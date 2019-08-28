Conan O'Brien Asks Kids In Greenland About Donald Trump Buying The Place

Conan O’Brien continued to mock President Donald Trump’s idea to buy Greenland, asking children there what they thought of the plan.

The kids had a pretty firm opinion on that in a “Conan” clip posted Tuesday (watch it above). But what really got ’em going was when the late night host proposed an even crazier real estate scenario.

Trump has been firmly rebuffed in his efforts to purchase the territory, but O’Brien nevertheless has taken it upon himself to visit Greenland and jokingly broker a deal. (He’s also doing it for his “Conan Without Borders” special on Sept. 3.)

Check out his conversation with the young Greenlanders in the sneak peek above.