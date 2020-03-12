HuffPost Finds

6 Computer Monitors On Sale At Walmart For Under $100

Forget about craning your neck — these computer monitors are perfect for your home office.

These computer monitors are easy on the eyes — and wallet.
When you’re working from the comfort of your own home, the last thing you want to feel is uncomfortable.

So your home office should be a place where you can be productive — where it’s not a fight to find a pen, there’s enough light for an early morning video chat and you type away without being hunched over.

If you’re working from your personal or work laptop, you’re probably going to need a computer monitor that’ll show every tab, spreadsheet and document you have open. It’s easy to get lost in all those windows, after all.

Whether your old computer monitor isn’t working like it used to or you’re in the mood to make some changes to your home office, there’s actually a lot of computer monitors on sale right now at Walmart.

And nope, you won’t have to crane your neck to find the best ones — we already did and spotted six computer monitors that all have more than a 4-star rating and are under $100. Now’s your chance to snag them way before you start spring cleaning.

Check out these top-rated computer monitors that are on sale at Walmart:

1
Sceptre 24-inch 1080p LCD Monitor
This monitor's a little bit bigger, so it'll definitely be eyes on the eyes. It has a 24-inch diagonal LCD screen and an anti-glare monitor, too. The monitor's meant to provide "detailed text and graphics," according to the description, so you might just need it if you're looking at Excel for most of your day. Originally $150, get it now for $90.
2
LG 22-inch Class Monitor with Full HD
If you're editing photos or videos, this LG monitor might be what you're looking for since it features LED backlighting. This feature is supposed to show off the contrast of colors. At 22-inches, this monitor won't feel too massive if you're got a small desk you're working from. Originally $120, get it now for $90.
3
Ematic 20-inch LED HD Monitor
This monitor has both HDMI and VGA ports that you can plug in, with the HDMI cable included, too. Since it's LED, you'll be able to get both brightness and backlighting. It's small and mighty. Originally $80, get it now for $60.
4
Sceptre 20-inch LED Monitor
Since this monitor's only 20-inch, it's ideal for small work spaces. So if you're home office is actually just in your living room, this might just be the right one for you. You can tilt the monitor forwards and backwards, too. Plus, this one has a black anti-glare monitor, built-in stereo speakers and an HDMI port. Originally $100, get it now for $69.
5
LG 24-inch Class Monitor
With a 24-inch monitor, this one from LG can stand up on your standing desk. For audiophiles, this monitor has built-in digital tuner and Dolby Surround sound. Plus, it has LED backlighting and a 16:9 aspect ratio. Originally $150, get it now for $100.
6
Sceptre 22-inch LED Monitor
This monitor can be put on a desk or mounted on a wall. With a 22-inch LED screen and 16:9 aspect ratio, you probably won't have much trouble seeing this screen. Best of all? It's an anti-flare monitor. Originally $130, get it now for $90.
