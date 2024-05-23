27 Sandals So Comfy, Reviewers Say They Walked In 'Em For Hours

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A pair of cushioned Reef two-strap sandals
2
A pair of timeless Adidas slides
3
An iconic Teva sandal
4
The classic Birkenstock Arizona sandals
5
A Keen sandal
6
Dr. Marten gladiator sandals
7
A cushy pair of slide-on slippers
8
Aerothotic flip-flops
9
Or Vionic orthotic sandals
10
A surprisingly lightweight Sorel Kinetic Sandal
11
A pair of these trendy two-strap sandals
12
The cutest Skechers cork wedges
13
Faux leather strappy sandals
14
Or some fisherman-inspired sandals with cushy faux-cork midsoles
15
Espadrille flatforms
16
Elastic strap sandals
17
A pair of sporty hiking sandals
18
Absolutely stunning Margaux City Sandals
19
Crocs flip-flops
20
Surprisingly cute Skechers sport sandals
21
Skechers rhinestone slingbacks
22
Vibrant huarache platforms
23
Braided Plaka sandals
24
A pair of braided chunky heels
25
A pair of '90s-inspired chunky wedge sandals
26
A vegan suede sandal
27
And last but not least, flexible leather sandals
