29 Pairs Of Shoes Reviewers Say Make It Feel Like You’re 'Walking On Clouds'

Popular items from this list include:
- Bestselling Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers that, true to their name, feel like walking on a cloud, with a sock-like construction that hugs your foot.
- Cushionaire slides made to fit your feet like a glove thanks to the flexible cork footbed and supportive, padded suede insole.
- Sorel Kinetic sandals that channel fun, sporty sneaker vibes while giving you all the breathability and style of a good sandal.
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Bestselling Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers
Promising reviews:
"They felt weird the first time I put them on…but as I started walking in them it got better! Usually my feet are killing me by the end of the day or I’m just super sweaty in my dress shoes, but these are like walking on a literal CLOUD ☁️ and they let my feet breathe!
" — Alyssa
"Literally the BEST shoes ever! So comfy. I spent a whole day at Disney with no complaints
, normally I'm tired after two hours of walking in the park, but with these babies, I was up and walking alll day with no problem." — Katherine
Cushionaire slides made to fit your feet like a glove
Promising review:
"Like walking on a cloud. These are the most comfortable sandals I have ever owned.
I have plantar fibroma, which makes wearing shoes extremely uncomfortable. These are great, providing arch support and a comfortable walk. My feet stay in place without sliding side to side. The soles don't squeak when walking on polished floors. I bought two colors and, for the price, may add a few more." — S. R. F.
"I have six pairs of Birkenstocks and just didn't want to spend that kind of money this time. These sandals are actually more comfortable than my Birkenstocks
. They have added padding on the insole. I think they were almost 1/3 of the price. I was pleasantly surprised by the quality." — Amazon customer
Sorel Kinetic sandals
Promising reviews:
"Literally bought these in every color. These are everything. I love these sandals. I also bought a pair for my mom and she loves it. They look amazing and feel like walking on clouds
." — olgaola
"Love my new sandals! Great cushioning and arch support, sporty look, and the adjustable strap is great for the Florida humidity that makes your feet swell when you walk a bit.
I found them true to size. Got lots of compliments on them my first day wearing them! So comfy!" — Maggie
Braided Plaka sandals
FYI, these are best suited for narrow to medium-sized feet. Promising review
: "These sandals are like cotton candy clouds for your feet
. Basically the Rolls-Royce of sandals." — A. Alphonse
"Comfort is a key feature that sets Plaka sandals apart from the rest. The soft and flexible sole provides excellent cushioning and support, making them incredibly comfortable to wear for long periods. The sandals conform to the natural curves of my feet, offering a glove-like fit that feels like walking on cloud
s. The adjustable straps ensure a customized and secure fit, allowing me to walk with ease and without any discomfort or blisters." — Ashley
Soft and squishy slide-on slippers
FYI: Many reviewers suggest sizing down!Promising reviews:
"For anyone with foot pain, ankle hardware, or simply in search of a pair of slippers that offer an extraordinary level of comfort, I cannot recommend these enough. They've not only lived up to their promise of being ultra-cushioned but have also provided significant pain relief and support where I needed it most. In these slippers, every step feels like a soft, supportive cloud
, making them an indispensable part of my daily routine." — RD
"These slides are — and I mean this in the best way — marshmallows that mold to your individual feet. They are SOOOO comfortable.
The material in every part is molded and squishy so there are no unexpected parts that dig into your skin or chafe. But they’re structured enough to provide some support for your arches. 10/10 highly recommend!" — Carrie B
Blundstone Chelsea boots
Prime members: You can try before you buy
!Promising reviews:
"Where they really shine is the insole. My feet feel like they are walking on a cloud.
They have since become my favorite casual boot, and I would recommend them to everyone." — Joseph A.
"I have plantar fasciitis and my feet always hurt! It's so rare that I can just put on a pair of shoes, and they don't wear my feet into blisters and pain.
I walk a lot and needed shoes that could stand miles of walking. These are wonderful and I can put orthotics in with plenty of space and not fitting too tight." — S. Smith
Strappy chunky heels
Promising reviews:
"These sandals were so very comfortable, they felt like walking on a cloud!
Very cute shoes that looked good with shorts, pants, and dresses!" —MK
"Perfect work sandal. I needed a pair that was nice enough to wear to the office in the summer, but I also wanted something I’d wear outside of work too.
The 2-inch heel makes them look a little bit dressier and they’re still super comfortable to walk in and wear all day. They fit true to size." — Skylar
Allbirds Tree Runners
Allbirds are known for their superior comfort, and the Tree Runners are no exception. Its shoelaces are even made from recycled plastic bottles! And as needed, these can be tossed in the wash and set out to air dry without losing their shape.Promising review:
"Like walking on clouds.
Wore these all through Spain and Portugal and referred to them as 'my magic shoes.' So comfortable with great support. They are my go-to shoe for running errands too." — April C.
"I love these shoes! They are perfect for the summer months because they breathe and are great for walking.
They look cute with dresses too so I have been wearing them everywhere!" — Margaret L.
Dr. Scholl's slip-on clogs
These are a fave of one third-grade teacher on TikTok
(who says they stand on concrete floors all day)! They're also sustainably crafted using recycled water bottles. Promising reviews
: "Like walking on a cloud!
I had this same shoe many years ago and completely wore them out. So glad to see them again and just bought them in three colors." — Debra
"I wasn't sure about this purchase when they first arrived because they're made out of plastic, kind of like Crocs, but I gave them a chance, and they are so comfortable. I love that they are slip-ons, and I don't have to deal with fastening them.
Perfect for when you get caught in the rain unexpectedly. The price was reasonable." — WK
And water-resistant Dr. Scholl's slip-on sneakers
Prime members: You can try before you buy
!Promising reviews:
"These are a perfect sneaker for leggings, dresses, shorts, anything really. This is my third pair. The memory foam makes these sneakers feel like you're walking on clouds.
I have been buying a pair every spring for the last 3 years. They hold up to all types of weather." — Danielle Tricomi
"These shoes were recommended as comfortable walking shoes. They absolutely are the best! I bought these shoes to have a stylish, casual shoe for a NYC/DC seven-day tour. I walked an average of 7–8 miles a day even in a downpour. Not a single blister or pain of any kind.
If you are searching for stylish, casual, and comfortable, then these are it. Easy on and off, water-resistant, and coordinates with all outfits." — S. Lee
Crocs flip-flops
Prime members: You can try before you buy
!Promising reviews:
"Walking on cushiony clouds!!!
I LOVE Crocs but I don’t love the look of them when I wear summer outfits. These were the jackpot!!! I only wear sandals and flip-flops all summer and these are definitely my new favorite!! Soooo cushiony and comfy!!! I will be buying in more colors!!" — Maven
Vibrant non-slip tennies
Promising reviews
: "Super comfortable. I wear them to work every day and I'm on my feet almost eight hours a day. It's like walking on little clouds
. 😁" — Christine Green
"Love these shoes!! They're durable, comfortable, breathable. I work outside and on my feet all day. My feet are supported and super padded, but yet breathable. No sweaty, wet socks!!
" — Mindy
Dr. Martens gladiator sandals
Prime members: You can try before you buy
!Promising reviews:
"These are the most comfortable sandals ever! I walked the strip on Ocean Drive in Miami. Feet were feeling like clouds the whole time, no lie!
I have back problems too, so it helped with my posture. True to size and not heavy." — Tacha Rowe
"I covered three miles in them yesterday then went to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers and danced for two hours, and my feet felt great! I'm a high heel girl, but if you need comfortable soft sandals, these are the ones.
If you don't wanna [take] the time to break them in (I mean they ARE Docs after all), just buy some moleskin
and attach it to the stiff bits." — Chris Quinlivan & Dion Serene
Hunter rain boots in the shorter style
Reviewers suggest sticking with your regular size if you plan to wear bulky socks with these; if not, you may want to size down.
Prime members: You can try before you buy
!Promising review:
"These are the cutest most comfortable of the Hunters I have tried. It’s like you are walking on clouds.
The wedge is so stylish and cute. Even my husband likes these and said I should order a red pair 😂. I have a tall pair but these are far more comfortable. The price is right and they come in great colors ! You won’t be sorry I promise😊! I ordered the black in one down and I wear thick or thin socks." — Amazon customer
Soda flatform espadrilles
Promising reviews
: "I like everything about them. I can’t wear high heels anymore, but these are really nice and comfortable as hell, like walking on a cloud.
Best decision in a long time." — Amazon customer
"Don't hesitate any further, just buy them! I am super picky about shoes, especially sandals, and these are so comfortable. I wore them for hours walking around downtown and no blisters, no discomfort, nothing
. They look amazing, too!" — Summer
Beautiful Cole Haan oxford-style sneakers
Promising reviews
: "Very comfortable shoes! It is like walking on clouds!
However, if you don't intend to wear socks, go HALF size smaller." — Joyce G.
"Holy grail sneaker.
I've been wearing them for almost a year and they're still in good shape. I have a backup pair ready to go, and I'm ordering a third pair today. That's how much I love them and I never want to be without. They can be worn casual but also look professional enough to wear to work. They are light as a cloud and I forget I'm wearing them.
Most shoes rub against my heel (I have Haglund's) but these don't bother me at all. This style is easily worn with pants, leggings and skirts, not an easy feat. I wear them to work and they even got me through three days of Comic-Con without any blisters. PLEASE never stop making these shoes. They are, by far, the most comfortable pair of shoes I've ever had.
Better than Skechers by a mile, plus they are cute and modern looking with the almond/pointed toe." — Leota
The cutest Skechers cork wedges
Prime members: You can try before you buy
!Promising reviews:
"Great fashion statement and the best-fitting shoe I ever owned! It’s like walking on a cloud!!
I was very happy with the style, and comfort was amazing." — Toni Ristic
"This has to be the most comfortable wedge I’ve ever owned. I walked up and down the Atlantic City boardwalk for hours. Not a hint of uncomfortableness
. Mind you I have a neuroma issue. Felt like I was walking around in sneakers. Definitely recommend." — Natasha C.
And some Skechers sport sandals
Psst: They're machine-washable.
Prime members: You can try before you buy
!Promising reviews:
"I bought these shoes for my trip to Egypt and Morocco. They are the most comfortable pair of walking shoes I have ever worn. I trekked all over Egypt, and Morocco and even hiked some of Petra in these sandals. Omg, they are like walking on clouds.
Best on dry surfaces, can get a tad slippery when wet. I highly recommend this pair of shoes. Also don’t size up. I bought mine one size too big but it still works for me." — Sheesh
Stylish ankle boots
Prime members: You can try before you buy
!Promising review:
"Alrighty, after ordering several sizes for my wife (she runs between an 8 1/2 and 9) we finally found the right fit. Worth the struggle to get them. She wanted these for a trip we were taking, which involved a fair amount of walking in cold wet weather. We walked 5+ miles, every day, for 11 days, and her fit didn’t hurt in the least. We toured museums, ran to catch trains, and climbed towers, and she said she felt like she was walking on clouds.
It took her four months to decide on this shoe, and it has become a staple for her. We both would highly recommend. Her for style and comfort and me because I had a happy wife!" — michael
Sanuk Yoga Mat flip-flops
Prime members: You can try before you buy
!Promising review:
"I CANNOT RAVE ENOUGH ABOUT THIS FLIP-FLOP!! I spend two weeks in Bali and walked / traveled soooo much and these were what I loved in! They are the most comfortable shoe I have ever worn in my life, period. They are durable, like walking on a cloud, so incredibly wonderfully light, great for the beach, great for walking, I even did some form of hiking in them.
Not kidding, these saved my life. I don’t know what I would have done without them. My partner had blisters from her Rainbow sandals, which cost way more than these and weren’t nearly as comfortable. A must buy!" — samantha
Chelsea boots with a fully waterproof design and matte finish
Prime members: You can try before you buy
!Promising review
: "I can't say enough good things about these shoes. Went on a cruise to Alaska and bought these at the last minute. Never got to break them in. I didn't have to. At the first slip in I took off walking. For the first 5 minutes I thought these are a little heavy. After that I didn't want to take them off. Hours of walking, my feet were on clouds.
Just regular socks, NO SLIPPING, sturdy stepping and dry." — Billy Tsanakaliotis
Iconic, versatile Chaco sandals
Prime members: You can try before you buy
!Promising review
: "I deal with bunions and heel spurs. This sandal is the best fit and comfort for me, so I wear them year-round! In winter I put socks on then the sandals. My old black ones were starting to show some wear so I thought before they change the style on me, I better buy another pair. I now own nine pairs of this style in a variety of colors! My feet are literally walking on clouds.
LOVE these CHACOS!" — CWB
Get them from Amazon for $23.71+
(available in sizes 5–14, including wide sizes, and in 30 styles).
Stretchy knit Rothy's flats
It's recommended to go half a size up if you have narrow feet and a full size up for wider feet in this particular style!
I can back this up — I have a pair of Rothy's flats and though I usually wear an 8, I went with an 8.5 and they fit perfectly. Though I haven't had the chance to wear them a *ton* (because I WFH most days), I have commuted in them several times with no issues. They're super comfy and feel so lightweight and stretchy! I have them in the neutral Ecru color, but they come in a ton of gorgeous colors — if I were going into the office regularly, I'd be tempted to grab them in several shades. Psst — check out my colleagues' full Rothy's flats review
for more deets!Promising review:
"I have lived with bunions for many years and have to be very careful with the cut of a shoe in that area of my foot. Rothy’s felt like walking on a cloud the minute I put them on and that comfort has not stopped
." — Jane C.
Or pointed-toe ballet flats
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed,
Vivaia
Vivaia is a small shoe brand founded in 2020 with the mission to create stylish and high-quality footwear. Many of the brand's shoes are made from recycled water bottles, and they've implemented a production process that actively works to reduce waste.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord
says, "You probably recognize the brand name from a bajillion Instagram posts that are like 'I DANCED THE NIGHT AWAY IN THESE HEELS!!' for the heeled version of these
, but damn if they aren't right. These didn't cut into the back of my heel at all, and felt comfy enough that I walked as easily as I would in my usual sneakers, if not easier since these are SO so lightweight.
I took these on a recent trip to London where I was walking 20,000+ steps a day, and can confirm they hold up in rain (boy howdy did we get a lot of it). Plus anytime muck got on them it was easy to scrub it off with soap and water. I'm so excited to have finally found a pair of flats comfortable enough to trek in that I am truly sitting on my HANDS trying not to buy them in every color." Promising review:
"The second I had these on I was comfortable. This means a lot to me as I suffer from plantar fasciitis and have more limited choices in shoes these days. Vivaia is a go-to for me because of the fantastic arch support, and these did not disappoint. Like walking on clouds.
They are the perfect height, summer style, and happy feet." — Matthew R.
Or cute Skechers ballet flats reviewers love
Prime members: You can try before you buy
!Promising reviews
: I’m constantly walking during my shift and needed shoes that were comfortable and that didn’t looked ugly as I have to dress professionally. These are the most comfortables shoes I’ve bought, I feel like I’m walking in the clouds
." — Jose Saez
"The holy grail of flats. The stretchy material keeps your feet from getting sweaty. I've walked 10,000–15,000 steps outside in humid Midwest summer heat in these, and they don't get icky.
That memory foam insole somehow doesn't get gross either; it's cushy yet doesn't seem to absorb sweat." — Cat D. and Co.
Fisherman-inspired sandals with a cushioned faux cork footbed
Prime members: You can try before you buy
!Promising review:
"I decided to purchase these to see if they were as comfortable as some said. I brought them with me, along with many other sandals, on a cruise I went on last week where I did a lot of walking. I basically wore these all week because of how comfortable they were. A lot of cute sandals out there make you feel like you are almost walking barefoot, but these make you feel like you are walking on clouds.
I will definitely be buying these in other colors." —Julia Amaya
Comfortable (and waterproof!) Kodiak leather boots
Prime members: You can try before you buy
!Promising review:
"Awesome boots! Super stylish and amazingly comfortable. I feel like my feet are in clouds.
And so warm! I pair them with my smart wool socks and my feet are happy! I’m a size 6 in most all shoes but generally I size up for hiking boots and these are no different. I ordered a 6.5 and they were perfect. I ordered the brown pair with the red laces and they are eye catching. Received many compliments when I wear them. Great boots!" — VegasgirlClaudia
Toms slip-ons
Prime members: You can try before you buy
!Promising reviews:
"My feet are fat and swell in heat and when I do a lot of walking. I wore these shoes for four days straight all day walking in Los Angeles. My feet felt like they were on clouds!!
" — Veronicakncd
"Lightweight, breathable, and supportive.
I love these shoes! They were snug at first as is expected with this brand. After wearing them for an hour they stretched comfortably around my strange duck feet and the insole began to conform while offering amazing support for such a simple slip on. Did I mention I love them?" – Janette Wilkins
Sporty hiking sandals with cool braided straps
Promising review:
"These cute sandals are like walking on clouds.
They have fantastic arch support (like Birkenstocks), and are light and flexible. I will be buying them in other colors, for sure. They are cute with a casual dress, or you can wear them with shorts, yoga pants, or jeans — very versatile. I am a standard 6.5 and I bought a 6, which fits perfectly. I also have slightly wide feet and these fit great. They truly fit like a glove." — Derek VanHoose