FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.
It’s the return of Amazon Prime Day, and with 48 hours of sales and flash deals, there’s more clutter than ever to dig through to find the on-sale products and services that are really worth your time and money.
Not to mention there are now more non-Prime Day sales that ever, from deals at Target for folks who don’t want to spend their cash at Amazon, to Kitchenaid everything on sale at Walmart — it’s truly a shopper’s market for those looking for to make their bucks go further this Prime Day.
From a Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV that’s 58% off to a savory Ninja Foodi deal that’s worth devouring, there are more than a million deals on Amazon — and beyond — worldwide today and tomorrow. That’s a lot of time spent finding what exactly is a good deal, and what’s worth skipping.
To narrow it down, we’ve combed through the clutter to find some of the best deals and our favorite finds.
Take a look below, and keep checking back throughout Prime Day because we’ll keep updating this list:
For Amazon Haters, Here’s What To Buy From Target On Prime Day Instead Of Amazon
In the competition to bring shoppers the biggest, best deals, Target has since begun its own two-day super sale called “Target Deal Days,” with deep discounts on big-ticket items brands like Dyson and Instant Pot starting (you guessed it) on July 15 to July 16, the same days as Prime Day.
The Best Prime Day 2019 TV Deals So Far
Whether you want a second TV for your home or are looking to upgrade the one you have to a smart TV, there’s something for everyone on sale in Amazon’s TV section right now, including this Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV that’s 58% off right now.
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Deal Is The Lowest Price We’ve Ever Seen
The Amazon Fire TV Stick with an Alexa-enabled voice-controlled remote is its lowest price ever this year during Prime Day and much lower than it was during Black Friday. This year, you can snag the Fire TV Stick with Alexa for just $15 — that’s $25 off its typical $40 price, and a massive savings for TV viewers who want to upgrade the way they binge their favorite flicks.
Prime Day Headphones Deals That Are Worth The Hype
We see you listening to Lizzo on repeat.
Roomba, Dyson And Robot Vacuum Prime Day Deals That Leave Others In The Dust
Chances are you’re probably due for an upgrade to your old vacuum that spits out more dirt than it collects. Cue all of the Prime Day sales on vacuums going on right now, like up to 30% off iRobot Roomba vacuums.
The Prime Day 2019 Instant Pot Deal Is Too Delicious To Pass Up
The Instant Pot is — and remains — a highly anticipated Prime Day deal. Amazon’s best-selling Prime Day products last year included the Instant Pot, 23andMe Ancestry DNA kits and the Amazon Fire TV Stick. This year’s Instant Pot deal is better than Black Friday’s price tag and last year’s Prime Day deal, which was for $59.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Baby Deals So Far
If it’s time for your little one to move on to that convertible car seat, there are some deep discounts worth browsing. The Graco 4Ever 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat is $240 until July 17, and the Maxi-Cosi Magellan 5-in-1 Convertible Car Seat is on sale for only $250 (that’s $100 off the original price). The Skip Hop 3-Stage Activity Center, as well as other Skip Hop items like diaper bag backpacks, tub toys and travel accessories, are marked down by 20% until 7 a.m. on July 17.
The Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals So Far On Gadgets, Appliances And More
You can find a fancy espresso machine for a fraction of its original cost, even bundled with your favorite brew. Or, you can get one of the lowest prices ever on the famous Instant Pot, which is a Prime Day favorite. We’ve even spotted some excellent markdowns on Vitamix products and air fryers.
The Ninja Foodi is an 8-quart multicooker that’s like an Instant Pot had a baby with an air fryer. It’s an all-in-one pressure cooker, steamer and air fryer that can not only steam, sauté and slow-cook your favorite foods, but air fry them to a golden crisp using 75% less oil and fat than traditional frying methods. It’s basically the only cooking gadget you’ll ever need besides your oven.
The Prime Day 2019 deal on Nintendo Switch includes the Nintendo Switch console plus a $35 Digital eShop gift card bundle for the price of just the Nintendo Switch. That means you’re getting a Nintendo Switch plus $35 to spend on games for just $299. It’s like getting $35 back for free.