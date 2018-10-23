Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Relationships

These Comics Capture What It's Like To Reunite When You're A Long-Distance Couple

“The best part of her visit was probably just getting to enjoy everyday life together," said illustrator Simone Ferriero.
By Brittany Wong
10/23/2018 05:45am ET

Simone “Simz” Ferriero’s drawings about his long-distance relationship are proof that absence really does make the heart grow fonder.

The 29-year-old Italian artist met his girlfriend, Krisi, online just over a year ago on the video platform Twitch. The pair quickly fell in love, and Ferriero quickly booked a flight to see Krisi in Toronto.

Back in January, the illustrator captured that very first meeting in a sweet comic series.

The couple's first kiss! 

Now, Ferriero is back with another round of illustrations, this time documenting his girlfriend’s visit to see him in Italy over the summer.

“The best part of her visit was probably just getting to enjoy everyday life together,” he told HuffPost. “I bought her junk food ― candies and chips, and we ate it all. We got to play video games in the same room and drew together on the bed.”

Simone “Simz” Ferriero
The couple playing video games in person.

It was Ferriero’s turn to play tour guide, and he loved getting to experience his hometown through Krisi’s eyes.

“I think the big difference with this trip was that I was not necessarily super excited to see places that for me are common, but doing it with her and seeing her reactions was really nice,” he said. “She visited a lot of ancient places like Pompeii, Naples (where I was born), and Rome.”

Simone “Simz” Ferriero
The weather in Pompeii.

Given what a great time the two have had together, it’s no surprise that Ferriero is already busy planning a Christmas trip to visit Krisi. He’s got bigger, more long-term life plans, too.

“As soon as it’s a financial possibility, I want to move out there with her.”

For more of Ferriero’s adorable comics, scroll down. For others, be sure to follow his work on Patreon.

The Train From Naples To Rome
Simone “Simz” Ferriero
Waiting For Her
Simone “Simz” Ferriero
Finally Arrived From Toronto
Simone “Simz” Ferriero
Oversleeping
Simone “Simz” Ferriero
Long Wait
Simone “Simz” Ferriero
Colosseum
Simone “Simz” Ferriero
Restaurant
Simone “Simz” Ferriero
Flea Market
Simone “Simz” Ferriero
Birdie Love
Simone “Simz” Ferriero
Photoshoot
Simone “Simz” Ferriero
Capitoline Museums
Simone “Simz” Ferriero
Pigeons
Simone “Simz” Ferriero
Late For The Train
Simone “Simz” Ferriero
Conversations With Mom
Simone “Simz” Ferriero
Family Dinner
Simone “Simz” Ferriero
Concert
Simone “Simz” Ferriero
Concert
European Shopping Adventure
Simone “Simz” Ferriero
Mount Vesuvius
Simone “Simz” Ferriero
Naples
Simone “Simz” Ferriero
Best Friend's Wedding
Simone “Simz” Ferriero
Tipsy
Simone “Simz” Ferriero
Morning Routine
Simone “Simz” Ferriero
Capri Beach
Simone “Simz” Ferriero
Sea Sickness
Simone “Simz” Ferriero
Driving Around
Simone “Simz” Ferriero
Trevi Fountain
Simone “Simz” Ferriero
