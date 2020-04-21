Conan Crashes Real Company Meeting On Zoom And Zings The Boss

Conan O’Brien invaded the Zoom conference call of a California software company and went straight to the top.

In a segment shown on Monday’s “Conan,” the late-night host zinged TIBCO CEO Dan Streetman repeatedly.

The comedian playfully accused the boss of losing his way and offered his own ideas for company improvement in the blandest corporate-speak possible.

After Streetman made a generic comment about TIBCO’s mission to deliver everything its customers need, O’Brien went in for the kill.

“When they put the chip in your brain, they sunk it in deep, didn’t they?” O’Brien told Streetman. “What happened to you, Dan? Remember when you were a roadie in a band and you had dreams? ... Dan, you were great for the company early on when you were hungry, but now you’re too busy putting the TIBCO name on furniture.”

Streetman was a good sport and Conan set a pretty high bar for the company’s next video meeting during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s not like someone can bring doughnuts for everyone to make it more fun.

Hoping to find my way again soon. Thanks again @ConanOBrien & @TeamCoco for the visit, the “advice,” and the belly laughs. https://t.co/bfyUHR6Jin — Dan Streetman (@dan_streetman) April 21, 2020