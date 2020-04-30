CORONAVIRUS

Conan O'Brien Gripes About His Penis, Red Pubic Hair To Sex Therapist

The late night host turned a segment on stay-at-home sex into amusing self-mockery.

Conan O’Brien wanted to learn about stay-at-home sexting during the coronavirus pandemic ― but he had a few reservations.

In a chat with radio sex therapist Emily Morse on “Conan” Wednesday, he asked:

Is a dick pic ever appropriate? Because what I’ve always heard from women is they don’t like the look of a penis, they think it’s not big enough, there’s too much red pubic hair, it swings wildly for some reason to the right, it looks scarred. Those are the things that some of us are hearing.

Morse, basically reduced to a joke enabler, recommended a video instead of a photo, so he could pan from his face to his private parts.

O’Brien kept the yuks coming, even complaining that the coronavirus task force’s Dr. Anthony Fauci never mentions masturbation.

Yeah, it was that kind of therapy session.

RELATED...

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
 
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Coronavirus Conan O'Brien Penis Therapy Emily Morse
CONVERSATIONS