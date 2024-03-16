ShoppingFashionShoesnordstrom

15 Comfy Shoes From Nordstrom Because It's Time You Invested In Your Feet's Happiness

Hanna Williams
1
Nordstrom
A pair of On Cloud 5 running shoes that actually live up to their name
Made with CloudTec® cushioning molded from Zero-Gravity foam, you can basically guarantee comfort into your last mile. They're available in sizes 5–11 and eight colors.

Promising review: "I love these shoes! They are so lightweight and comfortable and yet give great support. Plus they are really cute." — Laurel G.
$139.99 at Nordstrom
2
Nordstrom
A pair of classic, menswear-inspired loafers
They're available in sizes 4–12 and 23 colors.

Promising reviews: "Size was just right. Received compliments the first day I wore them. Very comfy, walked about eight blocks to a work event and my feet felt great! Will buy in other colors!" — Sherls25

"I violated the unwritten rule of not wearing new shoes for a long work day, but these were great!! Cute but comfortable. I got the Platinum color, which surprisingly is pretty neutral and will be versatile with clothing. The style has a longer toe, which I was a little unsure of given my shoe size (9.5), but they didn't look too long on me." — KT145
$104.90+ at Nordstrom (originally $150+)
3
Nordstrom
A pair of ankle boots with flexible, cushioned soles so you can enjoy your style without discomfort
They're available in sizes 5–11 and four colors.

Promising review: "These boots are absolutely stunning! The texture makes it look modern but 70s, and the gorgeous burgundy brown color is also retro/glam. They are incredibly comfortable, which i need since I broke my foot two times in the past. Talk about versatile." — VeronicaSD
$74.97+ at Nordstrom (originally $200)
4
Nordstrom
A pair of mini Uggs for unbelievable comfort and undeniable warmth
They're available in sizes 5–12 and six colors.

Promising reviews: "Like a big huge hug around me feet when it is cold out. Love these!" —Jenn

"Love the boot and have gotten so many compliments on the blue — these are so comfortable!" —Hoys
$96+ at Nordstrom (originally $160)
5
Nordstrom
A pair of ultra mini Uggs with an even shorter cut plus the same cloud-like cushion and faux fur comfort
They're available in sizes 5–12 and eight colors.

Promising reviews: "Love these ulta mini classic boots. They are so soft inside and comfortable. I usually wear a 7 and had to return for a size 6. I haven't found them difficult to put on like I have read in some other reviews. I just use the little tab in the back to pull them on." — Pepper212
$90+ at Nordstrom (originally $150)
6
Nordstrom
A pair of Tory Burch ballet flats
Sometimes you just need to slip into something more comfortable (meaning flats). These are slim enough to store in your bag for the moment you need them. They're available in sizes 4–13 and 11 colors.

Promising review: "I'm a huge Tory Burch fan of flats and the Reva flats are my favorite. These Minnie Travel flats look the same as the Revas but have a different sole and upper material which makes them so comfy and require no time to break in. Because the material is different they don't feel quite as structured as the Revas. But what they lack in structure they make up for in comfort. I guess you could say these Minnie Travel Tory flats are a close cousin to the Reva flats and certainly a must-have pair of Torys." — Torybri
$136.80+ at Nordstrom (originally $159.60+)
7
Nordstrom
A pair of slip-on Birkenstocks
They're made with a natural cork and latex footbed designed to stimulate circulation and improve balance. They're available in sizes 5–11.5 and six colors.

Promising review: "I bought these shoes for my daughter, who is eight months pregnant. She found these shoes very comfortable, non-restrictive and they helped reduce the swelling in her feet." — Joan
$160 at Nordstrom
8
Nordstrom
A pair of classic, comfy Mary Jane pumps
They're available in sizes 5–11 and five colors.

Promising review: "Despite the heel, the shoe is very comfortable. The strap secures it well to your foot. Looks great with short flirty skirts with hose or hose and white socks. Sizing was perfect when doing only a sock or hose, but when I combined the two to get "the look" the front was a bit tight!" — SallyShoe
$97.96+ at Nordstrom (originally $139.95)
9
Nordstrom
A pair of waterproof boots crafted from soft leather
They're available in sizes 5.5–11 and four colors.

Promising review: "These are so cute and comfortable! I stand all day and had no issues at all!" — Dani_mt
$74.96+ at Nordstrom (originally $149.95)
10
Nordstrom
A pair of sleek slip-on sneakers sporting a contoured footbed and hefty arch support
They're available in sizes 6 and 7.5–10.

Promising review: "I look forward to putting these on in the morning, and I wear them all day long. I need good arch support, and these provide great support. Love the quality and wearability, and the Laurel Slip-On Sneaker from Munro looks great with jeans, shorts, casual skirts and pants. Easy to slip on and off, I purchased these black sneakers to be my everyday comfort shoe, and these take me through my busy days with the support I need. I will purchase a second pair to have on hand." — Crescence
$230 at Nordstrom
11
Nordstrom
A pair of comfy vintage-inspired clogs
They're made with lightweight cushioning that absorbs impact and distributes weight for maximum comfort in every step. They're available in sizes 5.5–12 and 10 colors.

Promising review: "These clogs are amazing!!! Pigeon-toed with high arches and mid-foot arthritis / joint pain, I am not easy to please but these are very comfortable straight out of box...I am here to buy another pair, a third pair...maybe a fourth..." — AuxerreT
$119.95+ at Nordstrom
12
Nordstrom
A pair of polished pumps with an ultra-comfortable design
They're available in sizes 5–12 and five colors.

Promising review: "Very Comfortable. I just wish the pumps came in navy and brown!" — MCMC322
$69.98+ at Nordstrom (originally $139.95)
13
Nordstorm
A pair of block heels with a buckled strap
They're available in sizes 5–12 and four colors.

Promising review: "I love these shoes. It's like wearing flats. The technology evenly distributes my weight and they are so comfortable." — janXknits
$139.95 at Nordstrom
14
Nordstrom
A pair of slingback kitten heels
They'll stay put and be comfortable all night thanks to their elastic strap and cushioned footbed. They're available in sizes 5–11, including wide fits, and nine colors.

Promising review: "I got these in two colors, black and nude, and I love them! They are really comfortable and stay on well. I have had so many compliments on them, I think because they look more expensive. Definitely a great shoe for dresses or jeans." — CaraA
$99.99+ at Nordstrom (originally $140)
15
Nordstrom
A pair of cushioned knee-high boots
They're available in sizes 6–11 and three colors.

Promising review: "Love these boots. Very comfortable and really striking. I love Born footwear, never disappointed." — Pricetag
$176+ at Nordstrom (originally $220)

