This Comic Will Hit Home If You're Constantly Falling Asleep

We’ve all been there: After a long week at work, you’re finally cuddled up with your boo, fully PJ’d and ready to get a nice little binge-watch going for the evening.

But then, right as you find the episode where you left off, your S.O. commits the greatest relationship sin of all: They fall asleep!

You < their love of sleep.

Los Angeles-based illustrator Damian Alexander is the chronic sleeper in his relationship. As the comic below shows, he always dozes off when his boyfriend queues up something on YouTube.

Art Provided by Tumblr Creatr Damian Alexander

His nonstop sleeping habits even strike when the pair are at their favorite place, Disneyland.

“On weekends when we do a Disneyland date, I usually start nodding off on the car ride home and my boyfriend will say, ‘Take a nap!’ And I’m like ‘No’ and then I fall asleep anyway,” Alexander said. “I may have taken a micro nap on It’s a Small World or Haunted Mansion [ride] once or twice.”

At this point, the illustrator is embracing his tendency to zonk out whenever, wherever.

“Since reaching my mid-20s, I finally understand why grownups were always so tired when I was a kid,” he said. “Being an adult is exhausting.”

Alexander’s graphic memoir, OTHER BOYS, is set to be released in 2021. In the meantime, follow him on Instagram or Tumblr.