Confederate Flag Holder Found Guilty Of Obstruction After Storming U.S. Capitol

A man who carried a Confederate flag while storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 has been found guilty of obstruction.

Kevin Seefried and his son Hunter went to D.C. to attend former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally and were allegedly one of the first rioters to enter the Capitol during the attack, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Seefried was later spotted with the flag while he and Hunter were “part of a larger group” of people who chased U.S. Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman and “verbally confronted” other officers, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement.

Kevin Seefried, seen above, was found guilty of charges connected with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. SAUL LOEB via Getty Images

Judge Trevor McFadden also noted evidence that Seefried used his flag to go after Goodman, CBS News reported. Goodman was later honored for his attempt to lead rioters away from the Senate chamber.

Seefried and Hunter were found guilty of a felony obstruction charge and four misdemeanors including disorderly conduct in the Capitol. Seefried’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 16.

