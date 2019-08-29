Conan O'Brien Reads Weather In Greenlandic On Trip To Help Trump

Conan O’Brien’s Grade A mocking of President Donald Trump on his “Conan Without Borders” trip to Greenland took a funny detour.
The late night host has been making fun of the U.S. leader’s idea to buy Greenland by jokingly helping him seal the deal. But this time the comedian made fun of himself. In a sneak peek Wednesday of his Sept. 3 special, he delivered the weather report for a local TV station in Greenlandic. (Watch the video above.)
“How hard could it be?” he asked.
The newsroom crew’s reaction is priceless.
