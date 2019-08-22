President Donald Trump has been earning plenty of headlines for his strange but true effort to buy Greenland from Denmark. And it got weirder. He canceled an upcoming visit to the Danish nation because the prime minister called his idea “absurd.”

But Conan O’Brien was thinking (jokingly) on his show Wednesday that the real estate purchase might be a good one for the United States’ portfolio. He called in “The Property Brothers” Jonathan and Drew Scott from HGTV to give their advice. See the clip above.

The two praised Greenland’s location near quiet neighbors Canada and Iceland, but they recommended a few renovations.

“I would knock out this glacier just to get a more open concept plan and add a kitchen island,” Jonathan Scott told Conan, who plans to visit Greenland for his “Conan Without Borders” series.

You can fast-forward to “The Property Brothers” wiseacre assessment at the 2:10 mark.