Conan, we don’t know why you didn’t think of this sooner.

After hearing about a study from Swiss scientists that found dudes’ beards have more germs than the fur of dogs, Conan O’Brien decided to replace some bearded guys on his show ― from audience members to cameramen ― with dogs.

And honestly, we approve his production decision.

The pups are so adorable, Conan fails to maintain a straight face for the whole sketch.

Seriously, though. Researchers “found a significantly higher bacterial load in specimens taken from the men’s beards compared with the dogs’ fur,” said study author Professor Andreas Gutzeit, according to the BBC.

He added that the findings show “dogs can be considered as clean, compared with bearded men.”