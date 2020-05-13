Conan O'Brien Looks Out His Window And Sees ... Melania Trump?

Conan O’Brien isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic get him down.

The late-night host was trying to appreciate the “world of wonder” outside his window on Tuesday’s “Conan.”

Using binoculars in the comedy bit, he spotted birds, a “herd of lemmings” disguised as human beings protesting shelter-in-place laws, and “something that’s very common in nature: an animal frozen in place hoping she won’t be noticed by predators.”

The video quickly cut to first lady Melania Trump sitting still near President Donald Trump.

Nature can be fascinating, Conan.