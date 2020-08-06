HuffPost Finds

Here's Your Guide To Companies Giving Back In These Difficult Days

You can feel good about spending your money with these brands that are giving back to coronavirus relief efforts, health care workers and the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Where you shop matters, so here's our guide to brands that are giving back right now.
Whether you only shop online or prefer purchasing everything IRL, where you spend your money matters, including supporting a small business or a Black-owned brand. And it’s important to know what the companies you’re buying from stand for.

After all, we’re living through tough times. There’s a pandemic happening that has turned our world upside-down, and the Black Lives Matter Movement is still fighting for racial justice and police reform. Just recently, an explosion in Beirut left the city scrambling to care for the wounded and figure out where to go from here.

Of course, these difficult days can feel overwhelming — what can you do when you’re supposed to stay home and socially distance whenever you’re outside?

One of the easiest ways you can do your part right now is to give back to organizations that are helping with coronavirus relief efforts, health care workers, the Black Lives Matter Movement, and giving aid to Lebanon.

It’s always best to donate directly: We suggest places like the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund; the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s Legal Defense and Education Fund, GetUsPPE (which helps get personal protective equipment to health care professionals); and the Lebanese Red Cross. (If you donate by clicking on these links, 100% of your money will go directly to those organizations.)

But if you need to do some shopping anyway, we searched the internet for companies that are giving back in some way right now.

What do we mean by giving back? These brands are either donating a portion of their profits to organizations like the ones mentioned above or are making their own donation to nonprofits committed to relief efforts and fighting racism.

Think of this as our guide to brands that are doing good now, when it’s needed.

Check out these brands that are giving back now in these times:

1
Adidas
Adidas
Adidas has an entire section of its site dedicated to its efforts to help with coronavirus relief. The brand is helping make 18,000 3D-printed face shields per week for health care workers and donating over $3 million to the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The brand is also giving $2 for every pack of face masks (which are currently out of stock) sold to the Save The Children’s Global Coronavirus Response Fund. You can keep an eye out for when they're back in stock.

Find these shoes for $150 at Adidas.
2
Alice + Olivia
Alice + Olivia
Alice + Olivia, known for its florals and flounces, has its own line of masks, like this striped one and another that's pink and has a plant print. The brand's donating $1 from every mask sold to Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign, which helps get meals to kids. And the brand says it's donating 100,000 masks to health care organizations and essential workers.

Check out this face mask from Alice + Olivia for $13.
3
Allbirds
Allbirds
Allbirds, known for its sustainable shoes, has already donated $500,000 worth of shoes to the health care community. As a part of its "Better Together" campaign, you can donate a pair of the brand's Wool Runners for $60 to a health care professional who has reached out to receive a pair.

You can donate a pair of shoes to a health care worker for $60 at Allbirds.
4
Billie
Billie
You might have seen Billie's razors that come in pastel colors. Recently, the brand donated $100,000 across Black Lives Matter and the NAACP. Billie says that it'll now be focusing on giving 1% off its revenue to supporting BIPOC (which stands for Black, Indigenous and people of color) women. Back a couple months ago, the brand donated $100,000 to local food banks.

Check out Billie's razor starter set that's $9.
5
Etsy
sustainablemaria / Etsy
In early June, Etsy — home to so many creative creators — donated $1 million to organizations focused on justice reform including the Equal Justice Initiative. The company's been highlighting Black artists and artisans on the site, as well, in a guide to Black-owned Etsy shops. You should definitely bookmark the page to support Black-owned businesses always.

You can find these upcycled overalls for $150 on Etsy, and check out sustainablemaria's shop here.
6
Everlane
Everlane
Everlane, a brand that's all about sustainable style, has a collection called "100% Human" with a portion of the proceeds going to the ACLU's efforts for human rights. And now, 10% of the sales for face masks in the line will go to the ACLU.

Check out Everlane's pack of five masks for $25. Keep in mind this pack's on backorder until Sept. 15.
7
Glossier
Glossier
Back in June, beauty brand Glossier announced that it created a grant initiative for Black-owned beauty businesses, committing $500,000. The company also donated the same amount to organizations that are all about fighting racial injustice.

You can find this Vinylic Lip for $16 at Glossier .
8
Food52
Food52
While you might turn to Food52 for cookware and kitchen gadgets, you might not have known that the the brand now sells its own face masks. These masks are made out of cotton and include a built-in pocket. The brand pledged 10% of the retail price of these masks to No Kid Hungry, which is helping feed kids during the pandemic.

Check out Food52's cloth face masks that are $22 each.
9
J.Crew
J.Crew
During these difficult times, J.Crew and Madewell (which are owned by the same parent company) have donated 75,000 single-use masks to Montefiore Health System hospitals in New York. J.Crew's also supporting the Donors Choose Keep Kids Learning program, which helps get supplies to teachers who are now teaching remotely. And besides donating, you can do your part and wear a mask, too. The brand has masks for kids and adults.

Check out this set of three masks for $18 at J.Crew.
10
Levi's
Levi's
In April, the jean company promised $3 million to support communities that have been affected by the coronavirus crisis around the world. Levi's donated to organizations like Chinese for Affirmative Action, which has been fighting against racism towards the Asian community, and Tipping Point, which focuses on fighting poverty in the Bay Area in California.

Check out these jeans for $98 at Levi's.
11
Madewell
Madewell
Along with J.Crew, Madewell has donated 75,000 single-use masks to Montefiore Health System hospitals in New York. Madewell's masks are made with leftover fabric scraps and have three layers.

Check out this set of three Madewell masks that's $20.
12
ModCloth
ModCloth
ModCloth, known for its vintage style and plus size fashion, said in a blog post that it would be donating to donating to Black Lives Matter, along with featuring more Black models on its site and partnering with Black-owned businesses.

Check out ModCloth.
13
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Nordstrom, a favorite of HuffPost readers and Finds' editors, has its alteration teams across the country — from Washington, D.C., to Illinois and Oregon — sew nearly 1 million masks for health care workers. The company now has packs of masks. For every package of masks purchased (those that have the Nordstrom name), the brand says it's donating masks to families in its communities.

Check out this pack of four masks for $20 at Nordstrom.
14
Parachute
Parachute
When you buy a set of Parachute's masks, the brand will donate a set to those in need through GetUsPPE, which helps get health care workers get much-needed personal protective equipment, and Safe Place for Youth, a group that helps homeless youth. These masks are made with cotton and a CDC-recommended design.

Check out Parachute's set of five masks for $30.
15
Patagonia
Patagonia
Patagonia's probably best known for its sustainability efforts, including a self-imposed Earth tax that helps support environmental nonprofits. At the end of May, the brand donated $100,000 to the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund, which advocates for racial justice.

Check out these socks for $22 at Patagonia.
16
Sephora
Sephora
In June, we spoke to Sephora's Beauty Director about how the company's committing more shelf space to Black-owned businesses. There are currently only a few Black-owned brands at Sephora right now, including Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Pat McGrath Labs. The company also donated $1 million to organizations like the NAACP. And you can use your Beauty Insider points to donate to a charity that the company features each month, too.

Check out this Pat McGrath Labs' lipstick for $38 at Sephora.
17
Society6
Society6
Just recently, Society6 launched face masks that are designed by its independent artists that are multi-layered and machine-washable. A portion of proceeds from these masks portion will be donated to World Central Kitchen, which is providing food relief during the pandemic.

Check out this mask for $14 at Society6.
18
Soko Glam
Soko Glam
If you don't know, Soko Glam is one of your best bets for finding Korean skincare products. The company has its own clean and cruelty-free line of buys called "Good (Skin) Days" that features four items, including a toner and cleanser. The collection is also a part of the Good Days for All program, which gives back to causes that customers care about (and can vote for). The brand picked the Black Lives Matter Global Network as its first charity partner, donating a portion of profits to the organization.

Check out Soko Glam's "Good (Skin) Days" collection.
19
The Odells
The Odells
The Odells has been one of the companies we've seen making lots of masks during these tough times. Each face mask that the brand sells donates 10 meals to Feeding America, which helps with hunger-relief efforts across the country. These masks are made in Los Angeles and have adjustable behind-the-ear straps.

Check out this face mask from The Odells that's $10.
20
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods
All of the profits from Uncommon Goods' "Rainbow Face Masks" will be donated to NYC Health + Hospitals, the largest public health care system in the country. These reuseable rainbow masks are made of cotton and designed by kids and have little labels on them with messages like "keep smiling." So you'll be doing your part to stop the spread by getting a mask and giving back to health care workers who are helping patients during this pandemic.

Check out Uncommon Goods' set of two masks for $25.
