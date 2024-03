15 Comfy Shoes From Nordstrom Because It’s Time You Invested In Your Feet’s Happiness

A pair of Tory Burch ballet flats

Sometimes you just need to slip into something more comfortable (meaning flats). These are slim enough to store in your bag for the moment you need them. They're available in sizes 4–13 and 11 colors."I'm a huge Tory Burch fan of flats and the Reva flats are my favorite. These Minnie Travel flats look the same as the Revas but have a different sole and upper material which makes them so comfy and require no time to break in. Because the material is different they don't feel quite as structured as the Revas. But what they lack in structure they make up for in comfort. I guess you could say these Minnie Travel Tory flats are a close cousin to the Reva flats and certainly a must-have pair of Torys." — Torybri