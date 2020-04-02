These Companies Are Actually Hiring During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Because the coronavirus pandemic is limiting business to essential services, many Americans are out of work right now. More than 6.6 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week, a grim new record, according to the Department of Labor.

Some industries are delaying start dates for new hires. About 64% of talent acquisition leaders who work in mid-size and large banking, financial and investment institutions said that they are delaying start dates, according to a Talent Acquisition Leadership Keynotes/RecruitiFi joint survey.

In response to the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, some places like New Jersey, Michigan and Los Angeles have created their own local job listing portals.

Are there any employers who are actively hiring right now? Yes, especially in industries that are meeting the demands of the pandemic, including retail, delivery, military, taxes, remote learning and health care.

According to LinkedIn’s survey of jobs posted between March 15-21, the companies with the most open jobs in America are:

7-Eleven Army National Guard KPMG Amazon Genentech Lowe’s HCA Healthcare Intuit Nepris Whole Foods

A word of caution: If you are job-searching, you should definitely consider how current employees feel about their working conditions right now. Jobs in some of these industries require frequent exposure to the public, heightening the risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Walmart workers have told HuffPost that they feel unprotected from the virus and feel pressure to interact with crowds of customers as the epidemic spreads. At an Amazon fulfillment center in Staten Island, New York, workers staged a walkout to protest what they say is a lack of coronavirus-related safety precautions. On March 30, Instacart workers went on strike to demand protective equipment, hazard pay and expanded sick leave.

With that said, here are the most in-demand industries that are actively hiring right now:

1. Health Care And Health Retail

Unsurprisingly, health care workers, who are the front-line responders to the pandemic, are in high demand. Glassdoor, which allows employers to post jobs, reported an uptick in job listings for scientists and data specialists on March 2.

Drugstores are also hiring. CVS Health said it is hiring 50,000 store associates, home delivery drivers and distribution center employees, and Walgreens said it is hiring 9,500 customer service associates, pharmacy technicians and shift leads.

2. Grocery Stores

Grocery stores are essential businesses continuing to hire to meet new demand. Kroger said it is hiring 20,000 workers, and Albertson’s, the parent company of Safeway, United Supermarkets and other grocers, said it is hiring 30,000 new store associates.

3. Food And Convenience Stores

7-Eleven announced last week that it is hiring 20,000 new store employees to meet the demands of COVID-19.

There is also an increasing demand for the comfort of pizza right now. Pizza Hut said it is hiring for more than 30,000 positions, and Domino’s said it is hiring 10,000 workers right now.

4. Retail, Shipping And Delivery

Retail employers are conducting hiring sprees right now.

Walmart, the largest private employer in the U.S., aims to hire 150,000 new temporary associates by the end of May to work in stores, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

In mid-March, Amazon announced it is hiring 100,000 new warehouse and delivery workers.

Discount retail chains Dollar General and Dollar Tree also announced they are hiring thousands of workers. Home improvement company Lowe’s said it is looking to onboard 30,000 new workers.

Grocery delivery company Instacart said it is hiring 300,000 shoppers as independent contractors.

5. Telecommunications

As people abruptly transition to remote work, the companies that create tools that facilitate this telework are actively hiring.

Outschool, an online marketplace for live classes, said it is hiring 5,000 new teachers to start offering classes in the next two weeks.

Videoconferencing app Zoom, work chat app Slack, and Microsoft each have hundreds of listings.

6. Unemployment Insurance

To handle the rise in unemployment insurance claims, states like Washington, Florida and New York are hiring workers to help process the overwhelming number of unemployment insurance claimants.