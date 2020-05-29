Conan O’Brien took jabs at President Donald Trump and students from red states in his commencement speech to Harvard graduates on Thursday. (Watch it above.)

Speaking from his yard on a day of virtual festivities for the Ivy League school’s Class of 2020, O’Brien noted he was the first Harvard commencement speaker to be “standing on the spot where his dog urinated seven minutes ago.”

The “Conan” host offered some timely advice for the coronavirus pandemic:

“To you students who moved back home to a blue state, please continue to be patient, wear a face mask outside, and trust in science. To those of you who moved back home to a red state, I’ll see you guys tonight at Applebees!”

The Harvard alum (’85) challenged students to turn the outbreak into “an inspirational launching pad” or “go the Trump route and blame all your problems on the previous graduating class.”