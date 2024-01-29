ShoppingShoescommutingcomfortable shoes

Super Comfortable Shoes For Frequent Commuters, According To Reviewers Who Walk A Lot

This selection of men's and women's sneakers, flats, boots and more will take you work and back comfortably.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A pair of Cole Haan cushioned Oxfords, breathable knit ballet flats and a pair of Dansko clogs.
Amazon, Allbirds
After a recent trip to New York City, where I trekked on foot to work and back, I finally understood the necessity of having a pair of office-appropriate shoes that are comfortable, supportive and can withstand outdoor elements.

I had a hunch that frequent commuters everywhere have tried enough footwear to know which shoes fit the bill and which ones aren’t up to snuff. So, with the help of Reddit, online reviewers and recommendations from some of HuffPost’s very own commuters, I curated a list of comfortable options.

Whether it be a pair of machine-washable ballet flats for women, weather-ready lug-sole boots or men’s dress shoes that actually feel like sneakers, you’ll find something that meets your commuting needs.

1
Vivaia
A chic pair of Mary Jane heels
Featuring a sturdy block heel and charming hints of vintage inspiration, these Mary Janes have been designed to be supremely comfortable. There's a padded heel patch, a roomy square toe that won't cinch toes and a pressure-relieving insole with added arch support. Grab these chic shoes in five colors and women's sizes 5-11, including half sizes.

Promising Vivaia review: "I love these. I work in NY and consistently on my feet. They are comfy and fashionable. The heel is perfect, especially for those of us who are always on the run." — Zoraida P.
$139 at Vivaia
2
Thousand Fell
A pair of water- and stain-resistant sneakers
These city-perfect shoes can withstand everything from stains to water to stubborn odor thanks to their breathable construction and weatherproof coating. Sustainably made using all recycled materials, the Thousand Fell Lace-Ups have a cushioned insole for comfort and come in 15 colors in both men's and women's sizes.

Promising Thousand Fell review: "Honestly the best white sneaker. These things traveled with me to Disney, to Greece, to the Bahamas. They took at least 20,000 steps a day with me going to work, to dinner, to walking home. I am also not a “gentle” person so I beat these things up and they still looked great. Also added bonus I can wear them on rainy days. And another added bonus, I returned my old pair to get recycled and recycled clothing so my new pair was discounted!" — Lea
Women's: $125 at Thousand FellMen's: $125 at Thousand Fell
3
Amazon
A pair of supportive Cole Haan dress shoes for men
A perfect combination between a classic-looking Oxford and a supportive sneaker, these Cole Haan favorites feature a contoured footbed that's responsive, flexible and disperses weight evenly. The uppers are leather, and the outer sole is rubber and offers traction to help stop slipping on a variety of terrains. They are available in several variations of this wingtip style, come in tons of colors and leather finishes, two widths and sizes 7-16.

Promising Amazon review: "Ordered two pairs (brown/black) and when I wear these out I’ll be back for more. My work requires formal and business casual dress and I am on my feet all day. I walk at least three to five miles on the job per day and other dress shoes leave my feet and back in misery. I ordered a pair a couple years ago and they look great, great arch support, lightweight, and ultimately are as comfortable as a running shoe. I wore the other pair out and back for two more pairs. While they are not a cheap shoe they are well worth the price and you truly pay for what you get." — Todd
Wing Oxfords: $74.99+ at AmazonWing Oxfords: $96.86 at ZapposWingtip Oxfords: $198 at Cole Haan
4
Stuart Weitzman
A Stuart Weitzman women's bestseller recommended by a publicist
In our recent coverage of comfortable dress shoes, publicist Natalie Rao recommended this stylish chunky boot from Stuart Weitzman. “I’ve tried it on and can confirm it is so comfortable and could work for winter events, the office and nights out with friends.” We found a number of reviews on the brand’s website that support this claim, with customers praising its supportive design for logging city miles. The luxury hybrid boot pairs nappa leather with a stretch fabric material for added give in the upper, and has a reasonable 2.4-inch heel that offers both sophistication and practicality. It’s made in Spain. (Note that sizing is limited at both Amazon and Shopbop.)

Promising Stuart Weitzman reviews: “I have big feet and bunions so my options for shoes are limited. I tried these on and they felt like magic. The leather is so high quality and soft at the same time, they fit me well but also the regular foot size person at the store who also had them on. They're versatile and beautiful, fun and edgy. I've worn them a few times and they maintain comfort even through an nyc commute. Highly highly recommend! I went down half a size from my norm.” — Lejla

“I wore (only) these boots for an entire 5-day trip in NYC. They were comfortable to wear all day, including during long stretches of walking. They worked with multiple casual and semi-dressy clothing options. They were plenty warm though not stifling.” — Liz

“These are everything I had hoped for and more. So comfy. So stylish. Size down a half of a size. I've worn these to commute, and they're comfortable enough to do so. Highly recommend.” — Lyndsay
$595 at Stuart Weitzman$595 at Amazon$595 at Stuart Weitzman
5
Allbirds
A pair of breathable women's flats
Finally, a pair of ballet flats that won't make your feet smell and are comfortable to wear all day long thanks to the brand's proprietary knit blend that's ultra-soft and breathable, plus a flexible, bouncy sole that conforms to your movements. These breezy and machine-washable flats come in 15 colors and women's sizes five-11.

Promising Allbirds review: "I like to wear flats with many of my work outfits, but I am constantly having issues with my feet, including achilles enthesitis, so I need something more comfortable than a typical flat. I've tried many, I've tried adding orthotic insoles, and none of them really worked. I was reluctant to spend this much on flats, but I bit the bullet and loved these so much I now own 3 pairs in different colors. They are so comfortable and I can wear them all day without blisters or feet pain! I wouldn't probably wear them for super long walks, but I wear them to commute, around the office, and for my lunchtime walks without issues. Also I love that they had my true size, which is 10.5! Most brands stop half sizes at 10, and my feet are usually too narrow to size up to an 11, so I have to do a lot of trial and error to find size 10s that fit. Not here!" — Nora B.
$90+ at Allbirds
6
Allen Edmonds
A pair of lug-sole weatherproof men's boots
Allen Edmonds’ men's dress boots were mentioned a few times in a Reddit thread discussing the best commuting shoes that are nice enough for the office as they are suitable for walking in the city. The brand’s popular Higgins Mill boot has a lightweight rubber lug sole for great traction and an insole that molds to the shape of your feet. They're available in two colors and sizes 6.5-15, although not all sizes are available. (For a fuller size range, try an updated version of the boot that offers many of the same features along with a convenient side zipper.)

Promising Allen Edmonds reviews: “I have three pair of these boots and like them very much! They broke in very quickly, and I wear them every other day to do my 1.5 mile city walk to and from the office. Only 4 stars due to the laces that come with a size 11 boot. They need to be 8" longer on this size boot, otherwise they only make the first lug. AE: You need to provide longer laces on the larger size boots.” — Candlewood1

“I’m six months into these boots and I couldn’t be more satisfied. The lug sole has the perfect amount of squish which is a God send since I stand all day at work. They’ve withstood the PNW rain and slushy snow and still look amazing. They’re roomy in the toe so you can get away with thick socks in the winter. The soft lug tread has held up well and hasn’t disintegrated on the sharp gravel I walk through often. Overall they are the perfect winter boot, definitely worth it.” — Heath
$299.98 at Allen Edmonds (regularly $495)
7
Amazon
A pair of rugged Blundstone boots for both men and women
The classic Blundstone brand is known for versatile footwear and a longstanding reputation for reliability. These rugged leather boots, which are available in 39 colors and gender-neutral sizing, have a shock-absorbing insole and the brand's signature lug and durable construction.

Promising Amazon review: "I've owned 5 pairs of these same boots over the years and will buy another pair after this one dies...and another after those. Best boots ever, period. Comfortable, versatile, convenient, supportive, and attractive. I wear them with khaki slacks to my office job and get lots of compliments on them. Then I leave the office and go walk the dogs or hike in them. Then I wear them while I rebuild my privacy fence. Then I wear them out to dinner with my wife. Then I wear them to roundhouse kick the bad guys who try to hassle us when we leave the restaurant." — Hiker (This review has been edited for length. Read the full review.)
$129.95+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
A pair of women's professional Dansko clogs
HuffPost's very own managing editor of shopping, Emily Ruane, is a big fan of the Dankso clog for her commutes. It's a perennial footwear choice across many professions. These cozy shoes have a generous toe, a padded instep and a color selection that seem legitimately endless. (HuffPost senior reporter Sara Boboltz also likes these for rainy days, thanks to the leakproof sole.) Grab these in women's sizes 5-14 and three width options.

Promising review: "I swear by the Dansko Professional clog — but the key to wearing them in a work setting is to choose a stylish color! (It does kind of depend on how formal your office is.) I have hot pink and translucent pairs, but I also have a pair in black patent leather that look surprisingly dressy. They're also very weather resistant — I wouldn't wear them in a blizzard, but in rain or even light snow my feet stay really dry, and they feel secure, not slippery. Did I mention that they are eternally comfortable, supportive and I feel like I could stay in my feet all day?" — Emily Ruane
$125 at Amazon$139.95 at Zappos$135 at Dansko
9
Zappos
A pair water-resistant slip-on sneakers for men and women
In another Reddit thread on the best shoes for commuting, one commenter swore by Ecco's slip-on sneakers. Made from traceable leather, these water-resistant shoes feature an inject-cushioned insole for a wear that's bouncy and cloud-like, while the outer sole is dimpled for traction against slick surfaces. These are available in three colors and sizing for both men and women, though it's important to note that these run big so it's best to order a size down.

Promising Reddit review: "Get a pair of Ecco slip on sneakers. They’re cute and SO comfy for commuting." — Shorelove

Promising Amazon review: “I can walk in these Ecco shoes all day my feet do not hurt” — LA Hipster
Women's: $103.98 at ZapposWomen's: $118.96 at NordstromMen's: $128.49 at Amazon
10
Nike
A pair of cushioned Nike Air Maxes for men and women
These adorable and marshmallow-y looking classics from Nike are a commuting favorite of my New York City-based colleague Greta Geiselman. Available in tons of fun color combinations and in sizes for both men and women, the Air Max 90s feature a waffle outer sole for traction and the brand's signature insole cushioning that provides the perfect amount of support.

Promising review: "I guess it depends on the professional setting but I am now a BIG fan of Nike's Air Max line. I have janky, flat feet and these feel so good!!" — Greta Geiselman
Women's: $97.97+ at NikeWomen's: $130 at NordstromMen's: $130 at Nordstrom
11
Allbirds
A pair of wool runners from Allbirds for men and women
Geiselman also said that she really loves these wool runners from Allbirds and sees a lot of people commuting on the subway with them. One of the brand's best-known options, these are great for walking in many different weather conditions and have cushioned support insoles. These lightweight shoes also feature certified natural rubber treads for a delightful bounce and better traction, and merino wool uppers that are thermoregulating. Grab them in 10 colors and sizes for both men and women.

Promising Allbirds reviews: "I had been on the fence about purchasing these for a while now. When the sale hit, I figured why give them a try. I really enjoy them. Very comfy and understated so I don’t feel bad wearing them in the office." — Beth S.

"Got these to use in NYC and wore them walking miles for five days. Never able to do that with shoes just purchased. Very comfortable. Warm on snowy days. Never took them off for the full vacation including walking miles in airports. I have no reservations in recommendint these shoes." — Kathleen K.
Women's: $83+ at AllbirdsMen's: $83+ at Allbirds
12
Ponto
A men's hybrid sneaker and dress shoe
Referred to by the brand as "part sneaker, part dress shoe," the Pacific shoe from Ponto claims to be "light as a feather" and "shockingly comfortable." They can also keep feet dry through small and light rain thanks to the water-repelling uppers and slip-resistant outer soles. The shoe's interior promises to be so absorbent and resistant to odor that you don't even have to wear socks. Grab these in nine color combinations and men's 8.5-14.

Promising Ponto review: "Use these to commute to the city each morning on the train. They have great support while also looking presentable as a Gen Z person. Perfect business casual shoe." — Liam F.
$148 at Ponto

