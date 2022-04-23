24 Comfy Shoes You Need If You Plan To Walk Everywhere This Spring

A lace-up shoe from Thousand Fell that comes in 16 vibrant colors

These will instantly become your go-to shoe for every outfit. Made with a durable and breathable recycled upper and a with stain and odor resistance, they'll last the test of time. But when you're done wearing them for good, you can send them back to Thousand Fell and they'll recycle them for you. They're available in women's sizes 5-10 and in colors including pink, yellow, orange, black, green and purple.