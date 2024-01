A pair of lug-sole weatherproof men's boots

Allen Edmonds’ men's dress boots were mentioned a few times in a Reddit thread discussing the best commuting shoes that are nice enough for the office as they are suitable for walking in the city. The brand’s popular Higgins Mill boot has a lightweight rubber lug sole for great traction and an insole that molds to the shape of your feet. They're available in two colors and sizes 6.5-15, although not all sizes are available. (For a fuller size range, try an updated version of the boot that offers many of the same features along with a convenient side zipper.)“I have three pair of these boots and like them very much! They broke in very quickly, and I wear them every other day to do my 1.5 mile city walk to and from the office. Only 4 stars due to the laces that come with a size 11 boot. They need to be 8" longer on this size boot, otherwise they only make the first lug. AE: You need to provide longer laces on the larger size boots.” — Candlewood1 “I’m six months into these boots and I couldn’t be more satisfied. The lug sole has the perfect amount of squish which is a God send since I stand all day at work. They’ve withstood the PNW rain and slushy snow and still look amazing. They’re roomy in the toe so you can get away with thick socks in the winter. The soft lug tread has held up well and hasn’t disintegrated on the sharp gravel I walk through often. Overall they are the perfect winter boot, definitely worth it.” — Heath