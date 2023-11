20 Comfy Shoe Styles That Are All Over TikTok Right Now

Some cozy Ugg ankle boots

They work as supportive slippers or cozy going-out shoes, with all the comfort you've come to know and love from Uggs in a shorter style. These are also included in Prime Try Before You Buy , so you can give them a trial run if you're a member. They're available in sizes 5–12 and in 28 styles. Check them out on TikTok My fellow BuzzFeed editor Heather Braga already loves these Uggs:"I recently got these Ugg minis and have been wearing them as my 'work shoes' now that I WFH full time. They're the perfect mix between a slipper and an actual shoe, so I can continue to wear my comfiest clothes to 'the office' (my kitchen table) but also feel like I've somewhat transitioned into work mode for the day.They are true-to-size so no worries about sizing up or down."