Conan O'Brien Officially Goes Stir-Crazy Telling Lame Lockdown Jokes

Conan O’Brien on Thursday half-heartedly delivered punchlines that he said pass for jokes during the coronavirus lockdown.
The late night host seemed to be going stir-crazy, like many people holed up in the pandemic, and his charm was that he showed no interest in hiding it.
He mouthed his own rim shot and decreed his humor to be hilarious.
“Those are very funny jokes,” he said. “I’ve just declared them funny and I’m a professional.”
Well, he did deserve a few laughs for his Disney theme park zinger.
See what we mean above.
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- 7 essential pieces of relationship advice for couples in quarantine
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How to tell if you need to start doing online therapy
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter