HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

vladans via Getty Images Where you shop matters, so here's our guide to brands that are giving back right now.

Whether you only shop online or prefer purchasing everything IRL, where you spend your money matters, including supporting a small business or a Black-owned brand. And it’s important to know what the companies you’re buying from stand for.

After all, we’re living through tough times. There’s a pandemic happening that has turned our world upside-down, and the Black Lives Matter Movement is still fighting for racial justice and police reform. Just recently, an explosion in Beirut left the city scrambling to care for the wounded and figure out where to go from here.

Of course, these difficult days can feel overwhelming — what can you do when you’re supposed to stay home and socially distance whenever you’re outside?

One of the easiest ways you can do your part right now is to give back to organizations that are helping with coronavirus relief efforts, health care workers, the Black Lives Matter Movement, and giving aid to Lebanon.

It’s always best to donate directly: We suggest places like the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund; the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s Legal Defense and Education Fund, GetUsPPE (which helps get personal protective equipment to health care professionals); and the Lebanese Red Cross. (If you donate by clicking on these links, 100% of your money will go directly to those organizations.)

But if you need to do some shopping anyway, we searched the internet for companies that are giving back in some way right now.

What do we mean by giving back? These brands are either donating a portion of their profits to organizations like the ones mentioned above or are making their own donation to nonprofits committed to relief efforts and fighting racism.

Think of this as our guide to brands that are doing good now, when it’s needed.