Conan O'Brien Officially Goes Stir-Crazy Telling Lame Lockdown Jokes

Conan O’Brien on Thursday half-heartedly delivered punchlines that he said pass for jokes during the coronavirus lockdown.

The late night host seemed to be going stir-crazy, like many people holed up in the pandemic, and his charm was that he showed no interest in hiding it.

He mouthed his own rim shot and decreed his humor to be hilarious.

“Those are very funny jokes,” he said. “I’ve just declared them funny and I’m a professional.”

Well, he did deserve a few laughs for his Disney theme park zinger.

See what we mean above.