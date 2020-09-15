CORONAVIRUS

Conan O'Brien Reveals The Superspreader Events You Didn't Hear About

The talk show host's faux roundup of coronavirus-catching activities may prove that laughter also is infectious.

Donald Trump’s risky indoor campaign rally with thousands of mostly maskless supporters over the weekend may have inspired Conan O’Brien on Monday.

The talk show host imagined a slew of coronavirus superspreader events that somehow escaped the headlines. (Watch the video below.)

O’Brien ticked off a few real gatherings, like the giant motorcycle meet-up in Sturgis, South Dakota, that apparently led to a spike in COVID-19 cases in numerous states.

But Sturgis doesn’t have anything on Chicago’s “How Long Can You Keep Your Tongue On An Essential Worker’s Face Shield Competition”:

