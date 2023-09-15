Conan O'Brien Riffs On Donald Trump's 'Greatest Crime'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Conan O’Brien said Donald Trump is an enemy of the state ... of comedy.

During Monday’s episode of “On With Kara Swisher,” the former late night host joked about the multi-indicted ex-president’s offenses against political humor, saying they constituted his “greatest crime.”

O’Brien explained what makes Trump so hard to joke about.

“You can’t parody something that already has that crazy, irregular shape,” he told host Kara Swisher. “It’s not possible. So I always thought that when Trump came along, what a lot of people have to revert to is: ‘Doesn’t he suck? I hate that guy. He’s an asshole.’ And those aren’t jokes.”

Advertisement

Going on to reference the 2021 Capitol riot, O’Brien continued: “I’m really going out on a limb here saying — that’s his greatest crime. I think he’s hurt political comedy by being so outlandish himself. I think the Jan. 6 thing is a blip compared to how much he’s hurt comedy.”

Swisher asserted that O’Brien doesn’t “do political humor,” but he took shots at Trump and family from time to time during his nearly three-decade run in late night TV.

O’Brien said farewell to the grind in June 2021 as the host of TBS’ “Conan” ― and since then Trump has collected 91 criminal charges spread over 4 indictments while he attempts a baggage-ridden return to the White House.

That’s no joke. Polls are predicting a close 2024 election if President Joe Biden and Trump face off.

Advertisement