them." — HEO1121
Dr. Martens gladiator sandals
"I bought these for walking long distances in my city. I wanted something to look cute but be comfortable. The leather is a bit stiff so I wore them for short distances a few times before wearing them out to do errands. I covered three miles in them yesterday then went to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers and danced for two hours, and my feet felt great!
I'm a high heel girl, but if you need comfortable soft sandals, these are the ones. If you don't wanna [take] the time to break them in (I mean they ARE Docs after all), just buy some moleskin
and attach it to the stiff bits. BTW, TONS of compliments, too." — Chris Quinlivan & Dion Serene
Chic Margaux City sandals
"Best heels ever! After reading all the hype, I bought two pairs. They are so incredibly comfortable, you feel like you are walking on cushy, flat shoes!!I even walked and sometimes ran in them in airports while traveling across the globe for 20 hours straight, and my feet weren’t a bit tired or achy.
They fit like a glove and look slick and sexy. The cross straps at the toes make my feet look so delicate. They are by far my favorite shoes. Can’t wait for Christmas, since my husband will be gifting me my third pair!!" — Tania W.
"It's sooooo difficult to find narrow width shoes that are not dowdy. Or that cost a fortune. And while these were not cheap, they are a true narrow width and fit perfect. The lower, chunky heal makes them comfortable for wearing all day at the office, and I log some miles at the office each day.
The only reason I'm not giving a 5-star is that all the photos online show these are being way more taupe than rose. They are VERY pink. Still a nice neutral." — Hapuna B.
Comfy pumps
"I walked 8.3 miles in these heels and have no regrets.
I wore these for the very first time for Disneyland's Dapper Day, and I was OVERWHELMINGLY surprised with how comfortable they were! I have never bought shoes on Amazon before and was worried that the fit and or quality would make me regret my purchase. But truly, it was far from it. The heel is the perfect height to give you a lift and wide enough for you to feel secure!
The strap when fitted snug around your ankle can be a bit irritating when it rubs, so I loosened them. At the end of the day, the balls of my feet were a bit sore, but that's just the effects of Disney. But I'm happy to report that I have no blisters,
and I can't wait to wear them out again!" — cissyjworstell
Birkenstock Arizona sandals
! Available in sizes 3–16.5, including narrow sizes, and in dozens of styles — not all styles available in all sizes.
Several of my BuzzFeed Shopping colleagues swear by their Birks — you can read their thoughts here (#1)
and here (#3)
"I can walk five miles in Birkenstocks, and my feet don't hurt.
Sometimes, when I wear my sneakers, my feet talk to me after a five-mile walk. In the winter, I put on warm wooly socks and my Birkenstocks, and my feet are happy." — rene h
"LOVE. I just got home from a five-hour touring adventure (LOTS of walking), and my feet feel fine.
Everyone I've talked to swears by Birkenstocks, and I'm so glad I finally took the plunge." — Cat
Or Cushionaire slides
"I bought these sandals before a three-week trip in Europe; I didn't want to pay for Birks but did want something in similar style with good arch support. I was a little skeptical about the low price, but gave them a shot...and they were the MOST comfortable sandals I've ever owned. I walked over 120 miles in them in three weeks on our trip and never once had foot pain.
They broke in so quickly and were very supportive from the get go — and still are! Highly recommend." — Han Lin
And beyond-affordable double-buckle slides
: "Comfy and trendy enough. I like 'em! I prefer not to wear shoes that don't have a back. It's my paranoia that I'll have to break out in a run at some point. But these work very well. I walk miles in them without discomfort.
Plus, they're cute. Trends up any casual outfit. They are not Croc
- or Birkenstock
-level comfort because the sole is not cushioned, but it is carved out just right for the naked foot. Update: Just came back from a month in Costa Rica during rainy season, and I'm so glad I brought these! They held up so well getting through muddy pebble streets.
The soles were thick enough to not feel the rocks beneath me and keep my toes from getting in the dirt. When I got in, I just washed them off. The white color held up in all that, and they never felt uncomfortable or as if they would come off my feet (a concern I have about sandals without ankle straps). They are excellent value. Get 'em!" — MelRay
Quick-drying Teva sandals
FYI, aside from their style and comfort, Tevas are known for their durability — one reviewer
said their last pair lasted for EIGHT YEARS. This isn't your average sandal that falls apart after one season.
"Bought these for a hiking trip where I knew my feet might get wet. These were great even in some pretty steep, slippery areas. Hiked 17 miles in one day, and my feet still felt great!
I did size down and so glad I did!" — Holly Benning
"Comfiest shoes on the planet. I bought them for my trip to Thailand, which included a heavy amount of walking and hiking
. I now wear them all the time, even for non-adventurous activities. They are so darn comfortable, and have great grip." — Caroline V.
Versatile Toms sandals
Available in sizes 5–12 and 12 styles.
"Absolutely love these! They are so comfy that I can walk miles in them without my feet hurting.
They also go with every outfit and can easily be dressed up or down." —Cassidy
"I'm obsessed with this shoe! I love that it fits like a bootie. Adorable with skinny jeans/leggings, dresses, etc. Can be dressed up or down — I wore them to a wedding in Greece, and also out and about during the day in Spain
. Very comfortable for walking, dancing, whatever!
" — jasmineflower
Columbia hiking shoes
Available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and 14 colors. You can find a similar men's version here.
.
Reviewers swear these don't even have a break-in period
, making them a great pickup for that last-minute outdoorsy trip where hiking and rough terrain are on the docket. Note that it's recommended to go up a half size in these boots to accommodate thicker hiking socks
Promising review:
: "There’s a reason that these hiking boots are the #1 best hiking boot on Amazon. I am amazed that they are so comfortable. This is day four that I’ve worn them, and my feet feel fantastic! I hiked four miles on the second day, and my feet were not tired, achy, or sore. I have been hiking for 30 years and have had numerous boots, but not a single pair have been this comfortable.
The price is so worth it for what you get. In fact, I am ordering another pair so I can have one pair for hiking and another pair for everyday use. You simply cannot go wrong buying these boots." — Granny B
Or Thesus Weekend boots
These boots generally fit true to size, but if you plan on wearing thicker socks or if you're between sizes, it's recommended to size up. Available in EU sizes 36–46 and 11 colors.
Thesus is a mission-driven, Ontario, Canada-based small biz creating outdoor footwear that's easy on the planet, the eyes, and your feet! These boots are made with over 95% natural and recycled. materials. Promising reviews:
"They came exactly when they were scheduled to and looked exactly as pictured online. I did a little bit of walking around indoors to get the feel of them, then decided they could do an easy three-mile walk for breaking in. It's truly been some of the easiest breaking in I've ever done with boots. One more walk like that and they'll be ready for a long hike.
Based on my past experiences with other boots, these boots, for their size, are remarkably light. There wasn't a lot of adjusting I had to do at all to make them comfortable. Really comfortable.
" — Ellen
"I absolutely love these boots! They have a very nice padding in the sole, which makes it comfortable to wear for long periods of time
, and these shoes definitely fit very true to size. Just by looking at them, you can tell that they are very well made and will be very long-lasting. " — Claire
Sanuk Yoga Mat flip-flops
"I bought these Sanuk flip-flops over two years ago in Florida when I went on vacation. My feel were killing me from wearing my regular flip-flops, so I went to the stores and found these. I walked for miles in these. I just purchased two more and will come back for more colors. They are the most comfortable flip-flop I have ever, ever, ever worn. I'm going to Florida in April and will be bringing them again so I can walk for milesand miles without my feet hurting.
Get them, you won't regret it!!!" — magdalena alos
"These are my favorite. As a Southern Californian, I wear flip-flops year-round. The last pair of Sanuk Yoga Mat flip-flops I bought lasted through almost three years of constant wear
(they were basically the only shoes I wore for three years, so I'm serious when I say constant). They're comfortable enough to wear for a day at Disneyland, even with arthritic joints." — beth
Skechers sport sandals
Psst: They're machine-washable. Available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and 10 styles.
"Love, love, love! I have a VERY difficult time finding sandals that fit my narrow foot. These are the most comfortable sandals I've ever owned. I can tighten them to fit my feet and walk for hours. My first pair went to Italy and Greece with me, and it's the only shoe I wore the entire three-week trip
. I have started to buy in other colors and currently own three pairs." — Robin A. Laehn
"I wore these for 10 straight hours with over six miles of walking right out of the box and had zero foot pain. I’m 61, and my feet are often achy.
I used to wear thong sandals but can’t stand anything between my toes anymore so decided to try these. Now, I want them in every color. They fit true to size and have great arch support.
We had to walk down an extremely steep hill, and they had plenty of traction to keep me from slipping." — EGC
Or, a pointed-toe ballet flat
Vivaia is a small shoe brand founded in 2020 with the mission to create stylish and high-quality footwear. Many of the brand's shoes are made from recycled water bottles, and they've implemented a production process that actively works to reduce waste. Available in sizes 5–11 and in 30 styles.Promising review:
"So comfortable. I wore them almost every day during an eight-day trip to Italy. They stood up to walking 10+ miles a day, and I loved being able to wash and dry them quickly.
They were also perfect for including in my relatively small backpack because they’re so lightweight." — Shirley L.
Soda flatform espadrilles
Available in sizes 5.5–11 and in 20 colors.
: "Don't hesitate any further, just buy them! I am super picky about shoes, especially sandals, and these are so comfortable. I wore them for hours walking around downtown and no blisters, no discomfort, nothing
. They look amazing, too!" — Summer
"I wear them with most of my shorts to go out on the evening. Great for comfort to walk in for miles
. Love them so much." — Shelley Baugh
Chic London Fog rain booties
"I brought these to DC for a wet weekend of sightseeing. Though tennis shoes would be the best option for the amount of walking we did, these were suitably comfortable and kept my feet dry for all 7+ miles we walked this day.
(Not to mention how absolutely adorable they are!) No blisters, no regrets!
" — RT
"I bought these for wet days at work (dog walker), and I absolutely love them. I usually walk up to five miles a day, 10 on a busy day, on trails and grass
— these boots are actually comfortable to wear on top of being waterproof. Great buy; I use them all the time!" — Sara DeW
Lightweight faux leather strappy sandals
"I walk a few miles a day commuting to my job and needed a sandal that would be comfortable, professional, and durable. These do the trick. I comfortably walked six miles in them yesterday.
They have a slight amount of cushion, and the straps are the perfect tension. The honey brown color is beautiful and goes with everything. Absolutely recommend." — Kate Johnson
"I have bought these sandals in three colors now, and they are my absolute favorite! Even when they were brand new, they did not rub or give me blisters. I walked around San Juan for 10 hours, and my feet didn’t hurt at all!
They fit as expected and are an absolute staple for my summer wardrobe! BUY THEMMM!" — tkbonham
Or a slightly more cushioned option
! Available in sizes 6–11 and 16 colors.Promising review:
"These shoes. I have to admit that even though some of the reviews said that these were comfortable for their traveling adventures, I was unsure that would end up the case with me. I’ve had plenty of 'comfortable' shoes I’ve taken on vacations with me that by the time I’ve gotten back to my accommodations after a day of walking around for miles, my feet were so incredibly sore that it’s all I could think about. I wasn’t going to write a review until I really put these babies to the test. Well. Reviews are in. I wore these shoes walking around for nine miles in Tangier today, and my feet ARE NOT SORE AT ALL!!!
These shoes truly are so comfortable. If you’re looking for comfy travel sandals, do yourself a favor and just buy these already!" — Amazon Customer
Strappy chunky heels
Available in sizes 6–10 and 24 designs.
"Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute, and elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in, and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long term wear
. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" — Nidhi Patel
"Wow! I walked miles over cobblestone in these bad boys and had no discomfort.
I was worried the price was too good to be true, but it’s not. They feel pricier than they are, and the comfort is incredible!" — Eric
Iconic Chaco sandals
: "Where have you been all my life?! I have wanted a pair of Chacos for YEARS. I squealed with excitement when I received these in the mail. As soon as I received them, I put them on and adjusted them to fit my feet. Yes, it was a bit of work, but well worth it and nice to have a shoe you can adjust to your liking. I went on a seven-mile strenuous hike the first time I wore these, and they were extremely comfortable. No blisters, no discomfort
, and best part is I could still stick my feet in the river without taking them off. Highly recommend!" — Kelsey
Waterproof garden shoes
Most reviewers suggest sizing up, especially if you're between sizes, so they're not too tight. Available in sizes 6–11 and 14 prints). These come in a tall boot form, too!
Promising reviews:
"If you have never been to Mardi Gras in New Orleans, let me just say it gets a little gross. The streets I mean. The best thing about these shoes is that you can wash them off, and they are just like new.
I washed them in the sink every day, and they always kept me dry and vomit free. I walked for miles and miles a day, and they never hurt my feet. No blisters or soggy socks from the rain or drunk people juice.
I even wore them on my float in the Morpheus parade where standing for five or six hours throwing beads can be a big ask for my feet and shoes. You may just need something for gardening or rainy days, but these are Mardi Gras-approved so I think they can handle whatever you got going on." — Bonita Blackwell
"These are wonderful. I was looking for a waterproof shoe to walk the shelter pups in the rain. These fit snug to not let water in and have good thick sole and are so comfortable.
I can walk the miles I need to every day and not hurt my feet." — Sammy
The cutest Skechers cork wedges
"This has to be the most comfortable wedge I’ve ever owned. I walked up and down the Atlantic City boardwalk for hours. Not a hint of uncomfortableness
. Mind you I have a neuroma issue. Felt like I was walking around in sneakers. Definitely recommend." — Natasha C.
"I walked miles in these shoes
for a college graduation weekend. They were so comfortable. Cute and comfortable, what more could you want?!" — Trala
Reef flip-flops
Many reviewers recommend sizing up! Available in sizes 5–12 and eight colors.
"I wear these literally EVERY DAY — those shoes you slip on to dash out the door. If I could live in flip-flops, I would, and these Reefs are the best. Durable, with a slight arch support.
I've tried to walk a day in those super flat, super minimal flip-flops, and cannot do it. Reefs have a good cushion, and will last an entire summer or more (depending on how much you wear them, of course). These are my daily, reliable shoe in the summer." — Graciebird
"The comfiest shoe ever. I've literally walked 15 miles a day in the shoe and didn't get feet cramps like I normally do.
Love, love, love this product!" — GBB
Brooks running shoes
Available in sizes 5–13, including narrow and wide sizes, and in 18 colors. You can find a version available in men's sizes here.
"These sneakers are perfect for high arches and overpronated feet. They are also very comfortable. I walk long distance on a regular basis — between 5-10 miles at a time — and they are always comfortable, no blisters, no sore feet.
My sneaker soles used to wear down very unevenly on a pretty sharp angle based of my gait because my feet are overpronated. After seven months of long distance walking, the soles have worn perfectly straight across the bottom, which tells me they are helping me with this issue. Highly recommend. My new go-to. I just bought another pair. Love these sneakers!" — Nomad46
"I did not imagine how lightweight and comfortable these shoes were. I was so happy I ordered because they barely added any weight to my suitcase, and I was able to walk around all day with them.
Great purchase and fit perfectly!" — Stacy
Or, an Asics pair
"I run about 15-20 miles a week in these shoes and love them
. I need more cushion and support, which these provide. Asics have been the only brand that do not give me knee pain on longer runs." — Brenna Otto
"I have knee replacements and a torn hamstring that is still in rehab. I wore these shoes on a brief vacation and walked over six miles in them.
My legs were tired, but not as tired as they would have been in my old shoes. Good cushioning, good support, no blisters right out of the box.
Love them." — Dawn Chaser
Braided Plaka sandals
Promising review: "So, this was my second pair of Plaka sandals purchased this summer. The first pair was the slip-on flip-flop version (aqua/gray toe loop sandals)
, and they were so incredibly comfortable and cute that I decided to buy this pair with the heel strap for a trip to New Orleans (lots and lots of walking in high humidity). I literally got compliments on them everywhere we went, and they were so comfortable I could wear them all day walking miles and miles through the streets of New Orleans, and my feet didn't hurt (and that's a small miracle given I have arthritis).
They are surprisingly durable, and the woven fabric tops are incredibly soft and comfy. Even when my feet swelled due to the heat and humidity in New Orleans, these were still pretty darn comfy as compared to other shoes I brought along on the trip. I highly recommend these sandals and plan to buy a few more pairs this spring." — UrbanUtah
Soft and squishy slide-on slippers
FYI: Many reviewers suggest sizing down! Available in sizes 4–16 and 15 styles.Promising reviews:
"So, I bought these for a vacay I was taking to Texas. I knew I’d be doing a lot of walking in hot weather. They were AMAZING. Even better than I had hoped. Here’s what I did in them: [used as] shower shoes, water shoes in a river, mild hiking, walked at least a few miles, danced, and even used electric scooters. Not one issue!
They were more comfortable and softer than any other shoes I have. I had been wearing regular flat sandals on the first day, and by the end of the day, I had two big blisters. So, day two, I wore these sandals, and I couldn’t even feel the blisters. I joked that I felt like these sandals were my 'power up' for the trip!" —Stacey
"These slides are — and I mean this in the best way — marshmallows that mold to your individual feet. They are SOOOO comfortable.
I wanted something with a little support but that would be comfortable. The reviews for these looked good so I ordered a pair, and now I never want to take them off. The material in every part is molded and squishy so there are no unexpected parts that dig into your skin or chafe. But they’re structured enough to provide some support for your arches. 10/10 highly recommend!" — Carrie B
Aerothotic flip-flops
These have the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance
Promising review:
"They provide great support. I have plantar fasciitis and two heel spurs on each heel that are very painful when I walk. I have to walk four to five miles a day for work, and those sandals are excellent support, providing immediate relief to my tired feet.
Also, during summer, they are goodlooking to wear out or on days I get my pedicure. Worth every penny." — Marcela B
Or ergonomic FitFlops
They have the APMA Seal of Acceptance
Promising reviews:
There's a reason these are not the cheapest flip-flops on the market...I can wear these for MILES with zero issues.
I can even run in these, though I don't really recommend that. They are so comfortable to wear, and do not fatigue my feet like basic flip-flops do. I cannot recommend these enough!!" — AK
"Love these! They look like a classic simple pair of black flip-flops but are sooo comfortable. I wore them my whole European vacation, which included hours spent walking around Venice, Florence, etc. and not a single blister!
" — Kerr
And Vionic orthotic sandals
These also have the APMA Seal of Acceptance
! Available in sizes 5–12, including wide and narrow sizes, and dozens of styles.
Promising review:
"Fits awesome! I have plantar fasciitis, heel pain and these sandals are so comfortable and beautiful. I wear them almost every day! I walk 5 miles and my feet are very happy. No pain! The arch support is awesome!
" — acdkp1
Rugged mid-calf rain boots
Available in sizes 5–9.5 and eight colors.
"I bought these boots for a trip to London and Dublin. Knowing there would be lots of rain, I needed something to keep my feet dry. I was concerned for comfort of wearing a rain boot. These boots did not disappoint.
They were actually so much more comfortable than I could have imagined. They didn’t rub pan too either like some of the booties do. We walked 10 miles a day, right out to package. No blisters or discomfort.
I would recommend them to anyone. You must wear socks with them, so plan for sizing accordingly. I logged 40,000 steps in these boots and now use them as daily barn boots. Great price and great product, cute too." — Kindra Nyberg
Bangs Sahara Sand high-tops
Bangs Shoes is a mission-driven small biz that creates ethically made, high-quality canvas sneakers for your daily adventures. Their embroidered sneaks are super cute and every purchase helps to fund loans that invest in entrepreneurs around the globe. Available in women's sizes 5–11.5 and men's sizes 3.5–10. Psst — they have a bunch of other cute styles worth checking out too!
Comfortable, stylish and unique — my Bangs are the best sneakers I’ve ever owned. On a recent trip to California, the airline lost my luggage so I didn’t have my hiking boots for the trip. But I did have my Bangs, and I was so impressed with how well they held up and how comfortable they were through miles of hiking!
Oh and I can’t tell you how many times people have stopped and asked me about them. I can’t wait to get another pair :)" — Eastlyn
Dansko clogs
! Available in sizes 5.5–12 and three colors.
BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Rachel Dunkel
says, "The level of comfort in every Dansko shoe is nearly incomprehensible. The insole is somewhat hard, but in a remarkably good way that almost massages the arches of my feet when I walk. It's a unique feeling that requires a little getting used to, but once I did, holy moly, it was an eye-opening experience of what shoes can be. I know that sounds dramatic, but I'm not alone — the cult-status of Danskos is real and well-deserved
. If you've been struggling to find a shoe that fully supports your feet all day, give these a try. They definitely don't look like they'd be the most stable, but I never feel more sure-footed than when I'm in my Danskos. These are my newest Danskos at a year and a half old, but looking at the sole, leather, and sturdy buckle, you know they're just at the beginning of their long life.
I've yet to try Dansko's original clogs
Promising review:
: "Accommodates my bunions, which make my foot a little wide; these shoes don't make my feet look super wide like some other clog brands that are great for wider feet, or feet with bunions. These are great with slacks, leggings and maxi dresses! I appreciate the adjustable strap, too, as my foot isn't wide all over, just wide at the toe box area. I like the lower heel-to-toe drop: higher heels put too much pressure on my toes. These will be great at work where I walk 6 miles a day in the hospital, as the foot bed is wonderfully cushioned, too.
This shoe hits all the marks I look for in a shoe." — BlueSkyFine
Elastic strap sandals
"Very comfortable summer sandals for a reasonable price. I bought them before a music festival this April. The khaki color is neutral enough to go with any outfit and the elastic is very comfortable, allowing me to walk for miles in them without any kind of blisters or discomfort on my feet
(I'm the kind of person who gets serious blisters between my toes when I wear flip-flops, so that's saying something! Soles are relatively thin but very flexible. I recommend these as a basic, walkable summer sandal that looks surprisingly stylish with any outfit." — Laura Beckman
"These shoes are perfect, true to size, cute, and stretchy. I was hesitant to buy shoes online, but these sandals are such a good buy for the price. Wore them all day at the zoo (walked like four hours) and no issues.
Highly recommend." — Rosemary Ingar
Allbirds Tree Runners
Its shoelaces are even made from recycled plastic bottles! Designed with lightweight eucalyptus fibers made to keep you cool in warmer weather, these runners can be tossed in the wash and set out to air dry without losing their shape. Available in sizes 5–11 and 14 styles.Promising reviews:"I have been traveling in Europe averaging 10 miles a day and my feet do not hurt at all.
The shoes provide the comfort and support that I need." — Amanda M.
"I love these shoes! They are perfect for the summer months because they breathe and are great for walking.
They look cute with dresses too so I have been wearing them everywhere!" — Margaret L.
Sporty hiking sandals with cool braided straps
Available in sizes 6–12 and 19 colors.
"This is my third pair of these sandals in three years. I keep buying them every year because they are the absolute best sandals I have ever had. I've worn them hiking for hundreds of miles
through the Appalachian mountains, worn them to wander through miles of California's redwood forests, 7,000 feet up Mount Rainier, along winding trails at Mount St. Helens, and besides being comfortable and durable enough for all that hiking, they look super cute with a sundress and even very convenient to slip on to go to the grocery store.
These sandals deserve ALL the stars and then some." — Lisa2197
Affordable high-top sneakers
Available in sizes 5–11 and 19 styles, including low-top and high-top options.
"I absolutely love these shoes! I originally bought them for a trip to Washington D.C where it was going to rain most of the time. I have Hunter rain boots, but knew we would be walking a lot and didn't want to be 'weighed down' on the trip. I was four months pregnant and wore these for two of the days where we walked over 9 miles each day (ugh!) and these were SOO COMFORTABLE!My feet didn't have any blisters or sore spots
(which I am very prone to) and handled the rain/puddles like a champ! I love that they looked like normal shoes, but wiped clean with a baby wipe!
Totally surprised by the comfort and quality of these rain shoes. I now use them when in the garden or anytime it rains! Also, the inside sole of the shoe comes out pretty easily, which annoyed me at first until I wanted to wash it to keep the inside smelling fresh — so now it's a bonus! BUY THESE!" — AmazonFamily
Stylish waterproof leather boots
"Absolutely love these boots! I needed a pair of sturdy hiking boots that looked cute, would last a long time, were water-resistant, and would wipe off easily after a muddy day. I wore these for roughly 2 miles of hiking and maybe 2 miles of walking to break them in before wearing them for a 9-mile hike in the Appalachians. I was so impressed with how comfortable they were, just the right amount of grip, they were warm, and they kept my feet dry and my ankles supported.
10/10 I would buy these again and will definitely be buying a second pair once the first pair is worn out." — Emma
Blundstone Chelsea boots
! Available in sizes 6–15 and in five colors. Note that Blundstone half sizes refer only to width, not length.Promising review:
"I have plantar fasciitis and my feet always hurt! It's so rare that I can just put on a pair of shoes and they don't wear my feet into blisters and pain. I walk a lot and needed shoes that could stand miles of walking.
These are wonderful and I can put orthotics in with plenty of space and not fitting too tight. It was good to find a shoe that I could use both the orthotics in and the arch felt actually high enough!" — S. Smith
Skechers rhinestone slingbacks
"These Sketchers with yoga foam are incredibly comfortable. I wore them and walked almost 5 miles yesterday and they were amazing!
I also love the bling, as they can be worn for a fancy meal or out and about to a bazaar. I will definitely be buying another pair!" — Quilts2theHilt
"Love these! Very pretty and sooooo comfy! I can wear these while walking for hours and be fashionable at the same time!
" — Dee
Adidas hiking shoes
Available in sizes 5–11.
: "Totally waterproof, lightweight, and sturdy!
Great design and colors. Just what I needed for walking and hiking without looking dull and dreary!" —Adidas reviewer
"Lovely color. I was able to walk 5+ miles the first time I wore them without getting any blisters
." — Pjcov
Dr. Scholl's slip-on clogs
These are a fave of one third-grade teacher on TikTok
(who says they stand on concrete floors all day)! They're also sustainably crafted using recycled water bottles. Available in six colors and women's sizes 6–12.
: "Comfortable, great fit, can walk for miles
with them. No pain under my heels like I feel when I wear other shoes." — N0shobs
"I wasn't sure about this purchase when they first arrived because they're made out of plastic, kind of like Crocs, but I gave them a chance and they are so comfortable. I love that they are slip-ons and I don't have to deal with fastening them.
Perfect for when you get caught in rain unexpectedly. The price was reasonable." — WK
"I really like the style, fit and comfort. I have plantar fasciitis and found I could wear these for a five hour shift at work on my feet the whole time
. Definitely recommend." — John
Gorgeous Birdies Starling flats
Birdies is a woman-founded company that originally created a comfortable and stylish slipper that could be worn at home while hosting parties. But they quickly realized the shoes were too good to just be worn inside and created a do-it-all flat, combining the support of a sneaker with the softness of a slipper. Available in sizes 5–12 and in 22 colors and patterns.Promising reviews:
"These definitely live up to the hype! Extremely comfortable, was on my feet all day for a trade show and walked 6 miles through NYC. I thought my feet would be dead the next day, it was like I wore sneakers.
10/10 recommend!" — Allison B.
"Brought these on a trip to Tokyo where I needed a pair of dressier flats. Day three wearing them — so far no foot pain; around 10,000 steps per day
so far for context." — Lauren S.
Skechers boat shoes
! Available in sizes 5–12, wide sizes, and six colors.Promising review:
"I absolutely love these shoes. I bought my first pair years ago when I was preparing to travel to Italy and I knew I was going to do a lot of walking. I have horrible back pain if I don’t wear the right shoes, but these were perfect.
Super cute and stylish with a doable price. It took no time to break in the shoe for me and I walked about 15–20 miles a day in them.
Hardest part was cleaning them if my dog ever stepped on my foot with a muddy paw... everything else is perfect. Definitely recommend to everyone I know and strangers whenever I receive compliments on the look." — Loves Shoes!