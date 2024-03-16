15 Comfy Shoes From Nordstrom Because It’s Time You Invested In Your Feet’s Happiness

Popular items from this list:
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pair of On Cloud 5 running shoes that actually live up to their name
A pair of classic, menswear-inspired loafers
A pair of ankle boots with flexible, cushioned soles so you can enjoy your style without discomfort
A pair of mini Uggs for unbelievable comfort and undeniable warmth
A pair of ultra mini Uggs with an even shorter cut plus the same cloud-like cushion and faux fur comfort
A pair of Tory Burch ballet flats
A pair of slip-on Birkenstocks
A pair of classic, comfy Mary Jane pumps
A pair of waterproof boots crafted from soft leather
A pair of sleek slip-on sneakers sporting a contoured footbed and hefty arch support
A pair of comfy vintage-inspired clogs
A pair of polished pumps with an ultra-comfortable design
A pair of block heels with a buckled strap
A pair of slingback kitten heels
A pair of cushioned knee-high boots
