Conan O'Brien Interrupts Emmys With Hilarious Outburst, Sends Twitter Into Tailspin

Conan O’Brien brought the entire crowd at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards to its feet a giggle-inducing heckling bit directed at Television Academy President Frank Scherma.
The former late night host led the charge on Sunday of getting the crowd to give Scherma a standing ovation while he also offered the president an emphatic salute.
Any avid awards show watcher knows that the obligatory speeches from various presidents, accountants, etc. are some of the less-interesting moments, so O’Brien’s (seemingly sarcastic) salute and over-the-top applause for Scherma added a bit of levity and hilarity to a potentially unexciting moment.
Fans enjoyed the moment and had a lot to say about it on Twitter:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter