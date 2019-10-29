'Conan' Has Fake Editor Reveal Even Worse Washington Post Baghdadi Headlines

The Washington Post really struggled in nailing the right headline tone to describe Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed in a U.S. forces raid over the weekend. The venerable newspaper changed its headline from the flip “terrorist-in-chief” to the oddly complimentary “austere religious scholar” before settling on a more acceptable title.
But Conan O’Brien revealed in a comedy bit Monday that those weren’t the worst of the options. In an interview with a fake editor at the Post, he discovered that headlines like “This will make you feel old: The OG ISIS founder is dead” also made the cut. Wait until you see the rest of ’em.
Read all about it above.
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.