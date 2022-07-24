22 Comfy And Work-Friendly Things For Anyone Going Back Into The Office

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
Popular items from this list include:
A ridiculously cute dress with a stretchy high-waisted design that’s so comfortable you might still reach for it on your work-from-home days.
A V-neck blouse with a ruffled design that’s so breezy and flowy you’ll probably have to fight the urge to twirl around in it all day — especially once the free office coffee finally kicks in.
A flowy yet formal skirt for the days when the mere thought of putting on real pants is enough to make you want to crawl back in bed.
Available in sizes S–XL and 26 colors.
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this dress. I have recently gained a lot of weight due to health issues, so finding clothes I feel pretty in is not easy. As soon as I put this dress on, I felt amazing. My husband and I went out for dinner, and almost every employee at the restaurant complimented me. I felt so beautiful!" — Amazon customer
A pair of dress pants
They're flowy, relaxed, and elegant all at the same time. The bootcut fit and moisture-wicking fabric makes them feel more like yoga pants and less like "hard pants." Available in sizes XS–2XL, various lengths and inseams, and four colors.
Promising review:
"It's been six months and these pants are still fantastic! No loose seams. No pillage. No shrinkage. I've served tables in them. Currently work at a hotel in them since they are professional looking. Also wear them around the house like normal leggings. The pockets are amazing. Very sturdy. Back pockets hold my iPhone 11 without issue. The front pockets are DEEP - never have to worry about stuff falling out." — Cynthia
A relaxed dress with a flowy empire waist and pockets
Available in sizes S–XL and 36 colors.
Promising review:
"I love this. I started out with one and found myself wearing it so often that I have now purchased three more patterns. I’m working at home because of COVID and the dresses are a perfect way to look nice in video meetings but as comfortable as if I am wearing a nightgown. I would wear them to church once that starts happening again.
They will look nice with a sweater once it cools down, but are great as summer dresses." — RPaxman
Or! A similar knee-length flared sundress
Featuring a unique buttoned skirt design that comes in so many different color combinations. You could pretty much just buy one for every day of the week and have a much more stylish version of a work uniform. Available in sizes S–XL and 23 colors.
Promising review:
"This is dress is perfect for work, casual events, etc. I absolutely loved it and it’s really comfy. The material is soft and not too heavy but heavy enough. I reside in Arizona and it’s prefect for the summer! A lot of people confused it for a skirt, so I think of it as two outfits in one. I wear a size medium in women’s shirts and blouses, so I ordered a medium, which fit perfect everywhere. Thus, I would say it’s true to size." —Robert G.
A V-neck blouse with a ruffled design
Available in sizes XL–4XL and 43 colors.
Promising review:
"This gave me great coverage around my stomach, the fabric was loose and flowy in a delicate way. I usually hate floral print, but this shirt looks great on me. Most tunic-style shirts hang on my hips weirdly and make them look lumpy, but this shirt cuts perfectly around my hips. I also love the neckline and the style of buttons that make it slightly open at the middle of the neck. I would buy five more in different prints." — Renee
A flowy yet formal skirt
Available in sizes XS–2XL and 10 colors.
Promising review:
"I love this skirt. I wear a 6/8 in American Eagle jeans and the medium fit me perfectly. It has some stretch and the pattern, leopard, is beautiful. It will be cute with a tank top or T-shirt this summer, would also be cute with a denim jacket and boots in the fall. Would definitely recommend." — Karen H
A long-sleeve dress with a floaty button-up design
Available in sizes S–2XL and 44 colors.
Promising review:
"Great simple casual dress to throw on in the summer and look put together. Fabric is soft and stretchy. I love that it has front pockets where I can safely put my phone while chasing around a kid on the move. I typically wear a 10–12 and a large fit fine. Good quality, has held up to several wash/dry cycles. Would recommend and purchase again." — APC
A breezy blouse
Available in sizes XL–4XL and 28 colors.
Promising review:
"I ordered this shirt after my sister wore it on our girl's trip last summer. It looked great on her and I loved the style. This top fits and looks great! It fits as expected, even maybe a little loose. I don't like form-fitting tops, so this fits amazingly! I definitely recommend this top and am considering order another!" — Danielle D.
This genius blazer-like cardigan
Available in sizes 4–22 and 28 colors.
Promising review:
"This is like a fusion between a jacket and a cardigan, it's definitely more structured and the material is more fitted. To me it's the perfect balance because it looks like a jacket and brings your outfit up a notch, but it's super comfortable and way softer than an actual jacket." — Kim
A bestselling pair of Amazon Essentials flats
Available in sizes 5–15, two widths, and 34 colors.
Promising review:
"These shoes are pretty much the fanciest ones I've worn since the pandemic started. I'm usually in slippers, flip flops, or sneakers. And I have to say, these are just as comfy as any of those. I've probably owned 50 pair of ballet flats over the years, and I'd rank these right up there with shoes that cost three or four times as much. They fit perfectly (I love that they come in wide!) and are so comfortable to wear, even if you're doing lots of walking.
Even though they're not leather, they do have some give to them. I'm so glad I bought multiple colors and will probably buy more!" — CaliGirl89Top
Adjustable ankle strap wedges
Available in sizes 5–11 and 20 colors.
Promising review
: "I want one in each color! I struggle to find comfortable sandals because I have wide and flat feet
with not the best circulation, but these make me feel like I'm barely in heels
....comfort all the way!" — Ju Merrill
An oversized yet lightweight duster cardigan
Available in sizes 4–26 and 24 colors.
Promising review:
"These sweater/dusters are just what the doctor ordered. I bought two in neutral colors (gray and dark red) to throw on at work when it gets chilly (i.e. nearly all the time). They are soft and drape beautifully, and they let people see most of what I'm actually wearing underneath — but they still keep me just warm enough.
A surprise bonus: They are even softer after washing! Very happy with this purchase." — xtsigs
A long-sleeve T-shirt dress
Available in sizes XS–2XL and 30 colors.
Promising review:
"LOVE LOVE LOVE this dress!!!! The fabric is incredibly soft, like a really worn-in T-shirt. Not too thick or thin, it's just perfect for fall. The wine color is beautiful and I can't wait to wear this for work. Everyone in my office will love this! And the price?! This dress is just perfect all around and now I need it in all the colors!!!!" — April
A relaxed fit, short-sleeve button-down
Available in sizes XS–2XL and three colors.
Promising review:
"Another Daily Ritual 'holy grail' item, I have this shirt in both the olive green and light denim wash and I LOVE them both, and will be getting other colors.
Fabric is a really high quality tencel blend that may be a little on the heavier side, but it eliminates the need for a camisole (esp. in the lighter fabric), drapes beautifully, washes well and requires minimal ironing (I just hang as soon as it's out of the dryer). The fit is on the generous side, and I sized one up so I could wear with leggings and still have enough coverage in front and back. If you wanted something more fitted, definitely size down. I am constantly wearing these shirts-- whether at the office paired with a skirt or slacks or over the weekend with leggings-- and I still feel chic and put together." — Kitty LeNoir
A V-neck dress with an adjustable twist-tie waist
Available in sizes S–XL and 17 colors.
Promising review:
"For me, clothes pay for themselves based on the number of compliments that are received when an item is worn. I already liked the dress the moment I put it on, but all day long women commented about what a lovely and pretty dress it is
(ooh, I like the color, ooh it’s so pretty, ooh, that dress looks like the start of a whole new wardrobe). The compliments made the reasonable dress price feel like a bargain deal. I guess I’m a sucker for polka dots and the power of hearing something positive during the day." — Isadelle Mercedes
A short-sleeve button-up dress
Available in sizes XS–2XL and 32 colors.
Promising review:
"I bought this dress on a whim and was a little skeptical about it. I have never received so many compliments on a dress before. I wore it on a trip to the Biltmore Estate with my husband and in laws and we honestly couldn't get through the day without someone stopping me every few minutes to ask where I got my dress or to tell me how gorgeous it was.
It flowed beautifully on that windy day. I'm obsessed with it, I even bought two more in different colors. I highly recommend it!!!" — Maria
This extremely popular jumpsuit
Available in sizes S–3XL and 31 colors.
Promising review:
"Made very well. Nice breathable fabric that isn’t too thick/heavy but also isn’t cheap or too thin. It’s very soft, lightweight, flows nicely. Nice quality.I’m always extremely skeptical about elastic waists because they can kill a look and be terribly unflattering; I was ECSTATIC to find that this isn’t your average elastic waist. It gathers just enough to give definition between torso and hips and isn’t even close to being too tight or snug around the waist....heavenly turnout. Seriously, I was so excited.The off-shoulder neckline is sexy and feminine, and living in Arizona, between having a shoulder exposed and putting my hair up, it makes me feel 50% cooler in the hot temps.
Love it." — Holly
A short-sleeve dress
Available in 14–26 Plus and 36 colors.
Promising review:
"Material is light but I love that I can wear a slip, tights and a cardigan in the fall or winter to make this dress last year round. Great buy!!!" —FOUR UR Review
A stretchy long-sleeved dress
Available in sizes S–XL and six colors.
Promising review:
"Beautiful dress and great quality for the price. I received lots of compliments and I’m tempted to buy it in every color! Material has a bit of stretch that makes for a flattering fit." — Wineymama
A pair of jeggings
Available in sizes XS–6XL, three lengths, and 18 colors.
Promising review:
"These are great jeggings! They are so comfortable, just the right amount of stretch and do not lose their shape. They wash up well without shrinking.
Jeans or any pants for that matter, are tough for me to buy. I have a big caboose and athletic but not thick thighs. Usually jeans are too big in the thighs if they fit my butt, not these! They hug every curve wonderfully without making me feel like a sausage and no gaping material!" — Lisa
A chunky-style cardigan
Available in sizes S–XL and 28 colors.
Promising review:
"OMG is it comfortable and soft. I am a plus-size woman and normally wear a 2–3X. I got the XXL and it’s comfortably large. I love wearing oversized sweaters so it’s perfect for me." — Jessi
A short sleeve pleated dress
Available in sizes S–3XL and 32 colors.
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this dress. I bought it in another print after trying this out for a few weeks. It washes and drys perfectly. Good material, and pockets!!! I get so many compliments on it, especially the polka-dot one I ordered after this one. They are so versatile, and I wear it all seasons. When it is warmer as is, and in the fall and winter I layer with it." — Annie