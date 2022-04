24 Comfy Shoes You Need If You Plan To Walk Everywhere This Spring

Some fashion-forward, lightweight knitted sneaks with a futuristic-looking rubber blade sole

"Ok, I gotta say, I love these shoes. I'm a retail worker and I am on my feet eight to nine hours a day. I'm a personal shopper so my job requires me to walk several miles a day. I am very picky about shoes. I need something very comfortable with good support or else I am in severe pain after my shift. I noticed several of my coworkers wearing these, and I was curious, so I got a pair. I was NOT expecting to like these so much! My tried and true preferred work shoe has been Crocs. For years that was all I could wear to work and be comfortable. These shoes though, are actually better for me.I've only been wearing them for about two weeks now but I'm already noticing a remarkable difference. They also look pretty cool and I love the colors. I actually get a lot of compliments on them, and people ask me where I got them. Anyway, yeah, if you need a comfy shoe, get these! I want other colors now." — Hannah They're available in women's sizes 5.5–10.5 and in 17 colors.