Conan O'Brien Unveils Fox News' Biden Coverage Plan For Next 4 Years

Conan O’Brien on Wednesday introduced Fox News’ plan to cover President Joe Biden for the next four years ― and it’s a crackup. (Watch it below.)

The late night host contrasted how various cable news networks reported on Biden’s inauguration and showed a clip of what was captioned a “How To Make An Omelet” marathon with the logo of Fox News, the pro-Republican channel that staunchly supported former President Donald Trump.

“Apparently their plan is to just go with an omelet marathon for the next four years,” O’Brien joked.

Sidekick Andy Richter noted that would be bad for everyone’s heart.

“Most doctors would say a two-year omelet marathon is the recommended daily allowance,” O’Brien replied.

Fast forward to 1:40: