Conan O'Brien Interrupts Emmys With Hilarious Outburst, Sends Twitter Into Tailspin

Conan O’Brien brought the entire crowd at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards to its feet a giggle-inducing heckling bit directed at Television Academy President Frank Scherma.

The former late night host led the charge on Sunday of getting the crowd to give Scherma a standing ovation while he also offered the president an emphatic salute.

Any avid awards show watcher knows that the obligatory speeches from various presidents, accountants, etc. are some of the less-interesting moments, so O’Brien’s (seemingly sarcastic) salute and over-the-top applause for Scherma added a bit of levity and hilarity to a potentially unexciting moment.

Fans enjoyed the moment and had a lot to say about it on Twitter:

Conan is giving no F’s tonight!😂 — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) September 20, 2021

Conan standing and saluting the CEO of the Television Academy throughout his spiel 😂 pic.twitter.com/8rZWKqF9Ln — Kris HeHadTwoJabs (@DesignedToFade) September 20, 2021

Conan is an American treasure pic.twitter.com/dmyCl839fC — Ryan Herrera (@ryan_mherrera) September 20, 2021

Legend has it that @ConanOBrien is still standing and saluting in that #Emmys room. pic.twitter.com/QknQcBlp9D — Reel James (@itsreeljames) September 20, 2021

C

O

N

A

N



off his TV leash is the best Conan — Jessica Galliart (@JessicaGalliart) September 20, 2021

i feel like there’s an inside joke with conan and i want the tea. #emmys — jarrett. (@JarrettHill) September 20, 2021

this is the most network tv airtime Conan has gotten in over a decade and I’m loving it pic.twitter.com/ySK3dE8tbs — sammy kay (@thatSammyKay) September 20, 2021