24 Comfy Shoes You Need If You Plan To Walk Everywhere This Spring

A pair of versatile clogs that go nicely with a variety of outfits and have a memory foam footbed your soles will adore.
Slip-on mules that are surprisingly comfy and easy to walk in for those days when you need something a little dressier than a sneaker.
Lightweight and breathable sneakers that go all out for comfort while looking chic and giving your outfit some minimalist vibes.
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure running shoes that'll make you feel like you're truly walking on a cloud
Former BuzzFeed editor Marquaysa Battle
is *all* about these sneakers:
"I own a black pair of these and they're seriously one of the comfiest friggin' sneakers I've ever worn (the other is a pair of New Balance) in my 29 years of life. The 'Cloudfoam' insole really does make it feel like your feet are walking on clouds. I thought that feeling might go away after several months of wear but the sneakers remain fluffy and relaxing. The sneakers were so comfortable that I started wearing them to the gym, to work, and even matching them with cute dresses for going-out looks. You'll probably want to order two pairs of these babies so you don't wear out a single pair after you fall in love. I bought my mom a pair as well."
Brooks Ghost 13 sneakers ideal for both running and walking
BuzzFeed Editor Heather Braga
has and loves these! Here's why:
"These are the most recent addition to my outdoor running/walking sneaker collection. I really like the cushioning in these babies and how shock absorbent the base of the shoe is. The bottoms are a bit rigid, so they make me feel a lot more sturdy when walking on wet ground. I didn't even need a break-in period! They were comfortable from the first time I laced up."
They are available in sizes 4.5–13, narrow and wide widths, and 26 styles). Find the men's version here
.
A lace-up shoe from Thousand Fell that comes in 16 vibrant colors
These will instantly become your go-to shoe for every outfit. Made with a durable and breathable recycled upper and a with stain and odor resistance, they'll last the test of time. But when you're done wearing them for good, you can send them back to Thousand Fell and they'll recycle them for you. They're available in women's sizes 5-10 and in colors including pink, yellow, orange, black, green and purple.
Strappy pumps for anyone looking for a little extra height and style without sacrificing comfort
Promising review:
"These shoes are some of the most comfortable heels I have ever purchased. I have heels that I paid over $100 for, but they aren't near as comfortable as these LifeStrides. I've worn these shoes several times to events or out to dinner, but today I wore them to work for 8 hours. I walk quite a bit at work, but these heels did not hurt my feet. I usually get pain in the balls of my feet, but these have just the right amount of cushion." —Joni R. Harris
They're available in women's sizes 5–12, wide sizes, and four colors: black, beige, navy blue and burgundy.
Promising review:
"Best Travel Shoe EVER! I have traveled in these shoes all over Japan and England, and I couldn't be more delighted. Logged 12 miles in one day, walking London, without a blister or toe out of place. I love their versatility — they are nice enough to wear for business — particularly if you are on your feet a lot. They also look super cute with jeans or a sundress. I love Dansko shoes and these have not disappointed. Truly held up over time, and continue to cradle my feet, today!" —Sara E. Guterbock
They're available in sizes 5.5–12 and three colors: black, red and gray.
Sorel Kinetic Impact Lace-Up Sneakers
Heads up that the laces actually do go around the bottom of the shoe and don't need to be fully untied!Promising review:
"I normally don't like wearing tennis shoes all day because my feet tend to sweat in them, then swell when I take them off. These are the best brand of tennis shoes I have ever owned. They feel wonderful on my arthritic feet, and my feet breathe in them all day, so they never sweat and don't swell up when I take them off. I bought a second pair in white. Well worth the money. All my other tennis shoes are going to Goodwill." —SBoo
They're available in women's sizes 5–12 and 13 styles.
A pair of waterproof Columbia hiking boots that are ultra-breathable and designed for long-lasting comfort
Promising review:
"I needed a waterproof boot that would also be good for lots of walking. I did a lot of walking in Ireland and Scotland, mostly in rainy weather, and these boots were true to their description. My feet were dry and comfortable." —Louise M.
They're available in women's sizes 5–12, wide sizes, and in 13 colors, including brown, red, lavender and pink.
Cushioned wedge sandals so unbelievably comfy, you'll wanna wear them all summer long
Promising review:
"If you'd like to add 3 inches to your height without the dangers of toppling over, you've got to try these platform sandals! They're absurdly comfortable, soft, lightweight, and breathable. I've walked miles in these.
The open strap design visually elongates the length of the leg. Also, there are lots of colors to choose from, and you will! I've got three and counting." —CC Mac
They're available in women's sizes 5–12, wide sizes, and in colors sand and black.
Thousand Fell's Court shoe that offers a stylish silhouette
Like the rest of Thousand Fell's shoes, the Court sneaker is made of recycled materials and offers stain and odor resistance. Its accented with structural details made of coconut, sugarcane and palm. Color choices include washed acid, jade, violet, white and pink.
Asics Gel Venture sneakers here to cradle and cushion your feet so you can get those steps in *without* the discomfort
Promising review:
"I love this pair of athletic shoes. I bought another one recently (same style, different color pattern). These Gel Venture 5 are extremely comfortable. They keep me going when I am walking each of my dogs. I do at least 5.5 miles per day between the two pups. The support in these shoes keep me going at a brisk pace so that I can keep up with my dogs. If you do a lot of walking or will be on your feet all day, these shoes are perfect!" —Stevie Wilson
They're available in women's sizes 6–11, wide sizes, and in 10 styles.
Some fashion-forward, lightweight knitted sneaks with a futuristic-looking rubber blade sole
Promising review:
"Ok, I gotta say, I love these shoes. I'm a retail worker and I am on my feet eight to nine hours a day. I'm a personal shopper so my job requires me to walk several miles a day. I am very picky about shoes. I need something very comfortable with good support or else I am in severe pain after my shift. I noticed several of my coworkers wearing these, and I was curious, so I got a pair. I was NOT expecting to like these so much! My tried and true preferred work shoe has been Crocs. For years that was all I could wear to work and be comfortable. These shoes though, are actually better for me. They are surprisingly comfortable and supportive for my flat feet, and I love the memory foam soles. I am not in pain anymore thanks to these guys.
I've only been wearing them for about two weeks now but I'm already noticing a remarkable difference. They also look pretty cool and I love the colors. I actually get a lot of compliments on them, and people ask me where I got them. Anyway, yeah, if you need a comfy shoe, get these! I want other colors now." —Hannah
They're available in women's sizes 5.5–10.5 and in 17 colors.
Promising review:
"These are great shoes for work or going out. They look more expensive than they are and are very comfortable. I work in a city so I do quite a bit of walking every day and they’ve been fine, no blisters." —Megan D
They're available in women's sizes 5-12 and four colors: brown, black, snake print and white.
A pair of fashionably chunky Skechers memory foam sneakers
Promising review:
"I walk 3 to 4 miles a day, and this is by far the best shoe I've ever owned. It's like walking on pillows.
If you have high arches and have experienced shin splints or high ankle pain, or even plantar fascitis, this shoe will blow your mind. I'm getting several colors." —Bebe D.
They're available in women's sizes 5–12, wide and extra-wide sizes and in 38 colors.
Or these Skechers walking shoes designed to revolutionize your walking experience
Promising review:
"I have feet that are always in pain- bunions, hammer toe, arthritis from prior breaks. These shoes are so comfortable I bought them in three colors. When I am walking around in these shoes, the pain is hardly noticeable. I highly recommend them." —Jeanine
They're available in women's sizes 5–13, narrow and wide sizes, and in 27 colors.
Cute faux-leather pumps that are way more comfortable and supportive than any heels you've ever known
Promising review:
"Love love these shoes. They look gorgeous and are the most comfortable heels I have ever worn. I had stopped wearing heels to work, choosing comfort over style — now I can have both. To be able to walk in these all day and not have to worry about my feet hurting by the end of the day is a blessing. I loved these shoes so much I purchased several different colors. Buy them, you won’t be sorry!" —eknife
They're available in women's sizes 5–11, wide sizes, and in five colors.
Skechers Go Walk boat shoes made with lightweight, responsive cushioning
Promising review:
"My second pair of this style. I wore my last pair in several countries, over many years, lots of walking/light-mod hiking, and they held up great. But it was definitely time to replace them. They fit me perfectly, and when worn with no-show socks, I can walk for miles in them. Cute with shorts, jeans, or casual skirts/dresses." —cheddo
They're available in women's sizes 5–12, wide and narrow sizes and in three colors.
Slip-on OLUKAI sneakers ingeniously designed with a drop-in heel, so you can slide your feet right over the foldable back — making them convenient to slip into when you're in a hurry. Plus, they're ultra-breathable and made to be super cushy and supportive so your easiest shoe can also be your comfiest!
Promising review: "
I have bad feet — flat arches and a congenital bone defect. My feet tend to always hurt with much walking unless I'm wearing running shoes or hiking boots. I decided to try these for a couple of days of walking on a trip to Boston recently and they were great!
It was 94 degrees, but my feet did not overheat (I wore no-see socks with them). Most importantly, I also didn't get my usual arch/foot pain. Less importantly, they are super cute and can be worn with a skirt, shorts, pants, etc. I definitely recommend giving them a try." —Heather B Schmitz
They're available in women's sizes 5–12 and in 27 styles.
Classic Keds Champion canvas sneakers that look nice with borderline anything
Promising review:
"Easily the most comfortable shoes I own. I can stand and walk in these all day and my feet never hurt. Don't take that lightly because my feet ALWAYS hurt, even since I was a kid. I wear my expensive Brooks sneakers all day and my feet hurt. I have so many different types of shoes and my feet always end up hurting after a few hours. But not in these Keds. I hope Keds never stops making these classics!" —Emily
They're available in women's sizes 4–13, in narrow, regular, wide, and extra wide sizes and 11 colors.
A TIOSEBON athletic walking shoe specifically designed to keep your feet happy while walkin' around
If you have wide feet, reviewers recommend sizing up a half size.Promising review:
"During COVID-19, I've been lucky enough to have outdoor space to walk in while still keeping distance from others (wearing a mask, of course)! My old sneakers had worn out and since my feet are wide, and my budget is narrow, I needed a well-made walking shoe that fit both. After some online research, I saw these highly rated Tiosebon shoes and ordered them. I've walked about 10 miles total since they arrived last week and they are wonderful. There is absolutely no 'new shoe' rubbing or blisters, and they are super-light and well cushioned. They are also well ventilated so there's no sweatiness.
Highly recommended!!" —Knickers62
They're available in women's sizes 5–13 and in 33 colors.
Steve Madden sandals that somehow manage to be comfy to walk in despite having no arch support
Promising review:
"I love these sandals! Steve Madden is always a guarantee which is why I have been a loyal customer for the past 15 years! I recently bought these sandals for my honeymoon in the Riviera Maya. Didn't even bother to break them in before hand. I can honestly say they are very COMFORTABLE! I walked around everywhere and although they have no arch support, my feet didn't hurt at all. No blisters either. Highly recommend! Will continue to be a loyal customer of Steve Madden." —Vania
They're available in women's sizes 5–11 and 11 colors.
Or some durable Steve Madden studded flats here to serve you well in both the fashion *and* function departments. These are comfy to walk around in and will upgrade any outfit you pair them with!
Promising review:
"I LOVE these sandals! I receive so many compliments each and every time I wear them. I walked for long periods of time in them and they never hurt my feet and they have held up to the many miles that have been put on them." —Nicholette
They're available in women's sizes 5–11 and 24 colors.
Promising review:
"I cannot emphasize how much I love these shoes. Would I wear these shoes to work out? No. But I can walk for miles in these things, it is like walking on air. They are so light and so comfortable, and they look interesting and people comment on them often. I have worn them very frequently since I got them three months ago and there is almost no wear to be seen. So, they are pretty hardy for the price they're at. Considering I've owned expensive Nikes
, I'd go with these over my previous shoes. They are so similar in make and feel to the Nikes
I've owned, but a much better price — and as a minimalist I enjoy that there is no visible branding!" —Samantha M.
They're available in women's sizes 5–11 and in 42 colors.
A pair of pumps loved by reviewers who usually *hate* wearing heals
Promising review:
"I am not a big heels person — I work a professional job and attend a lot of meetings and do a lot of walking. I typically stick to flats or shorter heels when absolutely necessary. I love the way heels look, but never seem to find them comfortable enough to endure all day. I ordered these LifeStride Parigi pumps and several other heels at the same time, but these were the CLEAR winner. They are so comfortable!!! I only really intended to wear them for one occasion, but they are so comfortable and stylish that I've worn them several days already." —Erin D.
They're available in women's sizes 5-12, narrow, wide, and extra-wide sizes, and 22 colors.
And finally, some low wedge flats with a supportive ankle strap, cushioned foot-bed, and a whole lotta style
Promising review:
"Very comfortable shoe. I wear them at work where I do a lot of walking and these are very comfortable for me. I can literally wear them all day." —Knowledge
They're available in women's sizes 5–12 and nine colors.