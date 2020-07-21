Mad Genius Conan O'Brien Introduces The Mask-ini

Like many of us, Conan O’Brien is stressed by people who refuse to wear face masks to help slow the coronavirus pandemic.

So the comedian put his design skills where his mouth is on Monday’s “Conan.” He came up with a face covering he described as “something fun, something fashionable, even sexy.”

Did we mention that it’s also completely ineffective and fake?

But that’s beside the point when you’re looking for laughs over this grim summer.

Watch O’Brien introduce his mask-ini above.

