29 Pairs Of Shoes Reviewers Say Make It Feel Like You’re 'Walking On Clouds'

Vivaia is a small shoe brand founded in 2020 with the mission to create stylish and high-quality footwear. Many of the brand's shoes are made from recycled water bottles, and they've implemented a production process that actively works to reduce waste.BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "You probably recognize the brand name from a bajillion Instagram posts that are like 'I DANCED THE NIGHT AWAY IN THESE HEELS!!' for the heeled version of these , but damn if they aren't right.I took these on a recent trip to London where I was walking 20,000+ steps a day, and can confirm they hold up in rain (boy howdy did we get a lot of it). Plus anytime muck got on them it was easy to scrub it off with soap and water. I'm so excited to have finally found a pair of flats comfortable enough to trek in that I am truly sitting on my HANDS trying not to buy them in every color.""The second I had these on I was comfortable. This means a lot to me as I suffer from plantar fasciitis and have more limited choices in shoes these days. Vivaia isThey are the perfect height, summer style, and happy feet." — Matthew R.