Common Reveals He 'Would Like To Be A Husband' In 'Red Table Talk' Interview

Common shared some details about his love life and his hopes for the future during Monday’s sit-down interview on “Red Table Talk.”

The Oscar award-winning rapper and activist told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Jones and Willow Smith, the multigenerational family hosts of the Facebook Watch series, that he is ready to be married.

“I would like to be a husband,” he said. “For a long time I was in and out with that, like ‘Do I really want to be a husband, or am I doing this because this is what society says to me?’”

“Now I think I just want that partnership, to be able to experience life where I’m growing as a human being, and kind of just spark each other,” he later added.

Last month, Common, 47, released a new memoir titled Let Love Have the Last Word, in which he opened up his past romantic relationships and breakups, self-love and societal topics, including race and politics. He also revealed in the memoir that he had been molested as a child.

Earlier in the “Red Table Talk” episode, Common shared some of his journey in strengthening his relationship with his daughter, Omoye, who recently graduated from Howard University.

“I’m a caring individual, but I had to get past beyond just providing and protecting, because love is an action word,” he said, after sharing ways he learned to get past his “own ego” to acknowledge certain criticisms his daughter had toward him.

He later continued, “When you put stuff out on the table, when you put the truth out there, it strengthens the relationship.”

Common revealed that Omoye proposed that the two go to therapy together prior to the memoir’s release, and that they have since been “doing really great overall.”

Last month, the author explained on Twitter why he decided to share details about being molested as a child.

“I talked about being molested because, as a Black man, many men have hidden that,” he wrote. “Many people have hidden that. And you carry that weight with you. But at some point, you’ve got to let it go.”