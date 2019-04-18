Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
35 Hilarious Parenting Tweets From Conan O'Brien

The talk show host has a son and daughter.
Conan O'Brien has a son and a daughter with his wife,&nbsp;Liza Powel O&rsquo;Brien.
Conan O’Brien knows the ups and downs of fatherhood.

The late-night talk show host has a son, Beckett, and daughter, Neve, with his wife, Liza Powel O’Brien. Since becoming a dad in 2003, he’s made many jokes about his adventures in parenting. And like many fellow parents, he muses about the hilarity of raising kids on Twitter.

In honor of his birthday, here are 35 funny parenting tweets from O’Brien.

