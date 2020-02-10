Veterans Group Issues Joint Endorsement Of Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images Sen. Bernie Sanders (left) shares a moment with Sen. Elizabeth Warren before the Democratic presidential debate in Detroit in July. The two have been co-endorsed by Common Defense.

Common Defense, a group representing progressive military veterans, announced Monday that it is issuing a co-endorsement of the presidential campaigns of Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

The group cited the two senators’ decision to sign its pledge to “end the Forever War.” The pledge calls for Congress to re-assert its authority over U.S. foreign policy and take measures to bring the country’s open-ended conflicts to a close, particularly in the Middle East. The group said the other major contenders in the Democratic presidential primary ― former Vice President Joe Biden; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) ― have not signed the pledge or met with the group’s activists to discuss it.

“Both Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have campaigned extensively and unapologetically on bringing our fellow troops home, and have stood up for the majority of veterans despite the skepticism and smears of the hawkish foreign policy establishment and the political media who have too often been uncritical cheerleaders of these failed wars we were sent to fight,” the group said in a statement.

Common Defense also said it was looking for presidential candidates who have a plan to enact “Medicare for All” and a Green New Deal.

Common Defense is distinct from other Democratic Party-aligned veterans groups, like VoteVets, in that it unabashedly supports the party’s progressive wing. VoteVets has endorsed Buttigieg and is blanketing the airwaves in early states with ads promoting his candidacy.

Common Defense came into being after the 2016 election as a vehicle for veterans opposed to President Donald Trump. It subsequently became an outspoken source of calls to impeach the president, including by successfully pressuring moderate House Democrats with military or national security backgrounds to get behind impeachment.