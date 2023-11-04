20 Comfy Shoe Styles That Are All Over TikTok Right Now

Popular items from this list:
- A pair of Retro New Balance 574 sneakers, a retro-inspired classic that works with everything from jeans and dresses to athletic wear
- Some timeless Mary Janes for a cool yet polished look
- A pair of comfy, breathable Crocs clogs so you can see for yourself what all the hype is about
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
A pair of Retro New Balance 574 sneakers
This retro-inspired classic works with everything from jeans and dresses to athletic wear. These are included in Prime Try Before You Buy
, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member. They're available in sizes 5–12, both standard and wide, and in eight colors. Check them out on TikTok
.Promising review:
"These are some of my all-time favorite shoes. This is actually my third pair. They are by far the most comfortable shoes I've owned! Great for wide feet, super cushy. Will definitely buy again!" — DogLady
Some classic Mary Janes for a cool yet polished look
It's a go-with-everything style that's timeless yet trendy. They're available in sizes 6–9.5 and in 14 styles. Check them out on TikTok
. Promising review:
"These are super cute and fit as expected. Good quality for the price. Get lots of compliments when I wear them." — Dream Within a Dream
A pair of square-toe patent buckle flats
Check them out on TikTok
. They're available in sizes 5–15 and in four colors.Promising review:
"I have gotten so many compliments on these shoes! They are a great accessory to dress up any casual outfit as well as shine in a formal occasion!" — Dee Alexander
A pair of chunky platform Chelsea boots with a grippy lug sole to help prevent slipping
These are included in Prime Try Before You Buy
, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member. They're available in sizes 5–11 and in 19 styles. Check them out on TikTok
. Promising review:
"Very comfortable on my first wear! Color and fit is as expected. Durable sole and easy to dress up and down!" — Jordan Holt
Some cozy Ugg ankle boots
They work as supportive slippers or cozy going-out shoes, with all the comfort you've come to know and love from Uggs in a shorter style. These are also included in Prime Try Before You Buy
, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member. They're available in sizes 5–12 and in 28 styles. Check them out on TikTok
.
My fellow BuzzFeed editor Heather Braga already loves these Uggs:
"I recently got these Ugg minis and have been wearing them as my 'work shoes' now that I WFH full time. They're the perfect mix between a slipper and an actual shoe, so I can continue to wear my comfiest clothes to 'the office' (my kitchen table) but also feel like I've somewhat transitioned into work mode for the day. They're super soft, as all Uggs are, and honestly just make me happy!
They are true-to-size so no worries about sizing up or down."
Some cushy Ugg Tasman slippers with embroidered trim
These are included in Prime Try Before You Buy
, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member. They're available in sizes 5–12 and in 11 colors. Check them out on TikTok
.Promising review:
"They're so cute with anything, and I've had them for months, and they show little to no sign of wear. Epic af." — Isabella
Some sleek knee-high boots with a block heel and a hint of gold-tone hardware
Check them out on TikTok
. They're available in sizes 6–11 and in four colors.Promising review:
"Great look and surprisingly comfortable. I purchased at a sale price but very worth the price!! Wore several times for a full eight-hour day and comfy, fashionable boots." — Jennifer
A pair of chunky lug sole loafers
These are included in Prime Try Before You Buy
, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member. They're available in sizes 5–11 and in six styles. Check them out on TikTok
.Promising review:
"Adorable, very comfortable!! I had them on all day running errands with no issues. True to size! The bone white color is perfect and what I had hoped for. The striped detail on the heal adds a lot." — Dawn
Some Horsebit loafers with a chunkier lug sole
They'll give you a classic look with a bit of extra edge. Check them out on TikTok
. They're available in sizes 4–13 and in wide fit
.
Some bestselling Adidas running shoes
This lightweight style that will keep you comfy and supported whether you're running laps at the gym or running to catch the bus. These are included in Prime Try Before You Buy
so you can give them a trial run if you're a member. Check them out on TikTok
. They're available in sizes 5–11 and in 16 styles.Promising review:
"These shoes are without a doubt the best $45 I've ever spent on shoes!! I work in a busy doctors office and am always on my feet five days a week. These are called 'Cloudfoam' for a reason. They fit perfectly for my wide feet and never do I have 'TIRED' feet! I barely notice I've even got shoes on!
True to size!! Fit perfectly!! Will be buying another pair!!" — EpilepsyWarrior28
Some supremely comfortable suede clogs
Check them out on TikTok
. They're available in sizes 5.5–14 and in four colors.Promising review:
"I love these! I was hoping they could compare for the Birkenstock brand, and I'm so glad they can! I debated whether to purchase these, but when they arrived, I was pleasantly surprised.
They look and feel just like my Birkenstocks for a fraction of the price. I will definitely be buying them in the other colors. Their fit is accurate as well. I wear a size 10 and ordered a size 10. I have about 1/2 inch of the shoe behind my heel. I would say they are a perfect fit!" — Alicia Lewis
A pair of pointed-toe D'Orsay pearl pumps
Check them out on TikTok
. They're available in sizes 6–11 and in four colors.Promising review:
"I wore these shoes for both of my bridal showers, and I’m OBSESSED. They’re so cute and even comfortable!
I’ve gotten so many comments, and I’m like, 'GIRL, go to Amazon and get you a pair!!'" — Lindsay Davis
Some flat biker ankle boots
Pair them with a mini skirt and your favorite oversized sweater for a perfect fall outfit. They're available in sizes 5–10 and as knee-high boots
. Check them out on TikTok
.
A pair of cushy lace-up loafers
Check them out on TikTok
. They're available in sizes 5–11 and in 17 styles.Promising review:
"These are the most comfortable shoes right out of the box! No need to break them in, they are the best.
Hey Dudes are true to size. Definitely going to order more." — Caigesmama
Some slip-on block heel pumps
These are included in Prime Try Before You Buy
, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member. They're available in sizes 5.5–11 and in eight colors. Check them out on TikTok
.Promising review:
"Super cute and stylish shoes you can dress up or down! The heel is not too high so I feel comfortable walking in them and wear socks to be extra comfy!! I love all my Steve Madden shoes." — Karen Valenzuela
Some tassel vegan-leather loafers with thick rubber lug soles
These are included in Prime Try Before You Buy
so you can give them a trial run if you're a member. They're available in sizes 5–13 standard, select wide sizes and in 18 styles. Check them out on TikTok
.Promising review:
"I needed a pair of dressy shoes to wear with my suits on days when I have to walk a lot. These shoes look sharp and they are so comfortable. I can walk all day in these, and guess what, they look great with jeans, too!
I feel like I have a spring in my step when I'm walking in these and I get so many compliments. I am ecstatic with this purchase. They fit perfect, too, which I was a bit worried about." — Jane Jernigan
A pair of platform knee-high lug sole boots
Check them out on TikTok
. They're available in sizes 5–8.5 and in three colors.Promising review:
"I didn't know what to expect at this price, but wow! I really like them.
I wanted boots that were a little chunky, and these are that. They fit as expected as well as fit my calves...👌I just logged back on and ordered them in white!! I've never owned a pair of white boots. Anyhow, just get them already, lol." — Carmee
Some leather Dr. Scholl's wedge sandals
These are included in Prime Try Before You Buy
so you can give them a trial run if you're a member. They're available in sizes 6–11 and in tan or black. Check them out on TikTok
. Promising review:
"These are the BEST sandals! I’ve been having problems with my arches and I needed some shoes with better support. However, I also wanted them to be stylish. I found these and LOVE them. They are so comfy! I’ve worn them for work and to an outdoor festival where I was on my feet all day. They never hurt.
Usually my feet ache after a day like that. I’m seriously considering ordering the black pair too!" — Maggie Schuyler
A pair of pointed-toe two-tone mules
These are included in Prime Try Before You Buy
, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member. They're available in sizes 5–13 and in eight styles. Check them out on TikTok
. Promising review:
"I love the kitten heel, so comfy yet fashion forward. Can be dressed up or worn with jeans. Plan on ordering another pair for sure!" — Elena Justice
Some classic Crocs clogs so you can see for yourself what all the hype is about
You'll fall in love when you realize how durable, comfortable and breathable they are. These are included in Prime Try Before You Buy
, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member. They're available in sizes 4–17 and in 29 colors. (Want to personalize your Crocs? You can add fun charms
to each pair.) Check them out on TikTok
.Promising reviews:
"These Crocs are so comfortable.
My back doesn't hurt as much when I wear these. Of course, it's spacious as Crocs should be, but your feet doesn't move around when walking! Great product, and it's a fun spring color!" — SG