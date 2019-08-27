President Donald Trump has one intrepid real estate advocate in Conan O’Brien.

In an ongoing bit of mockery, the late night host has taken Trump’s desire to buy Greenland to heart ― even if the prime minister of Denmark, which owns the territory, has not. O’Brien visited Greenland over the weekend for an upcoming “Conan Without Borders” special (Sept. 3) to help facilitate a deal for the president.

During his journey, the comedian spotted Greenland’s “Mother of the Sea” sculpture and gave a very suggestive interpretation. “I see an interspecies orgy,” he said in a sneak peek posted Monday.

“I think Trump will be more interested after he sees this statue,” he added. “That’s all I’ll say.”

Watch above to see why O’Brien thinks the artwork will capture Trump’s attention.