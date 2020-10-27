Conan O'Brien Riffs On Burglary Of 'Conan' Set: 'We Got Robbed!'

Conan O’Brien was upstaged by a scene-stealer on Monday.
The old Los Angeles theater where O’Brien has set up shop for “Conan” during the coronavirus pandemic was burglarized.
“We got robbed!” the host declared. (See the clip below.)
“That’s the lowest,” he said. “I can’t think of anything lower.”
But he found the funny side of the theft, in which laptops used for the remote interviews and a slate clapperboard were taken.
O’Brien imagined the burglar addressing the cardboard cutouts used as audience stand-ins: “Hey, don’t mind me. I’m just gonna steal some shit.”
“This kind of shit isn’t happening to other big-time late night shows,” O’Brien said. “Nobody breaks into ‘The Tonight Show’ and steals all the equipment.” Watch below:
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place