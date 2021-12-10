Common Talks Split From Tiffany Haddish: 'We Weren't Feeding The Relationship'

Common recently addressed his split from Tiffany Haddish after reports that the two had called it quits began circulating last month.

The Emmy-, Oscar- and Grammy-winning rapper told “Hollywood Unlocked” host Jason Lee that, despite their decision to part ways, Haddish is “one of the best people I’ve met in life.”

“Tiffany [is] one of the best people I’ve met in life, like one of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I’ve met in life,” he said in a video clip posted Thursday on Fox Soul on Instagram. “That’s what made me love her, and be in love with her, and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her.”

But Common noted that things changed for their relationship, which began during the coronavirus pandemic, once their work schedules picked back up.

“Once Tiffany and I got back on the move, it really didn’t allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship,” he said. “I don’t think the love really dispersed, I just think it was just like... we weren’t feeding the relationship.”

Common and Tiffany Haddish at Toast to the Arts Presented by Remy Martin on March 2, 2018, in Los Angeles. Jerritt Clark via Getty Images

Common later said that their breakup was a “mutual” decision and that they both acknowledged that ending their romantic relationship was for the best, considering the energy they both put into their careers.

“We came to the understanding that this is what’s going to be best for us to still continue to love each other, be there for each other, is to not be in a romantic relationship,” he said.

Haddish publicly confirmed she was dating Common during an appearance on “Jackass” star Steve-O’s podcast, “Steve-O’s Wild Ride,” in August 2020. The Emmy-winning comedian said that the two met on the set of the 2019 film “The Kitchen” but that they were strictly friends at the time.